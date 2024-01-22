Super Bowl OLED TV deals — 5 top deals starting from $599

The Super Bowl is on the way, so it's time to start shopping Super Bowl TV deals. Shopping early is the best way to secure the TV deal of your dreams before the event.

In terms of OLED TVs, the cheapest deal I've seen so far is the LG A2 48-inch OLED 4K TV for $599 at Best Buy. It did sell for $549 on Black Friday, but this is still an incredible price for an OLED TV of this size. If you're ready to splurge, the incredible LG 55-inch G3 OLED 4K TV is $1,796 at Amazon. It's one of the best TVs you can buy.

If you're looking for more options, check out our full Super Bowl TV deals guide.

Super Bowl OLED TV deals — Best early sales

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $599 @ Best Buy

The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. Note this model/size is a Best Buy exclusive.

Sony 55" Bravia XR A75L: was $1,599 now $1,198 @ Amazon

The Bravia XR A75L is a 2023 Sony OLED with features designed specifically for PS5 gamers. For instance, it has a 120Hz refresh rate with two HDMI 2.1 ports and 4K/120 fps, VRR, and ALLM support. You also get Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode, which optimizes picture quality while gaming and streaming on your PS5. Other features include HDR support and built-in Google TV/Google Assistant.

LG 55" G3 OLED 4K TV: was $2,999 now $1,796 @ Amazon

We rank the LG G3 OLED as one of the best TVs on the market right now. In our LG G3 OLED review , we said this Editor’s Choice TV delivers ultra brightness and an outstanding picture. For gamers, this TV has Game Optimizer and a 120Hz refresh rate. Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote are also included.

Samsung 55" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,797 @ Amazon

Samsung's next-gen QD-OLED TV is not only slimmer than the previous-gen S95B, but it's also brighter. In our Samsung S95C OLED review, we liked the TV's One Connect Box for cable management and 144Hz refresh rate for PC gaming. The TV's significant boosts to brightness also improved performance across all kinds of content and viewing environments. The Editor's Choice TV is great for movie fans, gamers, and everyone in between. It sports four HDMI 2.1 ports, HDR10+/HLG support, and a 120Hz panel.

