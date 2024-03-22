How to watch 'Anatomy of a Fall' — stream Oscar-winning Sandra Hüller movie online

If a husband plummets to his death after a fight with his wife but there's nobody around to see it, did he fall or was he pushed? That's the premise of Justine Triet's Palme d'Or- and Oscar-winning movie, "Anatomy of a Fall".

You can stream it now on Hulu in the U.S.. Traveling abroad? Below we explain how to watch "Anatomy of a Fall" online and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Anatomy of a Fall' streaming details "Anatomy of a Fall" became available for streaming in the U.S. on Friday, March 22, 2024.

• U.S. — Hulu

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

The relationship between novelist Sandra Voyter (Sandra Hüller) and aspiring writer turned lecturer Samuel (Samuel Theis) is truly splintered in this unsettling legal drama.

However, with no witnesses to her husband's death – a fall from an attic window per Sandra; a blow to the head and a push from the balcony per the prosecution – the focus of the investigation turns towards the manifold hairline fractures in the marriage.

Sandra and Samuel argued before the fall, Sandra's plotlines hint at potential premeditation, and Sandra had a violent streak. Can any number of motives put a case beyond reasonable doubt in the absence of hard evidence?

Here's where to watch "Anatomy of a Fall" — one of several 2024 Oscar winners streaming now — from anywhere. We've also embedded the trailer further down the page.

How to watch 'Anatomy of a Fall' in the U.S.

"Anatomy of a Fall" is exclusive to Hulu in the U.S..

A subscription to the streaming service costs $7.99 per month basic or $17.99 per month ad-free after a 30-day free trial.

You can also get Hulu via the Disney Bundle, which provides access to both Hulu and Disney Plus for just $9.99 per month. You can pay more to go ad-free, while sports fans can add ESPN Plus to the mix for $14.99 per month.

Watch 'Anatomy of a Fall' from anywhere

Away from the U.S. at the moment and blocked from watching "Anatomy of a Fall" on Hulu?

You can still watch the Oscar-winning film from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world. So it’s ideal for viewers currently traveling outside of their home country. Our favourite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Can you stream 'Anatomy of a Fall' in the U.K., Canada or Australia?

Although you can rent or buy "Anatomy of a Fall" in the U.K., Canada and Australia, "Anatomy of a Fall" is not yet available for streaming.

For now, anybody currently abroad from the U.S. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.

How to watch 'Anatomy of a Fall' in France

"Anatomy of a Fall" is available to stream on Canal Plus in France.

€22.99 is the starting price for a subscription, though anyone under the age of 26 need only pay €19.49 per month.

'Anatomy of a Fall' trailer

'Anatomy of a Fall' cast

Sandra Hüller as Sandra Voyter

Swann Arlaud as Vincent Renzi

Milo Machado-Graner as Daniel Maleski

Antoine Reinartz as the prosecutor

Samuel Theis as Samuel Maleski

Jehnny Beth as Marge Berger

Saadia Bentaieb as Nour

Camille Rutherford as Zoé Solidor

Anne Rotger as the President

Sophie Fillières as Monica

Messi the dog as Snoop