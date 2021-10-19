AirPods 3 vs. AirPods Pro: What should you buy?

The AirPods 3 vs. AirPods Pro differences are important to know if you're interested in buying a pair of Apple's wireless earbuds. The new AirPods 3 ($179) might look more like the AirPods Pro ($249) than the second-generation AirPods, but not all the features are the same.

For one, the AirPods 3 don't have active noise cancellation or fitted ear tips. But they do get some of the AirPods Pro listening perks like Spatial Audio and Adaptive EQ. The newer buds also offer a battery life boost, plus sweat- and water-resistance.

AirPods Pro are considered some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy. We haven't tested AirPods 3 yet, so we can't compare sound performance between the two pairs of buds. But can call out the key specs to know in Apple's updated AirPods lineup.

Positioned between the second-generation AirPods and the premium AirPods Max, here's how the AirPods 3 vs. AirPods Pro compare in terms of price, design, features, battery life and more.

AirPods 3 vs AirPods Pro: Specs compared

AirPods 3 AirPods Pro Price $179 $249 Size 1.21 x 0.76 x 0.72 inches 1.22 x 0.94 x 0.86 inches Weight 0.15 ounces 0.19 ounces Durability IPX4 IPX4 Battery life 6 hours (30 with case) 4.5 hours (24 with case) Audio features Spatial Audio, Adaptive EQ ANC, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, Adaptive EQ Connectivity H1, Bluetooth 5.0 H1, Bluetooth 5.0

AirPods 3 vs AirPods Pro: Price

The best cheap AirPods deals aside, the AirPods 3 cost $179 and the AirPods Pro cost $249. Unlike most of Apple's other devices, there aren't multiple configurations for each of these AirPods models.

Meanwhile, the second-generation AirPods remain on sale for $129, while AirPods Max cost $549. Based on price, the AirPods 3 and AirPods 3 are now the middle choices in the AirPods lineup. If you're interested in less expensive headphones, see our guide to the best cheap earbuds right now.

AirPods 3 vs AirPods Pro: Design

(Image credit: Apple via YouTube)

With shorter stems and oblong buds, the AirPods 3 look more similar to AirPods Pro than the original AirPods. The difference is that the third-generation AirPods aren't designed to be worn with silicone ear tips, so the in-ear fit will likely feel similar to classic AirPods.

Alternatively, the AirPods Pro promise a secure seal with three ear tips sizes included in the box. As long as you know how to use the AirPods Pro ear tip fit test, you can find which size is best for you. That way, when it's time to turn on active noise cancellation, no sounds from the outside world can interrupt your listening.

(Image credit: Future)

In terms of durability, AirPods Pro is no longer the only pair of AirPods eligible for our best workout headphones list. The AirPods 3 are similarly rated IPX4 for sweat and water resistance, so you can wear them to gym without them getting damaged.

Apple redesigned the capacitive touch sensor, too. It looks larger and more prominent than the touch area of both AirPods and AirPods Pro. This should make the new AirPods easier to control using taps on either bud, though we'll need to test the sensor out ourselves.

AirPods 3 vs AirPods Pro: Features

AirPods 3 have a new low-distortion driver claiming to provide powerful bass and crisp, clear high-frequency sounds. How will this driver compare to the compare to the once in AirPods Pro? We'll have to listen to the buds side-by-side, but there are a few differences in features besides performance worth noting.

Both AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro offer Spatial Audio. Spatial Audio creates immersive listening experiences for music-listening, movie-watching and more. We found it works well on the AirPods Pro, elevating average soundscapes into encapsulating 3D environments. The AirPods 3 get the AirPods Pro's Adaptive EQ feature for automatically adjusting the sound based on how the buds fit your ears.

(Image credit: Apple via YouTube)

The AirPods 3 aren't in line to become the best noise cancelling earbuds, though. With neither ANC nor Transparency Mode, the AirPods Pro are the only earbuds Apple sells that let you tune out distracting environment sounds. AirPods Pro also have a vent system for pressure equalization, so the different listening modes don't cause any discomfort.

As for additional features, AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro offer effortless pairing with Apple's H1 chip, hands-free Siri activation, Announce Notifications for audible reminders and Find My support for lost AirPods. Some of these tools came recently with the iOS 15 software update for iPhone, making both pairs of AirPods suitable accessories for your new iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro.

AirPods 3 vs AirPods Pro: Battery life and charging case

Both the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro have wireless charging cases, which are compatible with Qi-based wireless charging mats and MagSafe chargers.

(Image credit: Apple via YouTube)

The AirPods Pro delivers 24 hours of battery life, with 4.5 hours in the ‘pods and an additional 19-20 hours in the case. If you disable active noise cancellation, you can squeeze up to 5 hours of listening out of the AirPods Pro before sticking them back in the charging case.

If AirPods 3 live up to the estimates Apple provides, they'll outlast AirPods Pro by 1.5 hours, with 6 hours of listening total. The case should gives you an additional 30 hours, too. We need to verify these claims in our testing, once we can conduct a full AirPods 3 review.

AirPods 3 vs AirPods Pro: Outlook

If you haven't wanted to spend $249 on AirPods Pro, but also didn't want to buy two-year-old Apple earbuds, the new AirPods 3 could strike the right balance for you. Somewhat of an original AirPods-AirPods Pro hybrid, the AirPods 3 fill a gap in Apple's in-brand headphone lineup.

Without ANC and Transparency Mode, though, the AirPods 3 are at a disadvantage compared to the AirPods Pro. Active noise cancellation is often a dealbreaker. Still, with Spatial Audio and Adaptive EQ, the AirPods 3 aren't all that less premium.

We need to test the AirPods 3 sound quality and battery life before coming to any conclusions, but it seems like the AirPods 3 vs AirPods Pro could be the most common decision for anyone shopping for new AirPods in the near future.