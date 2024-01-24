How to watch The Holdovers online — stream the Oscar-nominated Paul Giamatti movie online

The Holdovers stars Paul Giamatti as cantankerous classics professor Paul Hunham and Dominic Sessa as his student nemesis Angus Tully. Nominated for no fewer than five Oscars, it's streaming now on Peacock in the U.S.. If you're traveling abroad, we'll explain how to watch The Holdovers online and from anywhere with a VPN.

Every year, one unfortunate teacher is put on babysitting duty for Barton Academy's handful of holdovers, the students who have nowhere to go over the festive period. Hunham would rather have his liver pecked out by an eagle than spend any more time than he's contracted to with a rabble of students who clearly despise him, and after a particularly egregious dressing down, Angus snaps.

In his lessons, Hunham doggedly preaches that "history is an explanation of the present", yet it requires an intervention from Barton's head cook Mary (Da'Vine Joy Randolph), one of his few steadfast allies, for him to really twig the implication.

A touching, character-driven picture with a pleasing 70s aesthetic and shades of Good Will Hunting, it holds a 97% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, has picked up five Oscar nominations, including a nod in the Best Picture category, and earned Giamatti and Randolph a Golden Globe apiece.

Here's where to watch The Holdovers – one of several 2024 Oscar contenders streaming now – from anywhere. We've also embedded the superb trailer further down the page.

How to watch The Holdovers in U.S.

NBC's streaming service Peacock is the exclusive place to watch The Holdovers in the U.S.

The Oscar-nominated movie landed on the platform on Friday, December 29, two months after being released in U.S. theaters.

Peacock subscriptions start from only $5.99/month, rising to $11.99/month to go ad-free. Or you can get 12 months for the price of 10 on either tier by signing up for an annual plan.

In addition to showing The Holdovers in the U.S., Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-worthy content. Some of the best Peacock shows include classics like The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock and This Is Us, as well as newer shows such as The Traitors.

Watch The Holdovers from anywhere

How to watch The Holdovers from anywhere in the world

What if you're usually based in the U.S. but are overseas right now? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on theater tickets in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch The Holdovers with a platform you already pay for at home.

The Holdovers streams by country

Can you watch The Holdovers in Canada?

The thatrical release for The Holdovers took place on Friday, November 10 in Canada, but at the time of writing it isn't clear when it will be available for streaming in the great white north.

For now, anybody currently north of the border from the U.S. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service.

Can you watch The Holdovers in the U.K.?

The Holdovers was only release in U.K. cinemas on Friday, January 19, so it's unlikely to be available for streaming anytime soon.

For now, anybody currently abroad from the U.S. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service.

Can you watch The Holdovers in Australia?

It's a similar situation in Australia, where The Holdovers started arriving in cinemas on Thursday, January 11.

For now, anybody currently abroad from the U.S. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service.

The Holdovers trailer

The Holdovers cast

Paul Giamatti as Paul Hunham

Dominic Sessa as Angus Tully

Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Mary Lamb

Carrie Preston as Miss Lydia Crane

Brady Hepner as Teddy Kountze

Ian Dolley as Alex Ollerman

Jim Kaplan as Ye-Joon Park

Michael Provost as Jason Smith

Andrew Garman as Dr Hardy Woodrup