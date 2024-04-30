5 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video, Max and more (April 30-May 6)

Last week was a slower week for new movies, but the best streaming services are picking up the slack over the next seven days as there’s a strong collection of new flicks arriving on platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Max.

One of the biggest new movies this week is “The Idea of You” on Prime Video. It sees Anne Hathaway play a middle-aged women who gets romantically involved with a man much younger than her, who also happens to be the lead singer of the world’s biggest boyband. Plus, the latest adaptation of a John Green novel is landing on Max, and Netflix has a new movie all about the creation of the Pop-Tart — yes, that’s a real movie you can actually watch.

If you’re looking for the latest movies you can enjoy at home then you’ve come to the right place. Below you’ll find our roundup of the best new movies on the most popular streaming service. And also check out our guide to the best new TV shows you can watch this week.

‘The Idea of You’ (Prime Video)

“The Idea of You” arrives on Prime Video this week after debuting at South by Southwest earlier this year and impressing at the media festival. It currently holds a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes, though this rating could fluctuate once it hits streaming and more critics get the chance to appraise this romantic comedy.

The movie follows the budding romance between Solène (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mom, and Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the twentysomething lead singer of August Moon, the world’s most popular boyband. The pair meet at the Coachella festival and a surprise spark forms between the two. Each belongs to a different world but as they grow closer, and their whirlwind romance heats up, Solène finds celebrity life challenging and public pressure presents new hurdles for their relationship.

Stream on Prime Video starting May 2

‘Turtles All the Way Down’ (Max)

Adapted from the best-selling novel of the same name by American author and vlogger John Green, “Turtles All the Way Down” will almost certainly appeal to fans of “The Fault in Our Stars” and “Paper Towns”, which were also based on Green’s novels (although both were released theatrical, while “Turtles All the Way Down” is heading straight to streaming).

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This Max original movie stars Isabela Merced in the lead role of Aza Holmes. Aza is a teenager who struggles with a severe anxiety disorder, and the book follows her attempts to navigate the rollercoaster of adolescence without letting her intrusive thoughts and crippling fears rule her life and her chances of happiness. Her best friend Daisy (Cree), love interest Davis (Felix Mallard), and supportive mother (Judy Reyes) are also along for the ride. As well as exploring Aza’s attempts to grow up gracefully, there’s also a subplot involving a fugitive billionaire who goes missing in the wake of a criminal investigation.

Stream on Max starting May 2

‘The American Society of Magical Negroes’ (Peacock)

“The American Society of Magical Negroes” was a box office disappointment that arrived on paid-for streaming barely two weeks after making its theatrical debut in March. Hopefully, its arrival on Peacock this week will see more people give this unique fantasy flick a chance, as it’s undeserving of its current status as a financial flop.

The eponymous society is a secret organization of Black people with magical powers who dedicated themselves to making the lives of white people easier. The latest recruit Aren (Justice Smith) is initially thrilled to discover he possesses these supernatural powers, but soon grows disillusioned with the society’s mission as the flaws in the system become readily apparent. The fantasy film also features David Alan Grier as Aren’s mentor, Roger.

Stream on Peacock starting May 3

‘American Star’ (AMC Plus)

You wouldn’t know it from the name but “American Star” is actually a British movie starring a host of European talent including Ian McShane, Thomas Kretschmann, Nora Arnezeder and Adam Nagaitis. McShane plays Wilson, an aging hitman, who has grown tired of his violent profession and decides to take one last job before retiring for good.

This final mission takes him to the island of Fuerteventura, but once he arrives he discovers his target has yet to appear. His last bloody mission becomes a tranquil vacation instead. He strikes up a friendship with a local bartender, Gloria (Arnezeder), and begins to develop a connection with the peaceful everyday nature of the picturesque location. But Wilson’s past isn’t so easily escaped, and previous ghosts make a return to disrupt his newfound harmony.

Stream on AMC Plus starting May 3

‘Unfrosted’ (Netflix)

It can sometimes feel like Hollywood will make a movie out of anything, but a comedy about the creation of Pop-Tarts really takes the biscuit. “Unfrosted” may sound like an April Fool’s joke gone too far, but don’t write this Netflix original off just yet. Based on the trailer above, and the talent involved on both sides of the camera, this could be a surprise hit.

The legendary Jerry Seinfeld not only stars in “Unfrosted” but also directs and co-wrote this comedy that centers on the 1960s breakfast war between two industry titans, Kellogg’s and Post. The two are locked in a battle for morning meal dominance, and Kellogg’s employee Bob Cabana (Seinfeld) may have found a secret weapon when he creates a range of toaster pastries. This very silly movie also features top comedic talent including Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, Jim Gaffigan, Bill Burr, Peter Dinklage, Max Greenfield and Hugh Grant.

Stream on Netflix starting May 3