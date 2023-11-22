Saatva vs Puffy: Should you buy a luxury hybrid or memory foam mattress this Black Friday?

The Black Friday mattress sales are here, but which mattress will best suit your sleep — a luxury innerspring or a cradling memory foam? The Saatva Classic is a luxury innerspring hybrid, while the Puffy Cloud is an all-foam mattress. This means the mattresses have very different feels, but which one will suit you best? In this Saatva vs Puffy comparison, we’ll explore their key differences to help you decide which mattress is right for you.

The Saatva Classic consistently tops our best mattress ranking, while the Puffy Cloud is one of our best memory foam mattress picks. At full price the Puffy is more expensive than the Saatva but the brand is renowned for its generous discounts, with savings reaching up to $1350 off the MSRP (and a huge $2700 off the Split King size). However, the Saatva Classic is the best mattress in the world right now, so it won’t be easily beaten.

You can read our in-depth Saatva Classic mattress review for a wider analysis and test data. While we haven’t tested the Puffy Cloud yet, there is much to recommend it. The purpose of this head-to-head is to decide whether either mattress is right for you and worth investing in. With the Black Friday mattress sales now upon us, there has never been a better time to buy a new mattress. So let’s get started.

Saatva Classic: was from $1,095 now from $695 at Saatva

Our exclusive Saatva deal sees a queen size Saatva classic reduced to $1,595, which is a saving of $400. This is an excellent price for a mattress that is, in our opinion, the best mattress in the world right now — and we can’t see it being topped anytime soon. Other incentives to buy are Saatva’s 365 night trial, lifetime warranty, and free white glove delivery service that includes the removal of your old mattress .

Puffy Cloud: was from $1,949 now from $599 at Puffy

This high performing all-foam mattress sits in the upper premium price bracket, but regular discounts drive prices considerably lower. At full MSRP, a queen size mattress is $2,399 but has been reduced to $1,049 in the Puffy Black Friday sale. It’s still an expensive mattress, but we think it’s a worthwhile investment. Mattress purchase comes with free delivery, a 101 night trial and a lifetime warranty.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Saatva vs Puffy: Specs Row 0 - Cell 0 Saatva Puffy Type: Innerspring hybrid All-foam Internal layers: 5 7 Firmness (1-10): 3, 5-7, 8 5.5-6 Height: 11.5" or 14.5" 10" Trial: 365 nights 101 nights Warranty: Lifetime Lifetime MSRP: $1,095 - $2,790 $1,949 - $4,198

Saatva vs Puffy: Price & warranty

The Saatva Classic regularly offers 12-15% off MSRP

Generous Puffy discounts range from $750 - $1350 off MSRP

Both mattresses offer a lifetime warranty

It’s not unusual to see the Saatva Classic discounted by 12-15%, or an occasional tiered money-off deal where the discounts increase with the size of the mattress. The Twin size of the mattress isn’t always included in these deals. Even with these discounts, the Saatva is still in the premium bracket, but you can track discounts at our Saatva mattress sales page for up to date data on any current deals. You’ll find a queen Saatva is usually $1,696 at sale price (MSRP $1995) and, while this is a premium price, we think it’s great value for a mattress that can be customized to suit so many sleepers.

Similarly to the Saatva, the Puffy Cloud is also usually discounted — and these discounts are extremely generous. We’ve seen between $750 and $1350 (and $2700 off the Split King size) off the Puffy, meaning a queen size mattress can be as low as $1049 (MSRP $2399), which is a huge saving. (You can keep an eye on any up-to-date discounts with our mattress sales page.) For both brands, though, you’ll undoubtedly see the biggest discounts around major sales events, with the biggest savings seen during the Black Friday mattress sales event towards the end of November.

In addition to price, it’s also worth considering the length of mattress trials , mattress warranties and the type of shipping. Saatva definitely comes out on top here, with a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery service. However, there is a $99 fee to return or exchange the mattress. Puffy offers a 101-night trial and a lifetime warranty. There’s also free shipping to your door and free returns but unfortunately there’s no option to upgrade to white glove delivery.

How much can you expect to pay for these mattresses when they’re not on sale? Here’s our Saatva vs Puffy price comparison.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price comparison Row 0 - Cell 0 Saatva Puffy Twin: $1,095 $1,949 Twin XL: $1,395 $2,099 Full: $1,895 $2,249 Queen: $1,995 $2,399 King: $2,495 $2,599 Split king: $2,790 $4,198 Cal king: $2,495 $2,599 Split cal king: $2,790 N/A

Saatva vs Puffy price winner: Puffy

At full price the Saatva is the winner here. But as both brands are almost permanently on sale, you can grab a real bargain with Puffy — particularly if you time your purchase to coincide with Black Friday. With discounts, a queen size Puffy is around $650 cheaper than the Saatva. Saatva’s extras are better though, with a yearlong trial and free white glove delivery.

Saatva vs Puffy: Materials & design

The Saatva is a hybrid innerspring, while the Puffy is all-foam

The Saatva Classic has three firmness options and two heights

The Puffy Cloud only comes in one firmness and height option

The Saatva Classic is one of the best hybrid mattresses on the market and comes in two different heights (11.5” and 14.5”) and three different firmness options (Plush Soft, Luxury Firm and Firm), making it suitable for a wide range of sleepers. Underneath the 3” thick Euro pillow top (made with organic cotton and with zoned quilting in the middle for extra lumbar support), you’ll find a CertiPUR-US certified memory foam layer that’s specifically geared towards healthy spinal alignment. Next up, a layer of individually wrapped 14.5-gauge recycled steel coils sit on top of a support base made up of 13-gauge tempered steel support coils. This is all wrapped up in a foam encasement around the perimeter to stabilize the whole mattress. The Saatva is delivered flat (hence the free white glove delivery).

The Puffy Cloud comes in one firmness option (medium firm) and one height (10”) and arrives rolled up in a box. The mattress starts with a polyester blend soft cover that’s hypoallergenic and stain-resistant (you can also zip it off to wash it). Underneath the cover is Puffy’s ‘Cooling Cloud’ gel memory foam layer for pressure relief, followed by a transition layer of responsive polyfoam to manage temperature. The base layer is a 6” layer of high-density foam to stabilize the mattress, rounded off by a grip base cover to prevent the mattress from sliding about.

Saatva vs Puffy design winner: Saatva

Saatva’s customizable Classic luxury innerspring hybrid is the winner here. Not only can you choose from three different options and two heights, but the mattress has more cushioning layers and supportive coils to boost your sleep comfort. It also comes in a greater range of mattress sizes . We also like the Guardin botanical extract treatment used to keep the mattress cover free from mold, bacteria, mildew, and allergens.

Saatva vs Puffy: Comfort & support

The Saatva Classsic is available in three firmness options

Customer reviews suggest the Puffy has a firmness rating of 6.5/10

Saatva has a ‘lying on top’ feel, but you’ll sink further into the Puffy

The Saatva Classic is available in three firmness options and two heights (the only difference here is the height of the springs). We tested the Luxury Firm in our review, which is the brand’s most popular comfort level and is, according to Saatva, designed to suit all sleeping positions. Our testers certainly agreed that it was a comfortable choice for most sleepers, although lightweight side sleepers are likely to find it too firm.

In our review we found that the Luxury Firm offered great pressure relief, along with a fairly traditional innerspring feel. This is a mattress that you sleep on top of, rather than sinking into. There’s good bounce from the coil system and the pillow top provides plenty of cushioning comfort. We rate the way this mattress keeps the spine aligned and you’ll also feel that your pressure points are kept cushioned. As far as the other options go, the Plush Soft is one of the best mattresses for side sleepers who will feel cushioned at their pressure points of hips and shoulders. At the other end of the scale the Firm mattress is one of top picks in our best firm mattresses round-up, and is ideally suited to those who enjoy a firm mattress, are of a heavier build or sleep on their fronts.

The Puffy Cloud is an all-foam mattress that offers fantastic pressure relief. It’s approved by the American Chiropractic Association and, like the Saatva, we think it’s one of the best mattresses for back pain . Back and side sleepers should enjoy the contouring support of the Puffy, which will help to alleviate aches and pains. This is definitely a mattress for those who enjoy the ‘hug’ of memory foam, as you will sink into it. Because of this design, strict stomach sleepers and those weighing more than 230 lbs will probably find it too soft to support their hips properly.

Saatva vs Puffy comfort & support winner: It’s a draw

With three different firmness options, it’s easy to find a Saatva to suit the vast majority of body types and s leeping styles . However, if you’re a fan of a memory foam ‘hug’, the Puffy is the mattress to go for.

Saatva vs Puffy: Temperature control

Both mattresses offer good temperature regulation

Saatva’s double layer of coils provides lots of space for air to circulate

The Puffy has cooling gel-infused humidity-resistant memory foam

When we tested the Saatva Classic all our testers stayed cool and comfortable throughout the night. The Saatva has very little foam along with a double layer of coils creating plenty of space for airflow. There’s also a cotton cover that’s naturally breathable.

The Puffy Cloud is an all-foam mattress, so it’s always going to sleep hotter than a hybrid. However, Puffy has added features to help keep the mattress from overheating. Directly underneath the cover is a layer of gel-infused memory foam designed to draw heat away from the body, followed by another layer of humidity-resistant foam that is designed to promote airflow.

Of course, neither mattress is a specialist cooling mattress so, if you do sleep particularly hot consider investing in one of our best cooling mattresses recommendations.

Saatva vs Puffy temperature regulation winner: Saatva

Although the Puffy does have features to help keep sleepers cool, the Saatva is a hybrid and the double layer of coils will do a better job of helping to keep air moving through the mattress. This, combined with the cotton cover and minimal amount of foam makes the Saatva Classic the winner in this department.

Saatva vs Puffy: Which should you buy?

Buy the Saatva if...

✅ You want a luxurious option: The high-quality materials in the Saatva feel like sleeping on a luxury hotel mattress and, despite being in the premium bracket pricewise, we think it’s very reasonably priced for the luxurious feel it gives.

✅ You want to customize your mattress: With three different firmness ratings and two heights, the Saatva allows sleepers to choose the mattress that’s right for their specific sleeping style.

✅ You want a hybrid mattress: If you prefer the feel of a hybrid and want a mattress that you sleep ‘on’ rather than sinking into, the Saatva Classic is the best choice for you. You’ll still get great pressure relief and support, along with some bounce from the double layer of coils.

Buy the Puffy if...

✅ You sleep on your side: The contouring support of the memory foam offers great pressure relief, particularly around the shoulders and hips where side sleepers need softer support.

✅ You want a memory foam ‘hug’: The Puffy Cloud has the distinctive memory foam hug that allows sleepers to sink into the mattress, while still feeling supported and cradled.

✅ You share your bed with a restless sleeper: Because the Puffy is made from an all-foam structure, it absorbs motion superbly. You won’t feel a partner moving around or even getting in and out of bed.