Stop buying expensive fertilizer — achieve a lush, green lawn with this cheap household staple

With summer temperatures continuing to soar, we aren’t the only ones feeling the heat — your lawn is likely parched, too.

Looking out onto my backyard each morning, I can see that it is struggling and desperate for a revival. That’s why consistent watering is crucial for gardeners right now — assuming you aren’t under local water restrictions or hosepipe bans in the U.K.

But keeping a lush lawn takes more than water; it needs nutrients to bounce back. Luckily, the secret to a healthier lawn might already be in your bathroom cabinet — an everyday staple often used after a hard day’s work in the yard.

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The tonic your lawn's crying out for

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It turns out the mineral that eases muscle aches and pains in the bath can also be used to fertilize your lawn. What’s more, Epsom salts are far cheaper than any lawn fertilizer you can buy and can be picked up for a few dollars in your local grocery store.

According to the Epsom Salt Council, the two naturally occurring minerals in Epsom salts — magnesium and sulfur — can help lawns grow. Magnesium increases chlorophyll production and improves phosphorus and nitrogen uptake, helping your lawn stay lush and green. Sulfur supports overall plant metabolism and enzyme functions to help turf stay hardier.

Amazon Essentials Epsom Salt Soak, 3lb: $3 at Amazon Double up by using these Amazon Essentials Epsom Salts as a lawn fertilizer, then add them to your bath after you've finished all the hard work. The pack contains pure magnesium sulfate with no added fragrances, dyes or fillers.

How to apply Epsom salt to your lawn

The Epsom Salt Council recommends applying 3lbs of Epsom salts for every 1,250ft of lawn. It can be applied with a spreader or diluted with water and added to a sprayer.



The best time to apply the feed is in the early morning or early evening. Other times of the day can be too hot, and the water is more likely to evaporate before it has a chance to be absorbed and taken to the roots.

When to use Epsom salt on your lawn

Epsom salts should only be applied to your lawn when you know it’s deficient in magnesium, so it’s recommended you take a soil test before applying it as a fertilizer. The Garden Tutor Soil pH Test Kit is available for $12 at Amazon.

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