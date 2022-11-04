Best fitness gifts in 2022

Whether they’re a runner, a yogi — or just running their first couch-to-5K — if you’ve got a fitness-minded family member or friend on your holiday list this year, we’re here to help. From a motivational shoe tag they can clip onto their laces during their next marathon, to a pair of recovery sliders that’ll help their tired feet recover, whatever your budget, we’ve found the gifts worth buying.

Looking for a gift that's a little more personal than a new pair of sports socks but don’t know where to start? Below, we’ve hand-picked all of the best gifts out there for anyone who regularly works out.

(Image credit: Nimeteve)

If you’ve never toed the starting line of a running race, buying a trainer tag for a friend might feel like an odd choice, but these cute little motivational tags are a cute little stocking filler, or the perfect gift if you’ve drawn the sporty one in the work Secret Santa. The tags, one for each shoe, show a motivational message or mantra that your loved-one can look down and see when they feel like giving up on their next marathon.

The best thing? These little tags will fit on the laces of all of the best running shoes out there, so even if they swap their shoes before the race, they’ll be able to move the tag from shoe to shoe.

Nike scrunchies

(Image credit: Nike)

Another stocking stuffer for anyone who works out, these Nike scrunchies will help keep their hair out of their eyes, whether they are in the gym or out for a run. Less damaging than normal hair ties, the material scrunchies are kinder on the hair, preventing breakages. They also prevent creases and dents in the hair, meaning your gym-loving friend is less likely to ruin her blow dry in the gym.

The scrunchies come in a pack of two, and are available in five different sets to suit every style. The best part? Nike offers free shipping, so if you’re shopping early, you can add these to your bag right now and not spend any extra on postage.

Stojo collapsible coffee cup

(Image credit: Stojo)

Whether they’re running to a yoga class or run-commuting to the office, this foldable coffee cup is a handy thing for any fitness fanatic to have in their backpack. The cup can quite literally be folded down when it’s not being used and stowed away in the pocket of a backpack or jacket. When collapsed, the cup measures two inches tall.

The coffee cup comes in a number of different colors to suit every style, and in four different sizes depending on how much coffee they tend to consume — 8oz, 12oz, 16oz, and 24oz. All of the cups come with a handy sleeve, meaning they’re easy to grasp, even when hot. They are also dishwasher and microwave safe, and made from platinum food grade silicone.

Supergoop Play

(Image credit: Supergoop)

Anyone who works out outdoors will be grateful for this: Supergoop Play is a broad spectrum factor 50 sunscreen for the face and the body. It’s sweat and water resistant, so won’t run into their eyes mid-run, it smells wonderful, and it’s lightweight on the skin, so won’t clog their pores and cause spots.

Unlike other sports sunscreens on the market, Supergoop play isn’t sticky, so it won’t leave your runner or cyclist with white marks on their face midway through their race. It’s hydrating and fast absorbing, and according to our fitness editor, a go-to all year round when running outdoors. It’s also “reef safe” so if you’re shopping for a wild swimmer, surfer, or water sports fanatic, this is a safe choice.

Under Armour Boxerjocks

(Image credit: Under Armour)

While it might seem a little intimate buying someone intimates, these aren’t your everyday boxers. Designed with sweat-wicking technology, these Under Armour boxerjocks are designed to keep your loved one cool and comfortable, no matter what sport he’s doing. They’re designed to be soft against the skin, with no back or side seams to minimize chafing, and a “zero distraction” snug fit that stays put when working out.

Don’t just take our word for it: The boxers have a five-star rating on Amazon, with over 16,000 reviews. They’re also available in a number of different colors to suit every style, and in sizes XS to 5XL. The best part? If you’ve left it late, you can get these the next day on Amazon Prime.

Tracksmith Inverno gloves

(Image credit: Tracksmith)

There’s nothing worse than cold fingers on a morning run. Whatever the runner in your life is training for, these Tracksmith gloves will keep them cozy. Made from warm Italian fabric, the gloves are wonderfully soft against the skin — both on the hands, and on the nose, when they wipe that oh-so-glamorous cold weather runny nose. The fabric is thin enough that your runner’s hands will never get overly sweaty, and they’ll still be able to use their phone without taking them off.

The gloves are available in five different colorways (lagoon/navy, gold/navy, black, navy, and tamarind/gravel), and two different sizes — S/M, L/XL. They all have the recognizable Tracksmith logo and tag, and can be machine washed on cold.

Bala Bangles

(Image credit: Bala)

Who said weights had to be ugly? At the intersection of beauty and booty is Bala bangles. These ankle/wrist weights were created with the aesthete in mind. The patented design is meant to be functional and fashionable, and they live up to that concept. The super fun color options allow people to personalize their weight attire. They have lovely tones including blush, sage, heather, charcoal, sea, and sand, as well as a sparkle option. They come with a matching mesh carrying pouch, meaning your fitness fan can chuck them in his or her best gym bag without worrying about them getting damaged.

Available in 1- and 2-pound options, these little weights are are great way to make workouts more challenging. They made it onto our list of the best ankle weights , and are a perfect gift for the holidays.

On Running Cap

(Image credit: On)

If you’re shopping for a runner, a good running cap is a year-round essential. It’ll keep the sun off their face in warmer temperatures, and the rain out of their eyes in the fall. Unlike standard ball caps, running hats are specifically designed to help your runner go the extra mile — they’re often made from lightweight, sweat-wicking materials, have extensive venting systems in place.

The On Running Cap was one of the best running hats we tested — it’s practically invisible on the head when running. It's so lightweight, plus it’s cleverly designed vents make it extremely sweat wicking when things do heat up. We also loved the simple design. Available in six different colors — navy, black, niagara, twilight, blue and grey, your runner is bound to love this cap as much as we do.

Oofos OOahh recovery sliders

(Image credit: Oofos)

Oofos makes some of the most comfortable shoes on the market. Designed to rejuvenate tired feet between training sessions, the sliders absorb 37% more shock than regular shoes, while supporting the foot’s arches. They are seriously comfy, and relieve pressure on the feet, knees, and lower back after exercise.

While Oofos also make a flip flop design, the lack of thong between the toes with the sliders make these a more comfortable choice, as you don’t need to worry about chafing or rubbing tired toes. The sliders are available on Amazon (good news for Prime users/last minute shoppers) in black and navy, but other colors are available elsewhere.

Lululemon Align Shorts

(Image credit: Lululemon)

While buying gym clothing for someone might feel a little overwhelming, these Lululemon Align shorts are bound to go down well, whether you’re shopping for a yogi, or a CrossFit fantastic. Made from lululemon’s Align fabric, the shorts are buttery soft against the skin with a super-high waistband, designed to hug the tummy. The shorts are sweat-wicking and breathable, and have a small, hidden pocket in the waistband big enough for a credit card or key.

The Align shorts come in four different leg lengths — 4 inches, 6 inches, 8 inches, and 10 inches, depending on the height of the person you’re shopping for. They also come in a whole bunch of different colors to suit every style. The shorts are machine washable, and will last years without going smelly or bobbly.

Fitbit Inspire 3

(Image credit: Fitbit)

If you’re shopping for a relatively new workout fan and looking for one of the best cheap fitness trackers this Holiday season, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is tracker to choose. The Fitbit Inspire 3 is the best cheap fitness tracker because it nails the basics: heart rate-monitoring, accurate workout-tracking and logging sleep stages. For $100, you'll get Fitbit's Active Zone Minutes metric, 10 days of battery life, touch controls, and, in the biggest update from the Fitbit Inspire 2, a bright, beautiful AMOLED screen. The Fitbit unit itself is only available in black, but is sold with three different band colors — black, lilac, and morning glow. The wristband comes in two sizes: small, and large.

It’s a wonderful, affordable little tracker that’ll keep tabs on your loved one’s steps, calories, heart rate, and more, while looking great on their wrist while doing so. Not sure? Read our Fitbit Inspire 3 review here.

Theragun Mini

(Image credit: Theragun)

The Theragun Mini takes all the benefits of percussive massage and wraps everything in a very small and light package. If your fitness friend is always on-the-go, this mini massage gun will help their keep aching muscles at bay, without weighing them down.

The little gun has three speeds: 1750, 2100, and 2400 PPM (percussions per minute). Adjusting the speed is done through a sole button on the side of the device, with three lights indicating the current PPM. It comes with one attachment, but is also compatible with other Theragun attachments on the market. It’s a great little device, and one of the best massage guns on the market. During testing, we rated it four stars out of five — read our full Theragun Mini review here to find out more.

Peloton Guide

(Image credit: Peloton)

If you want to give your loved one the gift of Peloton without the huge price tag, the Peloton Guide is Peloton’s most affordable home workout product. The Peloton Guide is Peloton’s strength offering — designed to use artificial intelligence (AI) to help you reach your strength training goals. You plug it into your TV, and the device uses machine learning and smart camera technology to provide that in-person coaching experience, from the comfort of your living room.

If your fitness fanatic doesn’t have room for the Bike or Tread in their home, the Guide is a great way to give them access to Peloton’s classes, without the bulk of huge equipment. It’s a fun device, and will transform their home workout routine. Read what happened when our fitness editor did her first classes with the Peloton Guide here.

Garmin Forerunner 255

(Image credit: Garmin)

If you’re looking for an extravagant gift for the runner in your life, the Garmin Forerunner 255 is our best running watch we’ve tested. This lightweight device gives you everything you’d want in a running watch, from accurate tracking to music controls to the ability to create custom workouts, for the price of an Apple Watch. The device also offers access to Garmin’s wide range of training metrics, which help your runner plan their workouts and recovery time.

During testing, we found the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music’s transflective display to be easy to read, even in direct sunlight. Plus, you can pause and resume a run with the push of a button, which will let your runner keep an eye on the road or trail instead of looking down at their watch. Read our Garmin Forerunner 255 review here to read more before buying.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells

(Image credit: Bowflex)

If you’re looking to really treat the fitness fanatic in your life, a set of adjustable dumbbells gives them endless possibilities when working out from home. They’ll also save them space too — rather than having multiple pairs of dumbbells lying around, as the name suggests, the weight of these clever dumbbells can be adjusted at the twist of a button.

These best-in-class dumbbells are ready to help you take your weight-training to the next level. The dumbbells’ 15.8 x 9 x 8-inch footprint (when maxed out to full weight capacity) is somewhat bulkier than old-school steel dumbbells, but each one is fully adjustable between 5 and 52.5 pounds in 5-pound increments. Swapping out those mini-weight plates is as simple as twisting the knobs on either end of the dumbbell to the desired weight, and you’re good to go. They’re a great buy, and include a one-year JRNY membership, which has a number of strength training classes to try.