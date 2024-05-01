One of my favorite romantic comedies is coming to Netflix today — and it’s 94% on Rotten Tomatoes

A new month brings new content to one of the best streaming services . Netflix seems to be branching out with its May slate, and that’s a good thing for people who love experiencing new genres. For me, I’m a sucker for anything horror, but sometimes I’m just not in the mood for it. So when I’m scrolling through countless thriller and horror movies, I find myself gravitating toward a good romance drama.

“The Edge of Seventeen” is one I’ll be watching when I don’t feel like being on the edge of my seat sweating in fear. This movie has a mix of romance, drama, and comedy, and it’s perfect for a relaxing evening eating your favorite snacks. Even though it came out eight years ago, it still remains a solid stand out among other comedies, and the Rotten Tomatoes score stands high.

If you’re scrolling through every movie and series that dropped on Netflix today but don’t know what you’re in the mood for, give “The Edge of Seventeen” a go. I’ll tell you more about its plot and share some reviews below just to convince you even more.

What is 'The Edge of Seventeen' about?

Every person knows that growing up is never an easy journey, especially for high school junior Nadine (Hailee Steinfeld) who still doesn’t know how to overcome her awkwardness. What’s even worse is that Nadine accidentally discovers her older brother Darian (Blake Jenner) has started dating her childhood best friend Krista (Haley Lu Richardson). Now, with the overwhelming pressure to find her place in the world mixed with her broken friendship, she feels more alone than ever. That is until she befriends Erwin (Hayden Szeto), a thoughtful teen who makes everything feel a little lighter.

“The Edge of Seventeen” is a coming-of-age movie that shows Nadine’s perspective of growing up alone. Changing and growing is a big part of being a teenager, and she struggles to support herself even in the darkest moments.

You might not like Nadine immediately due to her constant self-pity, but the character development throughout the movie is worth it. During this time she has to learn how to build friendships, cope with family trauma, and love herself even when she is on the brink of losing it.

Critics absolutely loved 'The Edge of Seventeen' — here’s what they said

“The Edge of Seventeen” still holds an impressive 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes , with a high audience score of 83%. Even eight years later after its release, this movie remains a classic romance comedy that everyone should get to experience, no matter if you’re a teenager or not.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kristen Lopez from Culturess said: “The Edge of Seventeen is compared to the work of John Hughes, because it's destined to be a classic teens will look to for solace.” And that is very true indeed. Meanwhile, Empire Magazine’s Olly Richards believes the movie “Deals with all the usual teenage concerns - dating, family, school - in a way that tries to go beyond genre cliché, with a heroine who is often unlikeable but always believable.”

Mara Reinstein from US Weekly also spoke truth on the subject of puberty: “Thanks to its edgy sense of humor and achingly accurate poignancy, the flick will touch a nerve with anyone who has ever had to ride that tidal wave of teenage angst. By the way, that's everybody.”

Reviews will also come with some slight criticism though. Screen International’s Tim Grierson said: “There's sweetness and a smidge of wisdom to be found in The Edge Of Seventeen, a likeable coming-of-age comedy-drama that's too generic to recommend but enjoyable enough to make you curious what its writer-director and stars will do next.”

Watch 'The Edge of Seventeen' on Netflix today

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You can now stream “The Edge of Seventeen” on Netflix , and honestly, it’s worth every second. This movie perfectly depicts the journey of a troubled teenager who cannot find her place in the world, with broken friendships and family trauma making life feel even worse. Everyone goes through the process of growing up, so in some way, everyone should be able to relate.

Steinfeld’s performance makes the movie even better. Being a teenager playing a teenager, she was able to capture every relatable thought and emotion that Nadine had. I will always remember romance dramas that have real and relatable characters who aren’t entirely scripted and one-dimensional.

If you’re in a romance comedy mood, check out the latest hit coming to Prime Video tomorrow with a whopping 90% on Rotten Tomatoes . We also have a guide on the top new movies to stream this week on Netflix , Prime Video, and more, so you’ll have plenty of options.