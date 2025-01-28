How to watch 'The Last Musician of Auschwitz' online from anywhere — stream moving Holocaust documentary

Somehow, in the midst of the darkest horrors and atrocities, music was often playing at Auschwitz, performed by the prisoners themselves. BBC documentary "The Last Musician of Auschwitz" meets the last surviving member of the camp's women's orchestra, and explores the role music occupied in the Holocaust.

Here's how to watch "The Last Musician of Auschwitz" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially free.

'The Last Musician of Auschwitz' release date, channel, streaming 'The Last Musician of Auschwitz' aired BBC Two on Monday, January 27 and is streaming now on BBC iPlayer in the U.K., and on ABC iView in Australia.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.), ABC iView (Aus)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Now 99 years old, Anita Lasker-Wallfisch was the cellist in the women's orchestra at Auschwitz-Birkenau, and escaped death in the camp because of her role in one of its bands. The last-surviving musician from the camp, the film is named for her.

In this 90-minute documentary, Toby Trackman meets Lasker-Wallfisch, and delves deeper into the role these bands and orchestras played in the Nazi concentration camps. Being a musician became a lifeline for many – Lasker-Wallfisch was recruited on her first day, as a teenager, and was spared death – but being forced to play music whilst other prisoners were killed was a frightening, haunting experience.

Featuring rare interviews and footage, the film also explores exactly why Nazi leaders wanted to play music at camps like Auschwitz. What was the purpose, and why was it so important?

Released on International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, Trackman's documentary is at once haunting and insightful, exploring a little-known aspect of the 20th century's greatest atrocity.

Read on for details of how to watch "The Last Musician of Auschwitz" which is streaming free in the U.K. and Australia now.

How to watch 'The Last Musician of Auschwitz' for free in the U.K.

"The Last Musician of Auschwitz'" premiered on BBC Two on Monday, January 27 in the U.K. It is now streaming in full on BBC iPlayer, which is free to residents of the U.K. with a valid TV license. If you're currently traveling abroad but would still like to watch the documentary, you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'The Last Musician of Auschwitz' from abroad

Just because "The Last Musician of Auschwitz" isn't streaming everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss out if you're currently traveling outside of your home country.

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "The Last Musician of Auschwitz" should be available to Brits and Australians no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN – it tops our best VPN list, and you can find out more in our NordVPN review.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to a service listed here and watch "The Last Musician of Auschwitz" just like you would at home.

How to watch 'The Last Musician of Auschwitz' in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For Australians, "The Last Musician of Auschwitz" is now streaming on ABC iView, ABC's free streaming service.

Content on iView is completely free to watch, you just need to register for an account.

Traveling outside of Australia right now? You can still tune in to the documentary with the help of a VPN, which will unlock your home services from wherever you are. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 'The Last Musician of Auschwitz' around the world

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'The Last Musician of Auschwitz' online in the U.S.?

At the moment, there's no details about when or where "The Last Musician of Auschwitz" might air in the U.S., or if it will arrive on a streaming service.

However, if you're a Brit in the States for work or on vacation you can still watch the documentary for free by using a VPN, such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and logging onto BBC iPlayer.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'The Last Musician of Auschwitz' online in Canada?

Like with the U.S., there's currently no information on a Canadian release of "The Last Musician of Auschwitz".

If you're a Brit currently visiting Canada, you can download a VPN, such as NordVPN, to unblock iPlayer from anywhere in the world.

'The Last Musician of Auschwitz' contributors and interviewees

Anita Lasker-Wallfisch

Raphael Wallfisch

Jonathan Freedland

Andre Laks

Ulrike Migdal

Petra Gelbart

Krzysztof Kulisiewicz

Francesco Lotoro

More from Tom's Guide