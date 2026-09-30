It's Spring Cleaning time — here are 18 Prime Day home appliance deals that'll take the "work" out of housework

Spring has finally sprung in Australia, so it's the perfect time to tidy up and dust away your winter blues with some new cleaning appliances.

If you're in the market for a new vacuum, floorwasher or spot cleaner, it's an ideal time to shop at Amazon. This week, the retailer is holding its annual Prime Big Deal Days sale, running until Monday, October 5, and there are deep discounts on home appliances from brands like Dyson, Ecovacs, Roborock, Shark and Tineco.

• Shop Amazon's full Prime Day sale

I've gathered 18 great spring cleaning deals below to help you find your next best home appliance. Do note, though, these discounts won't last long, as they're set to expire next Monday, October 5, when the sale comes to a close.

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