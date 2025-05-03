I went to a film festival — 3 reasons why you should go to one too

Going to a film festival has been on my list for a while. This week, I finally got to check it off by attending the Atlanta Film Festival (ATLFF).

Granted, I'm not alone in this desire. At the very least, plenty of people would gladly go to Cannes and watch films in the lap of luxury.

But you don't need to go to the French Riviera to get the full film festival experience. Smaller film festivals can still give you plenty of enjoyment and allow you to see some incredible, even Oscar-worthy films.

Plus, these festivals can be fairly accessible. I was lucky enough to get a press credential for ATLFF, but the festival charges a relatively inexpensive $500 for an all-access badge. At Sundance, a similar pass costs thousands.

On its face, that $500 may still seem like a decent chunk of change, though. But when you put it in perspective of seeing just one movie a night, it works out to just over $45 a movie, which is an easier pill to swallow.

That's also the most expensive badge. Film-only badges (ATLFF also features conference panels for burgeoning filmmakers and members of the industry, parties, and more) are just $250 and give you the ability to reserve advance tickets for 12 screenings free of charge.

That works out to just $20.83 a ticket, which is more in line with your local AMC.

But these aren't movies you're seeing at your local AMC. They are incredible indie films that may never make it to a wide release at a chain theater, special screenings of classics, Q&As with the directors and even special premieres featuring stars.

With that framing in mind, here are the three reasons I think you need to go to a film festival at least once, especially if you're a movie lover.

Reason No. 1: You can see major releases before they come to theaters

(Image credit: Festival Cannes)

OK, I know that I just said these aren't movies you're seeing at your local AMC, but there's a chance you'll see a movie that either has a wide release scheduled or will eventually secure distribution.

Case in point, at ATLFF I got to see "The Surfer," a new Nic Cage psychological thriller that's now in theaters. But I got to see it early, and I also got to attend a Q&A with the director of the film following the screening, which was included with my ticket.

So yes, I saw a movie that I could have waited to see. But I got an experience that would have been impossible to replicate.

Reason No. 2: You might get a red carpet premiere experience

(Image credit: Derek White/Getty Images)

Film festivals are a wonderful combination of film-going experiences, from world premieres to local artists being celebrated by their hometown, directors giving their all to secure distribution for their movie and more.

They can also be great for PR and getting good word-of-mouth buzz for a movie. So sometimes, a studio will bring a major movie to a film festival to put it in front of an audience that is already fanatical about movies.

At ATLFF, I got to attend one such premiere for a major movie: "Shadow Force."

The red carpet was packed. The movie's star, Kerry Washington, was there giving interviews and looking glamorous. It turned out that the guy I was sitting next to the entire time was also the guy who directed her feature film debut.

So, no, it's not quite a Hollywood premiere, but it's pretty close. And you don't have to be in the industry to get the experience — you just need a ticket.

Reason No. 3: You can see incredible movies that may never get a wide release

(Image credit: Future)

Now, while seeing major movies before everyone else and rubbing elbows with celebrities is great, the real reason to go to a film festival is to see the great movies you'll otherwise miss out on.

On Wednesday, I got to experience that moment while watching the movie "Withdrawal." It was a semiautobiographical drama made by local filmmaker Aaron Strand, starring local actors and was one of the best movies I've seen this year.

And sadly, there's a real chance that unless you were in the room that night, you won't get to see this movie.

As an indie movie, the struggle for distribution is a real one, and it could take years for this movie to finally find a theatrical or streaming partner, if it ever does.

So if you don't want to miss out on seeing incredible movies or any of these amazing experiences, you need to go to a film festival at least once in your life. I definitely don't regret that I did.