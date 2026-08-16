5 best movies streaming on Mubi right now — including this twisted Oscar-nominated Demi Moore performance

Looking for the best movies to stream on Mubi? Or do you not even know what Mubi is? If you haven't heard of Mubi, that's OK. It's understandable. The streaming service is not currently on our list of the best streaming services. But it's quite possibly the best streaming service you've never heard of if you're a cinephile who loves indie, arthouse and foreign films.

It's not just a service for those who only love more niche movies, though. There are some movies on there that everyone should watch, and the streaming service even produces and distributes its own films — one of which, "The Substance," even earned multiple Oscar nominations. It's even added some shows, most notably adding the entire run of "Twin Peaks" last year.

In short, while Mubi is a bit too niche to contend with the likes of Netflix and Prime Video as the only streaming service you need, it is a streaming service worth checking out. Especially if you love movies.

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So, whether you're already a Mubi subscriber and are looking for something to watch, brand new to the service and don't know where to start, or are just curious about what's available to watch on Mubi, I've got you covered. Here are the five best movies streaming on Mubi right now, including a twisted Oscar-nominated film with a twisted Demi Moore performance.

Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. Every week, he hunts down the top shows and movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more of the top streaming services.

5 best movies on Mubi to stream right now

'A Poet' (2025)

A POET | Official Trailer | In Theaters January 30 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Spanish-language tragicomedy movie

What it's about: Oscar Restrepo (Ubeimar Rios) is a poet ... but not a successful one. This has led to him not being well-liked by anyone, including his family. But that all changes when he meets a young girl, Yurlady (Rebeca Andrade), with enough poetic talent to rewrite his own legacy.

Why you should watch it: "A Poet" was an Oscar contender last year for Best International Feature Film after winning the Un Certain Regard Jury Prize at Cannes. I've been waiting for it to arrive on Mubi, and can't wait to see it now that it's finally here.

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Stream "A Poet" on Mubi now

7-Day Free Trial! Mubi: $14.99 at mubi.com Mubi is a great way to stream some lesser-known movies. Specializing in indie, arthouse and foreign films, it has a deep library that is a cinephile's dream. It even has "Twin Peaks" for those who prefer to binge a show. You can get Mubi for $14.99 or get Mubi Go in select cities for just $5 more, which gives you a curated movie ticket to a local cinema every single week. Sign up now for a seven-day free trial!

'Shiva Baby' (2020)

Shiva Baby | Official Trailer | Utopia - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Comedy movie

What's it about? "Shiva Baby" stars Rachel Sennott as Danielle. She's a young bisexual Jewish woman who hasn't exactly figured her life out. That lack of direction is on full display when she's forced to attend a shiva with her parents. But the real scene-stealer is Danielle's successful ex-girlfriend Maya (Molly Gordon), who arrives at the shiva with her sugar daddy Max (Danny Deferrari), his wife Kim (Dianna Agron), and their screaming baby.

Why you should watch it: This movie is funny. You're guaranteed to laugh. It's also one of the movies on Mubi you're most likely to have seen or heard about already, as it has made the rounds on streaming services before and been a hit. I know it's second on the list, but I'd almost advocate watching it first.

Stream "Shiva Baby" on Mubi now

AMORES PERROS | Official Trailer | Now Streaming - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Spanish-language psychological drama movie

What's it about? "Amores Perros" is constructed of three stories. All three are connected by a car crash in Mexico City. One centers on Octavio (Gael García Bernal), who gets involved in the local dogfighting scene. Another stars Goya Toledo as a model who seriously injures her leg in a car crash with Octavio. The third story is focused on a mysterious hitman (Emilio Echevarría) who is in the middle of a job when Octavio's car crash occurs.

Why you should watch it: This movie is important for two reasons. First, it's a breakout performance for Bernal, who followed it up the following year with Alfonso Cuarón's "Y tu mamá también." It is also the debut film for Alejandro González Iñárritu, who went on to direct "Birdman," "The Revenant," and this year's "Digger." It's an undeniable must-watch.

Stream "Amores Perros" on Mubi now

'Fremont' (2023)

FREMONT | Official Trailer | In Select Theaters August 25 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Drama movie

What's it about? Donya (Anaita Wali Zada) lives in a tight-knit community of Afghan immigrants in Fremont, California. She works in San Francisco, unable to break out of her routine or process her past as a translator for the U.S. government in Afghanistan. But an appointment with a therapist (Gregg Turkington) and a promotion finally get her to break out and travel, where she meets a quiet auto mechanic (Jeremy Allen White).

Why you should watch it: This film is emotionally balanced and complex, and Zada's performance has earned significant praise from critics. Plus, you get some Jeremy Allen White, and not in a kitchen or as a CGI Hutt. So that's a nice bonus.

Stream "Fremont" on Mubi now

'The Substance' (2024)

THE SUBSTANCE | Official Trailer | In Theaters & On MUBI Now - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Body horror movie

What's it about? "The Substance" stars Demi Moore as a fading celebrity who turns to a black market drug after her producer (Dennis Quaid) fires her. That drug creates a younger version of herself (Margaret Qualley), and this version is still worthy of Hollywood. But the drug comes with some serious side effects.

Why you should watch it: One could argue I saved the best for last here. I loved this movie, though my hot take might be that Quaid sneakily gives the best performance in it. If you're squeamish, you might not be able to handle it. But otherwise, you need to watch it, whether you're a horror fan or not.

Stream "The Substance" on Mubi now

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