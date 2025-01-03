Fourteen new queens are entering the werk room in the hopes of being crowned America’s Next Drag Superstar and walking away with a $200,000 prize. It’ll be camp, fabulous and just a little bitchy, so here's how to watch "RuPaul’s Drag Race" season 17 and from anywhere with a VPN.

RuPaul is back once again to host proceedings, while the judging panel comprises Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison. And there’s a bounty of guest judges to look forward to, starting with pop megastar Katy Perry in the premiere. Other famous face we can expect to see include rapper Doechii, Queen frontman Adam Lambert, comedian Whitney Cummings, singer Sam Smith and “Abbott Elementary” star Quinta Brunson.

And in our fresh crop of queens, look out for Arietty, drag daughter of season 15’s Irene (The Alien), Hormona Lisa, hand picked by RuPaul herself, TikTok star Kori King, full-time drag performer Lexi Love and absurdist Lydia B Kollins, who draws inspiration from the likes of Tim Burton and David Lynch.

There’s also a brand new twist this year that will allow each queen eliminated following the lipsync a shot at immunity. The Badonka Dunk Tank will offer up ten levers, pick the one that sends Michelle swimming and you’re saved from having to sashay away.

Ready to get to werk? Read on to find out how to watch "RuPaul’s Drag Race" season 17 online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 17 in the U.S.

"RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 17 will go out every Friday on MTV in the U.S. with episodes starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Friday, January 3.

How to watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 17 from anywhere

How to watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 17 from anywhere with a VPN

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Drag Race" on your usual subscription?

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Drag Race" on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the show live and on demand thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

How to watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 17 around the world

How to watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 17 online in the U.K.

"RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 17 will be available in the U.K. on Wow Presents Plus with episodes starting on Saturday, January 4 and dropping weekly.

Wow Presents Plus costs just £4.33 per month or £43.38 per year and is home to (almost) everything "Drag Race", including "Global All Stars" and international shows from Italy, France, Spain, Belgium and Holland, plus loads more LGBTQ+ content.

It doesn't host "Drag Race U.K." though, but the good news is that that show airs for free on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 17 online in Canada

"RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 17 will stream on Crave in Canada, with episodes available on Saturdays from January 4.

How to watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 17 in Australia

In Australia, "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 17 premieres on Stan on Saturday, January 4. New episodes land weekly.

All you need to know about 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 17

'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 17 line-up

Acacia Forgot , 28, from Los Angeles, California

, 28, from Los Angeles, California Arrietty , 28, from Seattle, Washington

, 28, from Seattle, Washington Crystal Envy , 27, from Asbury Park, New Jersey

, 27, from Asbury Park, New Jersey Hormona Lisa , 30, from Chattanooga, Tennessee

, 30, from Chattanooga, Tennessee Jewels Sparkles , 23, from Tampa, Florida

, 23, from Tampa, Florida Joella , 25, from Los Angeles, California

, 25, from Los Angeles, California Kori King , 25, from Boston, Massachusetts

, 25, from Boston, Massachusetts Lana Ja'Rae , 22, from New York City, New York

, 22, from New York City, New York Lexi Love , 34, from Louisville, Kentucky

, 34, from Louisville, Kentucky Lucky Starzzz , 26, from Miami, Florida

, 26, from Miami, Florida Lydia B Kollins , 23, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

, 23, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Onya Nurve , 31, from Cleveland, Ohio

, 31, from Cleveland, Ohio Sam Star , 24, from Leeds, Alabama

, 24, from Leeds, Alabama Suzie Toot, 24, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida

'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 17 episode schedule

Episode 1: Friday, January 3

Friday, January 3 Episode 2: Friday, January 10

Friday, January 10 Episode 3: Friday, January 17

Friday, January 17 Episode 4: Friday, January 24

Friday, January 24 Episode 5: Friday, January 31

Friday, January 31 Episode 6: Friday, February 7

Friday, February 7 Episode 7: Friday, February 14

Friday, February 14 Episode 8: Friday, February 21

Friday, February 21 Episode 9: Friday, February 28

Friday, February 28 Episode 10: Friday, March 7

Friday, March 7 Episode 11: Friday, March 14

Friday, March 14 Episode 12: Friday, March 21

Friday, March 21 Episode 13: Friday, March 28

Friday, March 28 Episode 14: Friday, April 4

Friday, April 4 Episode 15: Friday, April 11

Friday, April 11 Episode 16: Friday, April 18

Who are the judges for 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 17?

The main judges will of course include the RuPaul, alongside Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison. The confirmed guest judges are as follows:

Katy Perry

Doechii

Sandra Bernhard

Julia Schlaepfer

Paul W. Downs

Hunter Schafer

Quinta Brunson

Jamal Sims

Law Roach

Adam Lambert

Betsey Johnson

Whitney Cummings

Sam Smith

Jerrod Carmichael

June Diane Raphael

Tracee Ellis Ross

