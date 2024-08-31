As fall TV season gets into swing, you'll want to make sure to have access to your favorite shows on the best streaming services. The best way to stretch your streaming entertainment budget is to cut a couple of those services that don't have as much to offer, just for a month or so.

Americans now pay an average of $46 a month for streaming services, according to Forbes — or a hefty $552 a year. But you can save money on streaming by getting rid of a service or two for a short time. You can just re-subscribe later when they've got a hot new show or movie.

For September 2024, I would cancel Paramount Plus and Peacock. The latter is our pick for the best budget streamer, but with the Olympics over, the Peacock lineup is looking lackluster. Similarly, the schedule for Paramount Plus is pretty thin. Here's why I think you should consider canceling Paramount Plus and Peacock this month.

Few must-see originals are coming to Peacock and Paramount Plus

While streaming services rely heavily on library content, originals are what draw in new users and retain them. But Paramount Plus and Peacock have few tempting originals this month.

On Paramount Plus, only two major original titles stand out. Sylvester Stallone returns in "Tulsa King" season 2 on Sept. 15. Part of the Taylor Sheridan universe, the show follows mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi, who emerges from prison after 25 years only to get exiled to Oklahoma. In the second season, Dwight and his crew continue growing their empire in Tulsa, but the looming threats come at them from the Kansas City mob and a powerful local businessman.

Tulsa King | Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

"Tulsa King" hasn't gotten much buzz or viewership, unlike Sheridan's big hit, "Yellowstone," or even its spinoffs. Plus, season 2 will air weekly, so you can wait a month or two to binge all of the episodes.

The other high-profile original Paramount Plus show of note is "Frasier" season 2. The reboot returns Sept. 19 with new episodes that will see Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) return to his radio roots at KACL in a Seattle-themed episode. The show is welcoming several big guest stars, including Peri Gilpin, Patricia Heaton and Amy Sedaris.

Frasier | Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

But like "Tulsa King," "Frasier" is airing weekly. If you wait to binge it all, you won't have to pay for a Paramount Plus subscription this month.

As for Peacock, they've only got one significant original, the miniseries "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist," premiering on Sept. 5. I have to admit, it looks fantastic. The star-studded mostly Black cast includes Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson, Don Cheadle and Terrence Howard.

Set in 1970, on the night of Muhammad Ali's historic comeback fight, the infamous true story centers on an armed robbery at a glitzy afterparty attended by wealthy guests. A hustler named Chicken Man (Hart) is suspected as the mastermind, but he's determined to clear his name — if he can convince his old adversary, J.D. Hudson (Cheadle), one of the first Black detectives in the city's desegregated police force.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

I'll definitely watch this miniseries, but since it's airing weekly, I can practice a little patience and wait until the finale has dropped on Oct. 10. That way, I'll save a little on a Peacock subscription in September.

NBC and CBS shows are back — but there's a free way to watch

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

One of the best things about subscribing to Peacock (Premium Plus) and Paramount Plus (with Showtime) is access to live feeds of NBC and CBS, respectively, as well as next-day episodes on demand.

Both NBC and CBS are bringing back some of their shows later in September. NBC will have new seasons of the Chicago franchise and "The Voice," while CBS has "Survivor" season 47 and the new series "Matlock"

But you can watch CBS and NBC for free the old-fashioned way — with a TV antenna. Mine is hooked up to a Sling AirTV Anywhere device so I can record shows to watch later. But if you don't have this setup, some smart TVs have a built-in antenna or you can get an antenna to hook up to your smart TV.

You can also watch NBC shows without paying a dime by signing up for a free trial from Sling or Fubo. And with those live TV streaming services, you can watch the episode as it airs or record it to a cloud DVR.

How much you'll save by canceling Peacock and Paramount Plus

How much you can save by canceling Peacock and Paramount Plus depends on which tiers you currently have.

The ad-supported Peacock Premium is $8 per month, while ad-free Premium Plus (with the live NBC feed) is $14. Paramount Plus Essential is also $8 per month, and the Showtime tier (with the live CBS feed and Showtime content) is $13.

If you have the basic levels of both, you'll save $14. If you have the ad-free tiers, you'll save $27. That may not sound like a lot but churning various services throughout the year can save you over $100. Spend it holiday shopping or on a treat for yourself.