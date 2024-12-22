There will be some out there still grieving the departure of Neville Parker (played by Ralf Little) at the end of season 13 but this year's "Death in Paradise Christmas Special" paves the way for the introduction to his (perhaps temporary) replacement in the form of Londoner DI Mervin Wilson – who soon has his hands full with a seemingly impossible case.

Here's how to watch "Death in Paradise Christmas Special" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

"Death in Paradise Christmas Special" - Dates, time, channel "Death in Paradise Christmas Special" premieres on Sunday, December 22 on BBC One at 8.30 p.m. GMT (3.30 p.m. ET/12.30 p.m. PT).

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

Met officer D.I. Wilson (played by Don Gilet) is just about to fly back home from a holiday in Saint Marie when he is hauled off the plane to help Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) after the murder of a man found dressed as Santa on the beach (Marcus Brigstocke as Stuart Fulwell).

And that's only the start of his problems. Not best pleased to be there at first, his personality ruffles feathers and his mood not improved by the subsequent discovery of two more Santas who appear to have been shot with the same gun at the same time. Will he crack the case? Will he still be there for the forthcoming season 14?

Read on to find out how to watch this year's "Death in Paradise Christmas Special" online, on TV and from anywhere.

How to watch "Death in Paradise Christmas Special" for free in the U.K.

"Death in Paradise Christmas Special" premieres on Sunday, December 22 on BBC One at 8.30 p.m. GMT (3.30 p.m. ET/ 12.30 p.m. PT). It will also be available on BBC iPlayer, streaming live and on-demand afterwards. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit traveling abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'Death in Paradise Christmas Special' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Death in Paradise Christmas Special" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Death in Paradise Christmas Special" online and on-demand.

How to watch 'Death in Paradise Christmas Special' around the world

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch "Death in Paradise Christmas Special" online or on TV in the United States?

Yes, this year's "Death in Paradise Christmas Special" will be available to watch in the U.S. on Britbox, but the release date is not yet announced.

However, if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation you can catch the show for free on your usual domestic streaming service by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and navigating to BBC iPlayer.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Watch "Death in Paradise Christmas Special" online and on-demand in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can catch this year's "Death in Paradise Christmas Special" on Sunday, December 22 on BBC One at 8.30 p.m. GMT (3.30 p.m. ET/12.30 p.m. PT). It will also be available on BBC iPlayer. You'll need a valid TV license, naturally.

If you're not currently in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch "Death in Paradise Christmas Special" online or on TV in Canada?

As with the U.S., this year's "Death in Paradise Christmas Special" will be available to watch in Canada on Britbox with a release date TBA.

However, if you are a Brit in the Great white North for work or on vacation you can catch the show for free on your usual domestic streaming service by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and heading to BBC iPlayer.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch "Death in Paradise Christmas Special" online or on TV in Australia?

You can. This year's "Death in Paradise Christmas Special" will be available to watch in Australia on Britbox at 11.05 a.m. AEDT on Monday, December 23.

However, if you are a Brit on vacation Down Under or there for work you can catch the show for free on your usual domestic streaming service by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and heading to BBC iPlayer.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch "Death in Paradise Christmas Special" online or on TV in New Zealand?

Yes. This year's "Death in Paradise Christmas Special" will be available to watch in New Zealand on SkyGo and BBC First. Release date TBA.

However, if you are a Brit currently there for work or vacation you can catch the show on your usual service without waiting by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'Death in Paradise Christmas Special' cast

DI Mervin Wilson - Don Gilet

Commissioner Selwyn Patterson - Don Warrington

DS Naomi Thomas - Shantol Jackson

Officer Dwayne Myers - Danny John-Jules

Officer Darline Curtis - Ginny Holder

Catherine Bordey - Elizabeth Bourgine

Stuart Fullwell - Marcus Brigstocke

Karla Hammond - Elizabeth Carling

Tabitha Reed - Angela Griffin

Tony Hurst - Steven Hartley

Jamie Barton - Jim Howick

Nelson Myers - Ram John Holder

Kenny Simmons - Dex Lee

Brianna Clemetson - Joy Richardson

Tyrus Demille - Michael Salami

Ollie Barton - Charles Stagg

'Death in Paradise Christmas Special' FAQ

What has Don Gilet said about his character, D.I. Mervin Wilson, in this year's "Death in Paradise Christmas Special"? "He's not really liked, to start with," ex-"Eastenders" star Gilet told BBC's "The One Show". "He doesn't wanna be there, doesn't like the place, the pace of the place... All this is working against him and against his methods. He doesn't suffer fools gladly or have much patience, he's a guy who doesn't stand still. Everything needs to be happening like that, at the pace of London, and if it's not, he gets impatient. And that's when you decide if you're gonna like him or not because he rubs his colleagues up the wrong way."

