Netflix is adding 56 movies in August 2026 — here are the 5 with the highest scores on Rotten Tomatoes (all rated at least 91% or higher)

Netflix adds dozens of movies every month to ensure its library never gets stale. I’m not talking about new originals here either. The streaming service regularly adds familiar favorites to its catalog. These range from cinema classics to acclaimed modern movies.

In August 2026, Netflix is adding 56 movies to its library. A total of 39 arrived on Aug. 1, and the rest will be dished out throughout the month. That’s a lot of content to consider. So, I’ve turned to review site Rotten Tomatoes to put together a list of the movies added to Netflix this month with the highest critics' score. A high RT score doesn’t guarantee a film will appeal to your taste, but it’s a useful metric for judging a movie’s overall reception.

Before diving into the list, I should note two things. Upcoming Netflix originals like “The Last House,” “The Whisper Man” and more are not eligible, as these don’t currently have a score on RT (Naturally, they’ve not been released yet!). Also, in the event of a tie, where two movies have the same critics score, I’ve used RT’s viewer ratings as the tiebreaker. Now that the housekeeping is out of the way, here are the 5 movies added to Netflix in August 2026 with the highest scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

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New to Netflix movies in August 2026, ranked by RT score

5. 'Zero Dark Thirty' (2012)

A modern action-thriller masterpiece, “Zero Dark Thirty,” is gripping because of its dramatic narrative and its visceral depiction of modern conflict. It’s also notable for Jessica Chastain’s leading performance as Maya, a CIA intelligence analyst with an obsession with tracking down terrorist leader Osama bin Laden. Masterfully directed by Kathryn Bigelow — who has serious chops in this area having also helmed 2008’s “The Hurt Locker” — “Zero Dark Thirty” is one of the best wars of the modern era.

Set in the wake of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, Maya (Chastain) is driven to locate those responsible, and in particular the orchestrator of the tragic event, Osama bin Laden. A worldwide manhunt is launched, and the mission to locate bin Laden becomes all-consuming for Maya. Also starring Jason Clarke, Joel Edgerton, Mark Strong, James Gandolfini and Chris Pratt, “Zero Dark Thirty” is a well-made and compelling war epic.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

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4. 'Speed' (1994)

Speed (1994) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

“Speed” is a relentlessly entertaining high-concept thriller that never drops momentum. Pairing together Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock, it’s fueled by extreme tension as its cast of characters literally can’t slow down, or they’ll meet an explosive fate. In the years since, “Speed” has been imitated (and parodied across) media, speaking to its influence. Though the less said about the ill-conceived sequel, the better, just stick with the original.

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Reeves plays Jack Traven, an LAPD officer who manages to prevent an elevator bombing to much plaudits. But the mastermind (Dennis Hopper) behind the plot isn’t done. He switches gears and plants a bomb on a city bus. Once activated, the bomb will explode if the vehicle drops below 50 mph. With the help of a passenger (Bullock), Jack must defuse the situation.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

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3. 'Nightcrawler' (2014)

Nightcrawler | Official Trailer [HD] | Open Road Films - YouTube Watch On

“Nightcrawler” boasts Jake Gyllenhaal’s very best performances. That’s a bold claim considering the strength of his filmography, but Gyllenhaal completely commits to the role of a freelance photojournalist with seriously questionable morals. Fair warning: this dark thriller is an intense character study of somebody you’d never want to meet in real life, but if you can handle two hours spent with an amoral “protagonist,” it’ll keep you in a vice-like grip.

Lou Bloom (Gyllenhaal) is a petty thief who discovers a (controversial) way to make money. Buying a camcorder and police radio scanner with the proceeds from pawning a stolen bicycle, he arrives at the scene of recent violent crimes and accidents, records footage of the grisly aftermath, and then sells it to the local news station. Business is soon booming, so he hires an assistant (Riz Ahmed). But with “graphic” footage fetching the highest price, Lou crosses moral lines in his pursuit of capturing disturbing videos that will make him rich.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

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2. 'Eighth Grade' (2018)

Eighth Grade | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

“Eighth Grade” is one of the most relatable movies I’ve ever seen. That might sound a little strange; I’m a 31-year-old male, and this is a comedy-drama about a 13-year-old middle school girl, but its core themes of struggling with self-worth and social acceptance are universal. Writer/director Bo Burnham uses the trials and tribulations of growing up as a vehicle to explore anxiety, depression and isolation. It’s a powerful watch for viewers of any age.

Kayla Day (Elsie Fisher) is a 13-year-old girl in the final weeks of eighth grade at Miles Grove Middle School in suburban New York. As she navigates her adolescence, contending with popular cliques, teenage hormones, and social media overload, she attempts to fit in with her peers while dealing with plenty of growing pains. She also records social media videos in her room, offering insight into her perspective and attempts to fit in with her peers.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

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1. 'Selma' (2014)

Selma Movie - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

If we’re talking about powerful movies, there are few as capable of stirring real emotion in its viewers as “Selma.” This historical drama from director Ava DuVernay was nominated for Best Picture at the 87th Oscars. While it didn’t win Hollywood's biggest prize, it did take home Best Original Song for its spine-tingling anthem “Glory” performed by John Legend and Common. Based on real events that took place in 1965, “Selma” stars David Oyelowo as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in a powerhouse performance.

During this period, the civil rights leader was championing equal voting rights, which led to a march from Selma, Alabama, to the state capital, Montgomery. The goal was to compel President Johnson (Tom Wilkinson) to sign the Voting Rights Act, but along the way, King and his companions faced intimidation and violence. The movie uses history to look at how far we’ve come and how far we still have to go in the battle for equality for all Americans.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

Stream "Selma" on Netflix now

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