It's Spring Cleaning time — here are 18 Prime Day home appliance deals that'll take the "work" out of housework
Save up to 73% off during Amazon's member-exclusive sale
Spring has finally sprung in Australia, so it's the perfect time to tidy up and dust away your winter blues with some new cleaning appliances.
If you're in the market for a new vacuum, floorwasher or spot cleaner, it's an ideal time to shop at Amazon. This week, the retailer is holding its annual Prime Big Deal Days sale, running until Monday, October 5, and there are deep discounts on home appliances from brands like Dyson, Ecovacs, Roborock, Shark and Tineco.
• Shop Amazon's full Prime Day sale
I've gathered 18 great spring cleaning deals below to help you find your next best home appliance. Do note, though, these discounts won't last long, as they're set to expire next Monday, October 5, when the sale comes to a close.
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Lucy Scotting is a staff writer for Tom’s Guide Australia, primarily covering lifestyle, streaming and internet-related news. Lucy started her career writing for HR and staffing industry publications, covering emerging tech, business and finance. In her spare time, Lucy can be found watching sci-fi movies, working on her dystopian fiction novel or hanging out with her dog, Fletcher.
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