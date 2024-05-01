What to watch in May 2024: 19 new shows and movies coming to Netflix, Prime Video and more

New shows and movies are blooming by the dozens in May 2024. So many new titles are arriving this month on Netflix, Prime Video, Peacock and other major streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV, that we don't know how we'll keep up!

That's why we're highlighting the biggest, buzziest new shows and movies premiering this month. They include the return of some popular fan favorites, including the highly-anticipated "Bridgerton" season 3 part 1, Eurovision Song Contest 2024, "Doctor Who" season 14 and "Evil" season 4. New projects make their debuts, such as Benedict Cumberbatch's thriller "Eric" and Jennifer Lopez's sci-fi film "Atlas." Here's our guide on what to watch in May 2024.

‘Shardlake’ (Hulu)

Hulu is paving the way for a four-part drama in the Tudor era called “Shardlake.” Based on C.J. Sansom's popular mystery novels, this series focuses on disability representation through the main character Matthew Shardlake (Arthur Hughes). He is a clever lawyer known for solving puzzles in 16th-century England. Thomas Cromwell (Sean Bean), a political player, orders Shardlake to investigate the death of a commissioner. Shardlake must use his problem-solving skills and knowledge to find the killer who committed murder in a Monastery. - AB

Premieres May 1 on Hulu

‘The Idea of You’ (Prime Video)

“The Idea of You” is a new romantic comedy movie starring Anne Hathaway as Solène, a single 40-year-old mom, and Nicholas Galitzine as Hayes Campbell, a 24-year-old boy band singer. The two begin an unexpected romance when Solène meets the famous singer at Coachella after taking her teenage daughter there in the summer. This movie is based on the novel by Robinne Lee and navigates the complexities of an age-gap relationship, as well as dating someone in the limelight. Solène must determine whether she wants to accept the newfound love and happiness or focus on protecting those around her. - AB

Premieres May 2 on Prime Video

‘Hacks’ season 3 (Max)

Max’s acclaimed comedy series resurfaces after a long hiatus with Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) now straddling the limelight. The success of her new hit comedy show has wrought ample fame and attention to the comedy star, while her long-time writing assistant, Ava (Hannah Einbinder) returns to Los Angeles in search of better roles.

As fate would have it, though, the duo are once more reunited following a year of separation, and soon discover new ways to grow and bond despite their previous differences. The nine-episode series should be filled with its titular hijinks and hysterics, with two episodes dropping on release day. - RE

Premieres May 2 on Max

‘A Man in Full’ (Netflix)

Tom Wolfe’s bestselling novel comes to life in this new Netflix drama series led by Jeff Daniels as an Atlanta-based real estate mogul named Charlie Croker. In the throes of bankruptcy, Croker must battle encroaching sides of politics and business in defending his empire from potential collapse.

Taking on similarities of popular drama shows like “Billions” and “Succession,” “A Man in Full” will be steeped in simultaneous comedy and intrigue as those in power aim to take hold of Croker’s empire. It will corral a total of six episodes and will also feature Diane Lane as Martha Croker, Lucy Liu as Joyce Newman, and William Jackson Harper as Wes Jordan. - RE

Premieres May 2 on Netflix

‘Welcome to Wrexham’ season 3 (FX)

The Red Dragons are back, and in the third season of “Welcome to Wrexham,” are looking to earn back-to-back promotions as they claw their way up the English Football League. At the end of last season, the team earned a promotion to League Two — the first time they’d been there since 2008. “Wrexham” is more about the players on the team, though; it also follows the team’s owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny, as well as the Wrexham women’s team and those in the town itself. Those who have been paying attention to the team know what will happen by the end of the season, but it doesn’t make the show any less enjoyable. - MP

Premieres May 2 on FX (via Sling or Fubo)

Episodes stream next day on Hulu

‘Unfrosted’ (Netflix)

Need something fun and lighthearted to watch? Netflix’s upcoming comedy drama “Unfrosted” focuses on two rivals in the cereal industry: Kellogg's and Post. These companies must compete to create a unique pastry in hopes of changing breakfast forever. This comedy stars Jerry Seinfeld as Bob Cabana, Hugh Grant as Thurl Ravenscroft, Melissa McCarthy as Donna Stankowski, Jim Gaffigan as Edsel Kellogg II, and Amy Schumer as Marjorie Post. The competition itself is based on a true story, but everything else is just made up for added entertainment, including fully grown men in suits arguing over cereal and the general silliness throughout. - AB

Premieres May 3 on Netflix

‘John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A.’ (Netflix)

“John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A.” will be released in six live installments from May 2 to May 12. John Mulaney, an American comedian and actor, will explore Los Angeles during a major festival that will involve more than 300 performances from comedians and celebrities. Mulaney hopes to give audiences around the world the opportunity to witness every funny person attending the event, from Chris Rock sharing his popular stand-up routines to Jerry Seinfeld possibly promoting his new comedy drama movie “Unfrosted” on Netflix. - AB

Premieres May 3 on Netflix

‘Star Wars: Tales of the Empire’ (Disney Plus)

Mirroring its light side-dominated counterpart, “Tales of the Empire” will follow two fearsome dark side warriors on their quest to bring imbalance to the galaxy. The six-episode mini-series will star fallen Jedi Barriss Offee, a name long-time “Clone Wars” fans might remember as nearly exiling Ahsoka Tano from the Order.

Additionally, several episodes will also follow “The Mandalorian” and “Ahsoka” star Morgan Elsbeth, a dangerous Nightsister that StarWars.com describes is on “a path of vengeance.” Notable cameos will include the blue Chiss Thrawn, General Grievous, and even Darth Vader. - RE

Premieres May 4 on Disney Plus

Eurovision Song Contest 2024 (Peacock)

The 68th showing of this distinctly European music contest sees all of the countries of the continent (plus a few others) compete over several nights to see who has the best song. And while it’s about the music, it’s also about the performances, which run the gamut from the silly to the sublime. In fact, it’s worth tuning into the earlier rounds to see some of the more outrageous acts for the sheer spectacle. This year’s contest will be held in Sweden, as the winner of the 2023 Eurovision was "Tattoo" by the Swedish artist Loreen. If you want to get a hint of what makes it so fun, I recommend watching “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga,” starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams. - MP

Premieres May 7 on Peacock

‘Mother of the Bride’ (Netflix)

This romantic comedy focuses on Lana (Brooke Shields) as she navigates the sudden announcement of her daughter Emma’s (Miranda Cosgrove) wedding. Not only does Lana have a month to prepare for the wedding, but she also has to deal with more shocking news: the groom’s father is a man who ripped her heart in two several years prior. With tensions rising and feelings returning, Lana faces many complications as she and Will (Benjamin Bratt) revisit their past relationship while preparing for their children’s perfect wedding day. - AB

Premieres May 9 on Netflix

‘Doctor Who’ season 14 (Disney Plus)

The first Black Doctor is stepping into the TARDIS for adventures across space and time. In “Sex Education” alum Ncuti Gatwa was first introduced as the Fifteenth Doctor, alongside Millie Gibson as companion Ruby Sunday, in a 60th anniversary special last fall. Now, the Doc and Ruby are headed to places as far and wide as Regency era in England, the 1960s with the Beatles and war-torn future worlds. They’ll encounter friends and foes, including Mrs. Flood (Anita Dobson), the Duchess (Indira Varma), Paul McCartney (George Caple) and John Lennon (Chris Mason) and a mysterious figured played by Jonathan Groff. - KW

Premieres May 10 on Disney Plus

‘Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire’ season 2 (AMC)

Season 2 picks up where the first foray left off. In the year 2022, vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) continues recounting his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). After the events of 1940 New Orleans, Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Delainey Hayles) embark on adventures in Europe in a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris. There, Louis first meets vampire Armand (Assad Zaman), whose love affair will have devastating consequences in the past and future.

Premieres May 12 on AMC (via Sling or Fubo)

‘Outer Range’ season 2 (Prime Video)

Royal Abbot (Josh Brolin) returns in the neo-Western sci-fi hit with an endless hole as its most mysterious foil. Blending various genres, including the family drama, western-chic of “Yellowstone,” and sci-fi tropes of “Westworld,” “Outer Range” should be yet another mystery of epic proportions in its sophomore season as answers to the show’s most confusing questions finally come to light.

This go-around, more time travel could prove to be at the forefront of the narrative as major characters like Autumn (Imogen Poots) and Amy (Olive Abercrombie) could appear as both young and older versions of themselves. The sci-fi aspects will come alive far more than its first outing across all seven episodes of “Outer Range” season 2. - RE

Premieres May 16 on Prime Video

‘Bridgerton’ season 3 part 1 (Netflix)

More sexy romps and juicy scandals are in store for London’s aristocrats — and Lady Whistledown has her pen ready to chronicle them all. Season 3 is going out of order from Julia Quinn’s books to focus on Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. Last we saw them, Penelope had tearfully overheard Colin mocking the idea of courting her; enraged, she picked up her quill to resume her persona as Lady Whistledown. Hell hath no fury like a woman writer scorned! Naturally, now that Penelope’s crush has been extinguished, Colin begins to see her in a new light. The course of true love never does run smooth on “Bridgerton.” - KW

Premieres May 16 on Netflix

‘Trying’ season 4 (Apple TV Plus)

The third season finale of this underrated British comedy felt like a good place to end the parenthood journey of Jason (Rafe Spall) and Nikki (Esther Smith). But “Trying” is so damn delightful that I’m not going to complain about getting more of it. The show jumps ahead six years after the couple adopted Princess and Tyler. Now a teenager, Princess (Scarlett Rayner) yearns to connect with her birth mother, putting Jason and Nikki’s parenting skills to the ultimate test. Meanwhile, Tyler isn’t getting picked for any soccer teams, so Jason decides to start one of his own for him and all the other kids who are left on the sidelines. - KW

Premieres May 22 on Apple TV Plus

‘Evil’ season 4 (Paramount Plus)

The fourth and final season of “Evil” will be coming to Paramount Plus very soon. This psychological thriller series will continue the journey of Kristen (Katja Herbers), David (Mike Colter), and Ben (Aasif Mandvi) as they investigate cases involving “wayward technology, possessed pigs, demonic oppression and infestation, a dance muse conjured by alleged witches, and an evil relic” (according to Paramount’s synopsis). The teaser trailer alone is frightening enough, with close-ups of the three characters being surrounded by the sound of absolute chaos. - AB

Premieres May 23 on Paramount Plus

‘Atlas’ (Netflix)

In a world now ripe with AI hardware, Netflix’s “Atlas” comes at the most interesting time in its portrayal of a hard sci-fi world with Jennifer Lopez’s Atlas Shepherd in the driver’s seat. As a data analyst with a deep disregard for artificial intelligence, Atlas is put on a mission to recapture a rogue AI android.

Things don’t go as planned, though, and the mission falls into disaster, leaving Shepherd in the hands of the very AI she sought to recapture. The two must join forces in order to save humanity, or else let it fall victim to the perils of AI and advanced innovations. Series director Brad Peyton describes the show in a Netflix blog as being “about trust and how difficult it is to trust people.” - RE

Premieres May 24 on Netflix

‘Eric’ (Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Benedict Cumberbatch stars in this upcoming thriller series that follows Vincent (Cumberbatch), a struggling father and leading puppeteer in New York who is desperate to get his son Edgar back after he went missing on his way to school. The series focuses on Edgar’s drawings of a blue puppet called “Eric," a monster-like toy that brought him great joy. Vincent hopes to display the puppet on TV thinking that his son will finally return home. As he grows more hopeless and depressed, he begins to destroy those around him while clinging to Eric, the only source of light and hope in an increasingly dark world. - AB

Premieres May 30 on Netflix

‘We Are Lady Parts’ season 2 (Peacock)

(Image credit: NBCU)

This diamond in Peacock's rough is well worth unearthing. The British comedy is irreverent, hilarious and heartwarming, and features bops you won’t be able to get out of your head. And it features an underrepresented group, Muslim women. After their successful show in the season 1 finale, season 2 continues to follow the punk band comprised of lead guitarist Amina Hussain (Anjana Vasan), frontwoman Saira (Sarah Kameela Impey), bass player Bisma (Faith Omole) and drummer Ayesha (Juliette Motamed). They must navigate the ups and downs of making it in the local music scene while writing new tunes and dealing with their families. - KW

Premieres May 30 on Peacock

More notable new April 2024 arrivals:

“Acapulco” season 3 (May 1, Apple TV Plus)

“Prom Dates" (May 3, Hulu)

“Selling the OC” season 3 (May 3, Netflix)

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" season 14 (May 5, Bravo)

"Dark Matter" (May 5, Apple TV Plus)

"Black Twitter: A People’s History" (May 9, Hulu)

“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” (May 9, Max)

“The Big Cigar” (May 17, Apple TV Plus)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season 9 (May 17, Paramount Plus)

“The Kardashians” season 5 (May 23, Hulu)

“The Beach Boys” (May 24, Disney Plus)

“America’s Got Talent” (May 28, NBC)

“The Outlaws” season 3 (May 31, Prime Video)