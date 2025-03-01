Tokyo Marathon live stream 2025: How to watch online from anywhere
Kipruto and Kebede broke the men's and women's record last year
Benson Kipruto (2:02:16) and Sutume Asefa Kebede (2:15:55) respectively set new men's and women's course records in the Japanese capital a year ago, and with a flat route and favorable conditions, we wouldn't be surprised if somebody went one better this Sunday. Read on and we'll show you how to watch Tokyo Marathon live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.
The 2025 Tokyo Marathon takes place on Saturday, March 1.
► Time: 7:10 p.m. ET / 4:10 p.m. PT / 12:10 a.m. GMT (Sun.) / 11:10 a.m. AEDT (Sun.)
► Japan — TVer (FREE STREAM)
► U.S. — FloTrack
► U.K. — Discovery Plus / TNT Sports
► CA — FloTrack
► Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free
Kipruto's consistency is remarkable. The Kenyan has made the podium at eight straight marathons, a run that includes four golds, and a bronze at the Paris Olympics. Joshua Cheptegei, however, is garnering serious attention. The Ugandan middle-distance specialist holds two Olympic golds and the 5,000m and 10,000m world records, and he's now hoping to emulate Sifan Hassan.
Kebede is back to defend her title too, but Brigid Kosgei and Rosemary Wanjiru will be formidable opponents. Not only are both women recent Tokyo Marathon winners, but they also have quicker PBs than Kebede.
At the age of 51, look out for Paula Radcliffe in the field. The Japanese contingent, meanwhile, provide a compelling subplot, with World Athletics Chmapionships qualification on the line.
You'll find the raceday schedule at the bottom of this page. Here's how to watch Tokyo Marathon 2025 from anywhere — including free streams.
FREE Tokyo Marathon live stream
The 2025 Tokyo Marathon is being live streamed for free on TVer in Japan.
But what if you're usually based in Japan but aren't at home for that free Tokyo Marathon coverage? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.
Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is NordVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.
We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple:
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're away from Japan but want to watch your usual service, you'd select a Japan-based server from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to TVer or another website and watch the 2025 Tokyo Marathon live stream.
How to watch Tokyo Marathon live streams in the U.S.
Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Tokyo Marathon via FloTrack.
A subscription costs $29.99 per month or $210 per year, which works out at $17.50 monthly).
If you already use the service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can live stream the Tokyo Marathon by using a good VPN.
How to watch Tokyo Marathon live streams in Canada
You'll need access to specialist streamer FloTrack in order to watch Tokyo Marathon live streams in Canada too.
Note that prices are in USD. Monthly subscriptions cost $29.99 (around CA$41) and $210 (approx. $290) for a whole year.
How to watch Tokyo Marathon live streams in the U.K.
TNT Sports will host the Tokyo Marathon live stream in the U.K.. It's on TNT Sports 4 on TV.
You can get TNT Sports online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.
If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.
Can you watch Tokyo Marathon live streams in Australia?
The 2025 Tokyo Marathon appears to have slipped through the crack in Australia.
If you're on holiday Down Under from Japan, one of the best VPN services will help tap into that free TVer coverage. We recommend NordVPN.
Tokyo Marathon start times and schedule 2025
(All times ET)
7:05 p.m. — Wheelchair
7:10 p.m. — Marathon
