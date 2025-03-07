After a challenging first year in Australia, "Ten Pound Poms" season 2 gives Kate (Michelle Keegan) and the Roberts family reason to truly drop anchor, after Annie's (Faye Marsay) daughter Pattie (Hattie Hook) gave birth, and Kate reuinited with her estranged son Michael (Alastair Bradman) — and took him on the run.

Here's how to watch "Ten Pound Poms" season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Ten Pound Poms' season 2 dates, time, TV channel, streaming info "Ten Pound Poms" season 2 premieres on Sunday, March 9 on BBC One at 8 p.m. GMT. All six episodes will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer right away.

• WATCH FREE — BBC One / BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

A drama about the British and Irish migrants who for £10 were able to start a whole new life in Australia, courtesy of the long-running Assisted Passage Migration Scheme, "Ten Pound Poms" focuses primarily on Kate, Annie and Annie's husband Terry (Warren Brown), who escaped 1950s Manchester in search of better things.

But the vision of sun and leisure they were sold had papered over a few cracks, and little could prepare them for just how different life in Australia would be.

As the Roberts family adjusts to life with a newborn, Terry gets involved with ruthless landlord Benny Bates (Marcus Graham), and the Skinner family touches down in Australia from Ireland.

Read on to find out how to watch "Ten Pound Poms" season 2 online, on TV and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Ten Pound Poms' season 2 for FREE in the U.K.

"Ten Pound Poms" season 2 premieres on BBC One on Sunday, March 9, and all six episodes will be available to stream as a boxset on BBC iPlayer right away. If you'd prefer to watch on linear TV, subsequent episodes will go out on BBC One at 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT each Sunday. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit currently abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'Ten Pound Poms' season 2 from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Ten Pound Poms" season 2 should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN – it's the best VPN on the market right now.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch "Ten Pound Poms" season 2 online and on-demand from wherever you are.

How to watch 'Ten Pound Poms' Season 2 around the world

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Ten Pound Poms' season 2 in the U.S.?

There are currently no plans to air "Ten Pound Poms" season 2 in the U.S. but if you're an American across the pond for work or on vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Watch 'Ten Pound Poms' season 2 online and on-demand in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then "Ten Pound Poms" season 2 premiered on Sunday, February 2 on BBC One at 9.05 p.m. GMT, with the rest of the series going airing in the same slot. If you don't want to wait for the TV schedule, all four episodes are now available stream for free on BBC iPlayer. You'll need a valid TV license, naturally.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch 'Ten Pound Poms' season 2 in Australia

"Ten Pound Poms" season 2 premieres on Stan in Australia on Monday, March 10. All six episodes will drop at the same time.

Stan subscriptions start at $12/month and range up to $22/month for the Premium package with 4K streaming.

Not at home but want to watch the show? A VPN can help you to unlock your usual streaming services from anywhere.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Ten Pound Poms' season 2 in Canada?

There's no confirmed broadcast slot for "Ten Pound Poms" season 2 in Canada just yet, but we'd expect it to air on Crave.

Fans like have a wait in store, however, because the show's debut season only arrived in Canada six months after its U.K. premiere.

For now, anybody currently abroad in Canada from the U.K. or Australia can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Ten Pound Poms' season 2 in New Zealand?

The debut season of "Ten Pound Poms" was on free-to-air TVNZ Plus, but at the time of publication there's been no word on when season 2 might arrive.

Seeing as season 1 landed in New Zealand a month after the show's U.K. premiere, there's hope that the wait for season 2 won't be long.

For now, if you're a Brit or Aussie currently in New Zealand for work or vacation, you can catch the show as normal by using a VPN like NordVPN.

'Ten Pound Poms' season 2 cast

Michelle Keegan as Kate Thorne

Faye Marsay as Annie Roberts

Warren Brown as Terry Roberts

Rob Collins as Ron

Leon Ford as Bill

Declan Coyle as Stevie

Stephen Curry as JJ

Hattie Hook as Pattie

Finn Treacy as Peter

Emma Hamilton as Sheila

Cheree Cassidy as Marlene

Marcus Graham as Benny Bates

Sam Delich as Ray

Maya Stange as Maggie Skinner

Tommy James Green as Padraia

Clare Hughes as Birdie

'Ten Pound Poms' season 2 episode guide

S2 E1: Kate comes to terms with the consequences of her decision. Meanwhile, the Roberts family adjust to life with a newborn and look for fresh opportunities to fulfil their dreams down under.

S2 E2: Kate is forced to confront her situation, and Annie’s identity crisis fuels a risqué idea. Meanwhile, Terry feels uneasy about a work request, and the Skinners get some devastating news.

S2 E3: Annie’s attendance at the women’s group lands her in trouble, and Terry grows closer to Christine.

S2 E4: Terry confronts Benny after finding Christine and her children unconscious. Meanwhile, Kate gets Robbie in trouble.

S2 E5: Secrets and lies unfold when Annie, Terry, Kate and Robbie take a trip to the Blue Mountains.

S2 E6: You can make your own world when you leave the past behind.

Ten Pound Poms Series 2 | Official Trailer – BBC - YouTube Watch On

More from Tom's Guide