Fitbit Charge 6 vs. Fitbit Versa 4: Which fitness tracker is right for you?

With a budget of $200, there are plenty of excellent fitness trackers available in 2024, including the Fitbit Charge 6 and Fitbit Versa 4. In fact, choosing between the two can be difficult, given the mere $40 price difference. Don't worry, though. We're here to help you sort things out.

Visually, the most apparent difference is the Versa sports a larger case and screen. Under the hood, however, there are other notable distinctions: The Charge 6 offers a more extensive suite of health and wellness tech, including an ECG sensor for monitoring heart rhythm and an EDA sensor for keeping tabs on stress levels.

Both devices monitor the basics, though, including heart rate, steps, distance, calories burned and sleep quality. You also get an onboard GPS in both models to track 40+ activities, from skiing to swimming.

The Charge 6 is Fitbit's premium band-style fitness tracker. The Versa 4, meanwhile, is Fitbit's mid-tier smartwatch for the fitness-inclined, sitting next to the pricier Fitbit Sense 2 in the 2024 lineup.

So, which is right for you, the Fitbit Charge 6 or Versa 4? Read on.

The Charge 6 is smaller and lighter then Versa 4. (Image credit: Future)

Fitbit Charge 6 vs. Fitbit Versa 4: Price and availability

Both the Fitbit Charge 6 and Fitbit Versa 4 are available through Fitbit directly and through third-party retailers like Amazon. The Fitbit Charge 6 has an MSRP of $159 but can often be purchased on sale for $129. The Fitbit Versa 4 sells for $199.

Each model comes with six months of Fitbit Premium for free, which unlocks useful features like personalized training sessions, deeper sleep analysis, daily readiness scores and more.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Fitbit Charge 6 vs. Fitbit Versa 4: Specs compared Header Cell - Column 0 Fitbit Charge 6 Fitbit Versa 4 Price (at launch) $159 $199 Display 0.86 by 0.58-inch AMOLED touchscreen 1.58-inch AMOLED touchscreen GPS Yes Yes Altimeter No Yes Heart Rate Sensor Yes Yes ECG Sensor Yes No EDA Sensor Yes No Bluetooth calling Yes Yes Google Maps Yes Yes Google Wallet Yes Yes On wrist calls No Yes Battery Life 7 days 6 days

Fitbit Charge 6 vs. Fitbit Versa 4: Design

The pricer Versa 4 offers substantially more screen real estate than the Charge 6, which makes sense given its smartwatch pedigree. Both screens, however, are bright, crisp, responsive and well-saturated AMOLED affairs.

The Charge 6 is the lighter of the two devices at 0.5 ounces, compared to 0.8 ounces for the Versa. Neither is particularly heavy and both devices wear comfortably. But those with more petite wrists may find the Charge 6 less cumbersome, especially at night. Each comes with a soft silicon strap that can easily be swapped out for a wide range of replacements.

Aluminum cases give both devices a premium feel. A single button adorns the side of each, similar to Apple's Action Button. Battery life is respectable either way you go — seven days for the Charge and six for the Versa.

The Charge 6 comes in three varieties: a black case with a black strap, a silver case with a porcelain strap and a rose gold case with a coral strap. For the Versa 4, you can choose between a black case with a black strap, a platinum case with a blue strap, a rose gold case with a pink strap and a rose gold case with a red strap.

The Versa 4 has a larger screen than the Charge 6. (Image credit: Future)

Fitbit Charge 6 vs. Fitbit Versa 4: Health and fitness features

If you want the best fitness and wellness features, the Fitbit Charge 6 is your best choice. It boasts two vital sensors not found on the Versa 4: ECG and EDA.

The ECG sensor is used to keep tabs on heart rhythm, allowing users to monitor for signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib), a rare but potentially deadly condition.

The EDA sensor on the Charge 6 monitors for changes in the electric charge of a user's skin (okay, it's basically a sweat sensor). This data is combined with heart rate data to determine overall stress levels.

The Versa 4 can also monitor for stress, providing a daily Stress Management score, but it does so with less data than the Charge 6. That said, both devices keep tabs on sleep quality, menstrual health, breathing and heart rate. Unlike the Apple Watch 9 and Ultra 2, these Fitbits can monitor blood oxygen saturation levels via Sp02 sensor.

Both devices have a built-in GPS, so users can leave their phones at home without sacrificing accurate distance tracking for runs, bike rides and more. Similarly, users can track the same long list of physical activities with either device. The Versa 4, however, additionally boasts an altimeter for tracking elevation gain. The Charge, sadly, does not.

Both Fitbits are water-resistant to 50 meters, so feel free to wear either while swimming.

Both devices can track an array of physical activities, as well as total minutes active daily. (Image credit: Future)

Fitbit Charge 6 vs. Fitbit Versa 4: Smartwatch features

The Versa 4 has several smartwatch features not found on the Charge 6, including voice support for Amazon's Alexa digital assistant and Bluetooth calling via a paired device.

Both Fitbit models receive calls, texts and app notifications and support a few useful apps like Google Wallet and Google Maps. Unfortunately, neither device offers storage or any sort of support for offline music listening, which is a missed opportunity. The Charge 6 does play nice with YouTube Music, though. You'll just need to be paired to another device.

Beyond the above, smart features on either are scant. Frustratingly, neither is compatible with the Google Play store nor Google Assistant, despite Alphabet Inc.'s ownership of Fitbit.

Both devices can run Google Maps. (Image credit: Future)

Fitbit Charge 6 vs. Fitbit Versa 4: Verdict

For most folks, the Fitbit Charge 6 is a better choice than the Fitbit Versa 4. Both devices are competent fitness trackers with lovely screens, solid battery life and a small smattering of smart features. However, the Charge 6 has upgraded health and stress monitoring tech, giving it the edge — it's also more affordable. This is why it's our pick for the best overall fitness tracker of 2024.

Want a fitness wearable with even more smart features than either Fitbit? Consider the Apple Watch SE (2022) or Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. Both are on our list of the best smartwatches in 2024 and provide basic fitness tracking features — like step counts, GPS and heart rate monitoring — along with full-on smartwatch user interfaces, including access to thousands of apps.

Those looking for a fitness tracker with even more tech and wellness insights than the Fitbit Charge 6 may want to consider the Garmin Forerunner 265. It's pricier but provides far more advanced metrics than the competition. It's also the best sports watch of 2024.