How to watch 'RuPaul’s Drag Race' season 17 online and from anywhere
Prepare for the splashiest season in herstory
Fourteen new queens are entering the werk room in the hopes of being crowned America’s Next Drag Superstar and walking away with a $200,000 prize. It’ll be camp, fabulous and just a little bitchy, so here's how to watch "RuPaul’s Drag Race" season 17 and from anywhere with a VPN.
"RuPaul's Drag Race" season 17 premieres on Friday, January 3 in the U.S. and Saturday, January 4 internationally.
• U.S. — Watch on MTV via Philo, Sling TV or Fubo
• U.K. — Watch on Wow Presents Plus
• Canada — Watch on Crave
• Australia — Watch on Stan
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
RuPaul is back once again to host proceedings, while the judging panel comprises Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison. And there’s a bounty of guest judges to look forward to, starting with pop megastar Katy Perry in the premiere. Other famous face we can expect to see include rapper Doechii, Queen frontman Adam Lambert, comedian Whitney Cummings, singer Sam Smith and “Abbott Elementary” star Quinta Brunson.
And in our fresh crop of queens, look out for Arietty, drag daughter of season 15’s Irene (The Alien), Hormona Lisa, hand picked by RuPaul herself, TikTok star Kori King, full-time drag performer Lexi Love and absurdist Lydia B Kollins, who draws inspiration from the likes of Tim Burton and David Lynch.
There’s also a brand new twist this year that will allow each queen eliminated following the lipsync a shot at immunity. The Badonka Dunk Tank will offer up ten levers, pick the one that sends Michelle swimming and you’re saved from having to sashay away.
Ready to get to werk? Read on to find out how to watch "RuPaul’s Drag Race" season 17 online and from anywhere.
How to watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 17 in the U.S.
"RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 17 will go out every Friday on MTV in the U.S. with episodes starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Friday, January 3.
If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can get MTV on live TV streaming services like Philo (7-day free trial), Sling TV or Fubo. Philo is by far the cheapest among these if you only want to watch "Drag Race" but it has limited channels and features compared to alternatives. So make sure to check out our guide to the best cable TV alternatives so you can make an informed decision.
Philo is a streaming service that offers a selection of live and on-demand television channels. It includes various cable channels, including popular networks like AMC, HGTV, Food Network, and Discovery Channel, among others. Philo is known for its affordability compared to traditional cable TV packages, as it offers a lower monthly subscription fee of $28 a month.
Try Philo now for free with a 7-day free trial.
Fubo is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Pro Plan ($79.99 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. Try Fubo now for free with a 7-day trial.
How to watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 17 from anywhere
How to watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 17 from anywhere with a VPN
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Drag Race" on your usual subscription?
You can still watch the show live and on demand thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head your chosen service and get to werk!
How to watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 17 around the world
How to watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 17 online in the U.K.
"RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 17 will be available in the U.K. on Wow Presents Plus with episodes starting on Saturday, January 4 and dropping weekly.
Wow Presents Plus costs just £4.33 per month or £43.38 per year and is home to (almost) everything "Drag Race", including "Global All Stars" and international shows from Italy, France, Spain, Belgium and Holland, plus loads more LGBTQ+ content.
It doesn't host "Drag Race U.K." though, but the good news is that that show airs for free on BBC iPlayer.
If you're traveling abroad, use a VPN service such as NordVPN to access your usual subscription from anywhere.
How to watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 17 online in Canada
"RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 17 will stream on Crave in Canada, with episodes available on Saturdays from January 4.
Traveling overseas? NordVPN will let you watch on your usual service just as you would back home.
How to watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 17 in Australia
In Australia, "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 17 premieres on Stan on Saturday, January 4. New episodes land weekly.
Aussie abroad? You can keep up with "Drag Race" on your usual streamer from anywhere thanks to NordVPN.
All you need to know about 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 17
'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 17 line-up
- Acacia Forgot, 28, from Los Angeles, California
- Arrietty, 28, from Seattle, Washington
- Crystal Envy, 27, from Asbury Park, New Jersey
- Hormona Lisa, 30, from Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Jewels Sparkles, 23, from Tampa, Florida
- Joella, 25, from Los Angeles, California
- Kori King, 25, from Boston, Massachusetts
- Lana Ja'Rae, 22, from New York City, New York
- Lexi Love, 34, from Louisville, Kentucky
- Lucky Starzzz, 26, from Miami, Florida
- Lydia B Kollins, 23, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Onya Nurve, 31, from Cleveland, Ohio
- Sam Star, 24, from Leeds, Alabama
- Suzie Toot, 24, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida
'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 17 episode schedule
- Episode 1: Friday, January 3
- Episode 2: Friday, January 10
- Episode 3: Friday, January 17
- Episode 4: Friday, January 24
- Episode 5: Friday, January 31
- Episode 6: Friday, February 7
- Episode 7: Friday, February 14
- Episode 8: Friday, February 21
- Episode 9: Friday, February 28
- Episode 10: Friday, March 7
- Episode 11: Friday, March 14
- Episode 12: Friday, March 21
- Episode 13: Friday, March 28
- Episode 14: Friday, April 4
- Episode 15: Friday, April 11
- Episode 16: Friday, April 18
Who are the judges for 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 17?
The main judges will of course include the RuPaul, alongside Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison. The confirmed guest judges are as follows:
- Katy Perry
- Doechii
- Sandra Bernhard
- Julia Schlaepfer
- Paul W. Downs
- Hunter Schafer
- Quinta Brunson
- Jamal Sims
- Law Roach
- Adam Lambert
- Betsey Johnson
- Whitney Cummings
- Sam Smith
- Jerrod Carmichael
- June Diane Raphael
- Tracee Ellis Ross
