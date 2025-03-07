How to watch 'Ten Pound Poms' Season 2 online from anywhere
In his determination to make a go of things, Terry plays a risky game with ruthless landlord Benny
After a challenging first year in Australia, "Ten Pound Poms" season 2 gives Kate (Michelle Keegan) and the Roberts family reason to truly drop anchor, after Annie's (Faye Marsay) daughter Pattie (Hattie Hook) gave birth, and Kate reuinited with her estranged son Michael (Alastair Bradman) — and took him on the run.
Here's how to watch "Ten Pound Poms" season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.
"Ten Pound Poms" season 2 premieres on Sunday, March 9 on BBC One at 8 p.m. GMT. All six episodes will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer right away.
• WATCH FREE — BBC One / BBC iPlayer (U.K.)
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
A drama about the British and Irish migrants who for £10 were able to start a whole new life in Australia, courtesy of the long-running Assisted Passage Migration Scheme, "Ten Pound Poms" focuses primarily on Kate, Annie and Annie's husband Terry (Warren Brown), who escaped 1950s Manchester in search of better things.
But the vision of sun and leisure they were sold had papered over a few cracks, and little could prepare them for just how different life in Australia would be.
As the Roberts family adjusts to life with a newborn, Terry gets involved with ruthless landlord Benny Bates (Marcus Graham), and the Skinner family touches down in Australia from Ireland.
Read on to find out how to watch "Ten Pound Poms" season 2 online, on TV and from anywhere.
How to watch 'Ten Pound Poms' season 2 for FREE in the U.K.
"Ten Pound Poms" season 2 premieres on BBC One on Sunday, March 9, and all six episodes will be available to stream as a boxset on BBC iPlayer right away.
If you'd prefer to watch on linear TV, subsequent episodes will go out on BBC One at 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT each Sunday.
You don't have to miss it if you a Brit currently abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...
How to watch 'Ten Pound Poms' season 2 from abroad
Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Ten Pound Poms" season 2 should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN – it's the best VPN on the market right now.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.
3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch "Ten Pound Poms" season 2 online and on-demand from wherever you are.
How to watch 'Ten Pound Poms' Season 2 around the world
Can I watch 'Ten Pound Poms' season 2 in the U.S.?
There are currently no plans to air "Ten Pound Poms" season 2 in the U.S. but if you're an American across the pond for work or on vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.
Watch 'Ten Pound Poms' season 2 online and on-demand in the U.K.
If you live in the U.K. then "Ten Pound Poms" season 2 premiered on Sunday, February 2 on BBC One at 9.05 p.m. GMT, with the rest of the series going airing in the same slot. If you don't want to wait for the TV schedule, all four episodes are now available stream for free on BBC iPlayer. You'll need a valid TV license, naturally.
If you're not in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.
How to watch 'Ten Pound Poms' season 2 in Australia
"Ten Pound Poms" season 2 premieres on Stan in Australia on Monday, March 10. All six episodes will drop at the same time.
Stan subscriptions start at $12/month and range up to $22/month for the Premium package with 4K streaming.
Not at home but want to watch the show? A VPN can help you to unlock your usual streaming services from anywhere.
Can I watch 'Ten Pound Poms' season 2 in Canada?
There's no confirmed broadcast slot for "Ten Pound Poms" season 2 in Canada just yet, but we'd expect it to air on Crave.
Fans like have a wait in store, however, because the show's debut season only arrived in Canada six months after its U.K. premiere.
For now, anybody currently abroad in Canada from the U.K. or Australia can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.
Can I watch 'Ten Pound Poms' season 2 in New Zealand?
The debut season of "Ten Pound Poms" was on free-to-air TVNZ Plus, but at the time of publication there's been no word on when season 2 might arrive.
Seeing as season 1 landed in New Zealand a month after the show's U.K. premiere, there's hope that the wait for season 2 won't be long.
For now, if you're a Brit or Aussie currently in New Zealand for work or vacation, you can catch the show as normal by using a VPN like NordVPN.
'Ten Pound Poms' season 2 cast
- Michelle Keegan as Kate Thorne
- Faye Marsay as Annie Roberts
- Warren Brown as Terry Roberts
- Rob Collins as Ron
- Leon Ford as Bill
- Declan Coyle as Stevie
- Stephen Curry as JJ
- Hattie Hook as Pattie
- Finn Treacy as Peter
- Emma Hamilton as Sheila
- Cheree Cassidy as Marlene
- Marcus Graham as Benny Bates
- Sam Delich as Ray
- Maya Stange as Maggie Skinner
- Tommy James Green as Padraia
- Clare Hughes as Birdie
'Ten Pound Poms' season 2 episode guide
S2 E1: Kate comes to terms with the consequences of her decision. Meanwhile, the Roberts family adjust to life with a newborn and look for fresh opportunities to fulfil their dreams down under.
S2 E2: Kate is forced to confront her situation, and Annie’s identity crisis fuels a risqué idea. Meanwhile, Terry feels uneasy about a work request, and the Skinners get some devastating news.
S2 E3: Annie’s attendance at the women’s group lands her in trouble, and Terry grows closer to Christine.
S2 E4: Terry confronts Benny after finding Christine and her children unconscious. Meanwhile, Kate gets Robbie in trouble.
S2 E5: Secrets and lies unfold when Annie, Terry, Kate and Robbie take a trip to the Blue Mountains.
S2 E6: You can make your own world when you leave the past behind.
What else can I watch on BBC iPlayer?
Lots – including "SAS: Rogue Heroes" S2, Strike: Ink Black Heart", "Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special", "Call The Midwife", "Doctor Who: Joy to the World", "Strictly Come Dancing", "Outnumbered" and plenty more.
More from Tom's Guide
- How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere
- The best VPN service
- How to watch The Amazing Race season 37
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Aatif is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about technology, sport and politics for a wide range of publications including TechRadar, What Hi-Fi?, The Independent, Trusted Reviews, and Newsweek. These days, he focuses mainly on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: live TV and penny-pinching. When he's not attending a top-flight English soccer match, you can find him perfecting his table tennis skills.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
How to watch 'Twitter: Breaking The Bird' online from anywhere
Will that big 'The Last of Us' death happen in season 2? Here's what showrunner Craig Mazin says