This original romance drama on Prime Video already has 90% on Rotten Tomatoes — and you can stream it tomorrow

Prime Video is climbing up the pedestal of the best streaming services , with several original TV shows and movie successes boosting the platform and reaching more audiences around the world. “Fallout” took over the month of April with its incredible praise and ratings, but something else could steal some of the spotlight, and that's the upcoming romance drama “The Idea of You”.

Anne Hathaway is the leading star in this highly-anticipated romance movie. Hathaway recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about “The Idea of You” and how the initial screening reminded her of the praise she received for another drama flick back in 2001. She said: “This one, we really made it for everyone and to just feel everyone love it, I hadn’t had that feeling quite in that same way since The Princess Diaries.”

If that isn’t enough to convince you to stream the romance tomorrow, then its current rating on Rotten Tomatoes just might. Here we delve more into the plot and what critics think of Hathaway’s juicy drama.

What is 'The Idea of You' about?

Based on the novel of the same name by Robinne Lee, “The Idea of You” focuses on a 40-year-old single mom Solène (Anne Hathaway) who instantly connects with boyband singer Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine). After meeting by chance, the two feel a connection and begin an unexpected romance. However, life in the limelight isn’t always as perfect as it seems, and Solène must decide whether the relationship is worth the challenging obstacles being thrown at them.

This fresh rom-com gets steamy, but it’s not just about the romance and tension. The movie is supposed to explore Solène’s journey through older womanhood and standing above societal expectations. Hathaway explained more about her personal experience with Eyewitness News Entertainment , saying: “This one feels different. This is a feel-everything movie.”

“The Idea of You” is there to celebrate women taking control of their happiness no matter their age, occupation, or personal journey. Plus, there are apparently some spicy scenes that truly show the chemistry between the characters.

'The Idea of You' reviews — what the critics are saying

“The Idea of You” has a score of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes (as of May 1), and the audience ratings will soon flood in once the movie has been released. A fresh score like this must mean it’s worth the watch.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rafael Motamayor from indieWire said: “The adaptation of the viral 2017 novel offers poignant commentary in a fresh take on the rom-com genre." Meanwhile, another positive review by Empire Magazine’s Ella Kemp states it has a “Deceptively courageous and perceptive on parasocial celebrity culture — and on the fallacy that women have expiration dates — The Idea Of You has good, clean fun with two characters it’s impossible not to love.”

This romance drama has clearly won the hearts of several critics, including Kristomania’s Kristen Lopez, who said: “Hathaway and Galitizine make their characters’ drama fresh and sexy as hell, a fact enhanced by a strong script that treats its characters like people.”

Of course, not every review is going to be sunshine and rainbows. Fred Topel from United Press International believes: “There are better movies both about dating a celebrity and about romance with a younger partner. There should be room for more than one of each, but The Idea of You is not it.”

Get ready to stream 'The Idea of You' tomorrow

(Image credit: Prime Video)

“The Idea of You” goes outside the social norms by exploring an age-gap relationship, which hasn’t been covered much in the movie industry. Hathaway and Galitzine have clear chemistry in the trailer alone, so there’s no doubt they’ll have some incredible scenes together on screen. I’m excited to watch a romance flick that actually makes the characters feel like real people.

If you’re looking for something easy to watch that will still take your breath away, make sure to stream “The Idea of You” on Prime Video tomorrow (May 2). This romance drama has received praise and high ratings in its early screenings, so it’s definitely worth adding to your list.

Want more movies and series to stream? Check out our guide on the top new shows to watch this week , or, if you’re a Marvel fan like me and need a good streaming marathon, here’s how to watch the Marvel movies in order .