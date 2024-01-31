Will Taylor Swift be at Super Bowl 2024 — what we know so far

February 11, 2024, is set to be a momentous day for the NFL as Taylor Swift may grace the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada with her presence to attend the Super Bowl 2024. Oh, and there will also be a game of football between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, but that’s just a sideshow to the real headliner: Miss. Swift.

Taylor Swift is engaged in a very public romance with Chiefs tight end and podcaster Travis Kelce, and the global star has been supporting her new beau over the last few months making regular appearances at Arrowhead Stadium and on the road. Swift was at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland to see the Chiefs book their ticket to Super Bowl 58, and even joined Travis to celebrate on the pitch afterward.

Now the question has turned to whether Taylor Swift will be at Super Bowl 2024. After all, the biggest annual event in football is about far more than just the game. Between the pre-game pageantry, the elaborate half-time show and the high-production commercials, the Super Bowl is an occasion that even non-football fans can’t afford to miss.

This year’s game is guaranteed to be dominated by talk of Swift and Kelce, so here’s what we know so far.

Will Taylor Swift be at Super Bowl 2024?

To date, Taylor Swift has attended 12 Chiefs games this season, including the NFL Wild Card Round matchup against the Miami Dolphins, the NFL Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills and the NFL Conference Championships against the Baltimore Ravens.

If Taylor Swift was at Super Bowl 2024, she would have attended 13 games total, and that’s pretty significant. As dedicated Swifties will know, Taylor’s lucky number is 13 and the figure has become a recurring motif throughout her life and career. That alone would likely be reason enough for Taylor to attend the game. Watching her boyfriend potentially win his third Super Bowl ring is just the cherry on top.

But, there is a slight hiccup: Taylor is set to resume her juggernaut Eras Tour in Japan on February 7 with a string of four shows keeping her occupied until the day before the Super Bowl. And with a flight from Tokyo, Japan to Las Vegas taking more than 12 hours, even if the popstar were to head straight from her concert to the airport, the timings look tight.

Fortunately, thanks to international time zones, Taylor Swift would still make the game, as Japan is 17 hours ahead of Las Vegas. Because of this time travel magic, Swift would land back in the U.S. at an earlier time than she set off from the Japanese capital city.

All of this is to say that even with her Eras Tour commitments making things a little dicey, Taylor Swift is almost certainly going to be in attendance at Super Bowl 2024.

Will Taylor Swift perform at Super Bowl 2024?

Swifties hoping that Taylor might treat viewers to a half-time mashup of her biggest hit are likely to be disappointed. The half-time entertainment for Super Bowl 58 has been confirmed to be Usher, and while there’s a likelihood the R&B artist will bring out a few special guests to make his performance even more memorable, don’t count on Swift being one of them.

Taylor Swift hasn’t exactly been camera shy when attending Chiefs games, but the odds of her bringing along her guitar to lead a rendition of her megahits like Shake it Off, You Belong With Me or Cruel Summer are virtually non-existent.

Expect Taylor to watch the game from the comfort of a plush box. And, don’t forget, she will have just flown in from performing four concerts in four nights on a whole different continent, so who could blame her for wanting to rest her vocal cords?