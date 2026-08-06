Hulu is an excellent choice for building your next weekend movie marathon. The streaming service regularly adds both originals and classics to its library. Plus, because it's owned by Disney, it's the home for new releases from several Disney-owned studios. It even has deals with some other studios to get new releases before any other service, whether they're produced by Disney or not.

This weekend, I'm starting things off with "Ex Machina." This sci-fi masterpiece comes from "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" writer Alex Garland and is a must-watch if you've never seen it. Then, you could check out "Imaginary," a newly added horror movie. But the reviews on that aren't great, so I'm recommending you skip it and check out "Pearl" instead, as well as "X" and "MaXXXine," the two other movies in Ti West's horror trilogy.

So, here are the three new to Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend. For more recommendations, check out the full list of everything new to Hulu and Disney+ in August 2026.

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Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been with Tom's Guide since 2022. He watches dozens of movies every year, and has already seen over 35 new releases this year.

'Ex Machina' (2014)

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Genre: Sci-fi thriller movie

What's it about? "Ex Machina" stars Domhnall Gleeson as Caleb, a programmer. He's set to spend a week at the home of his company's CEO, Nathan Bateman (Oscar Isaac). On his arrival, he learns his visit's true purpose: he's there to test a humanoid robot with an artificial intelligence (Alicia Vikander) and see if she can pass for human.

Why you should watch it: I firmly fall in the camp of this movie's writer/director, Alex Garland, can do no wrong. That includes everything from the show "Devs" to this year's incredible "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple." "Ex Machina" might be his best work, though. Don't miss it.

Watch "Ex Machina" on Hulu now

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'Imaginary' (2024)

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Genre: Supernatural horror movie

What's it about? "Imaginary" stars DeWanda Wise as Jessica. She's just moved her family into her childhood home, where her daughter, Alice (Pyper Braun), discovers Chauncey (Dane DiLiegro). This was Jessica's imaginary friend, and it turns out the mother and daughter are the only ones who can see him. That becomes a problem when Chauncey lures them into "The Never Ever," a supernatural realm that's home to all imaginary friends ... including the evil ones.

Why you need to watch it: This isn't the greatest horror movie ever made. At least, not according to Rotten Tomatoes, which rates it relatively poorly. But, it's one of the newest movies to drop on Hulu, so it gets included on the list. Don't worry, I'm going to make it up to you with my final recommendation.

Watch "Imaginary" on Hulu now

'Pearl' (2022)

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Genre: Slasher horror movie

What's it about? The follow-up to "X," this slasher film takes us back in time to 1918 Texas. Here we meet Pearl, the villain from Ti West's film. Here, she's not old, though. Instead, she's a more spritely figure played by Mia Goth. But she's still just as sex-crazed and bloodthirsty as the version we meet in "X" nearly 60 years later.

Why you need to watch it: "Pearl" is an excellent slasher. Definitely watch this instead of "Imaginary" if you're in the mood for horror. While you're at it, watch "X" and the third movie in West's trilogy, "MaXXXine," which both also just arrived on Hulu.

Watch "Pearl" on Hulu now

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