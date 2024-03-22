How to watch 'Beyond Paradise' season 2 online, on TV and from anywhere

Kris Marshall’s bumbling yet brilliant detective Humphrey Goodman returned last year after ditching the sunny shores of Saint Marie for a life back home in Blighty with fiancée Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton). The “Death in Paradise” spin-off is back this Friday for another series of crime busting on the Devonshire coast, and you can watch "Beyond Paradise" season 2 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

'Beyond Paradise' season 2: Release date and time: "Beyond Paradise" season 2 premieres on Friday, March 22 at 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Saturday, March 23).

► FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

► U.S. & CAN — BritBox (date TBC)

► AUS — Binge

► Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The climax of "Beyond Paradise" season 1 saw Humphrey and Martha finally open up with one another about their difficulty in conceiving a child in an emotional finale that saw Humphrey head back to his old beat in the Caribbean to take some time to process. The couple’s journey toward parenthood isn’t over and there’s sure to be more tearjerking times ahead, but for now, they seem perfectly content with one another, their house boat and Selwyn the duck.

It wasn’t just the more daring storytelling that set “Beyond Paradise” apart from its parent series, though, with the show focussing less on formulaic Agatha Christie-style murder mysteries and instead bringing in a range of crimes including an assault supposedly perpetrated by a 17th century witch, a spate of nursery rhyme inspired arson attacks, a family who vanished mid-breakfast and extraterrestrial crop circles.

"Beyond Paradise" season 2 sounds much the same, promising a murder mystery party that becomes a little too real, a crime-predicting psychic and a disappearing fisherman. Oh, and perhaps the sound of wedding bells before all is said and done. The usual crime fighting team are back with Zahra Ahmadi, Dylan Llewellyn and Felicity Montagu all reporting for duty, while Barbara Flynn also returns as Martha’s mother, Anne.

Ready for another trip to Shipton Abbott? We’ve got all the info on how to watch "Beyond Paradise" season 2 online and from anywhere.

Watch 'Beyond Paradise' season 2 for FREE

"Beyond Paradise" season 2 premieres on BBC One on March 22 at 8 p.m. GMT. Episodes will then go out in the same slot weekly until the finale on Friday, April 26. You'll also be able to stream new episodes FREE on <a href="https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/" data-link-merchant="bbc.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">BBC iPlayer the same time they air on TV. Of course, if you’re watching "Beyond Paradise" on BBC iPlayer, you’ll need a valid TV license. Travelling outside the U.K.? Don't worry — as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand when you download a <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="bbc.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">VPN.

How to watch 'Beyond Paradise' season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Beyond Paradise" on your usual service?

You can still take the cozy crime action with you thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer and stream new episodes of "Beyond Paradise" season 2 online.

Watch 'Beyond Paradise' season 2 in the U.S.

The bad news for U.S. cozy crime fans is that there's no set release date for "Beyond Paradise" yet, with the show not appearing on the BritBox March 2024 release slate.

However, a quirky release schedule saw the back half of season 1 hit the anglo-centric streamer a week earlier than it aired in the U.K. airing, giving U.S. audiences a first look at the episodes, so we can hope season 2 will arrive sooner rather than later. When it does arrive, BritBox is where you'll find it.

A BritBox subscription will set you back $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year.

A U.K. resident travelling abroad? With a VPN, such as NordVPN, you can connect to BBC iPlayer from anywhere, and stream hit shows like "Beyond Paradise" season 2 online no matter where you are.

Watch 'Beyond Paradise' season 2 in Canada

BritBox covers all of North America, so when "Beyond Paradise" season 2 episodes land on the streamer in the U.S., they'll hit Canada too. As we say, there's no word on when that might be just yet.

An annual subscription to BritBox in Canada costs CAN$99.99, or you can pay monthly for CAN$9.99.

Abroad and unable to access BBC iPlayer? As mentioned above, a VPN will let you stream "Beyond Paradise" season 2 online no matter where you are.

Watch 'Beyond Paradise' season 2 in Australia

Aussie viewers have a couple of options. All new "Beyond Paradise" season 2 episodes will be available to stream every Saturday starting March 23 on Binge.

Binge plans start at AUD$10 and will also get you access to other BBC hits such as "Death in Paradise" and "Vigil", along with a range of HBO content including "House of the Dragon" and "True Detective".

If you prefer to watch on linear TV, BBC First will air new episodes at 10 a.m. AEDT every Saturday (repeated at 8:30 p.m. AEDT).

But remember: if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't there at the moment, you could still connect to BBC iPlayer and stream "Beyond Paradise" season 2 live or on-demand. All you need is a VPN such as NordVPN.

Everything you need to know about 'Beyond Paradise' season 2

This is the episode release schedule for "Beyond Paradise" season 2:

Episode 1 – Friday, March 22

– Friday, March 22 Episode 2 – Friday, March 29

– Friday, March 29 Episode 3 – Friday, April 5

– Friday, April 5 Episode 4 – Friday, April 12

– Friday, April 12 Episode 5 – Friday, April 19

– Friday, April 19 Episode 6 – Friday, April 26

'Beyond Paradise' season 2 trailer

Frequently asked questions

What can we expect from 'Beyond Paradise' season 2? Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama says: “I’m beyond excited to return to Shipton Abbott for (...) a second series of "Beyond Paradise". The response from BBC viewers to series one has been a joy to see, and like its millions of fans I’m intrigued to find out what new mysteries lie in store for Humphrey, Martha and the team.” Kris Marshall (DI Humphrey Goodman) says: "We’ve got a murder on a steam train, the story of a local fishing legend who goes missing from a trawler at sea, a schoolteacher who goes missing in a fog on a beach, a lady who is shot in the back with a bow and arrow, and an arsonist predicted by a medium. The team definitely have their hands full this series!" Zahra Ahmadi (DS Esther Williams) says: "For the second series, some of the cases are bolder and bigger. They’re more linked to the local surroundings. There’s a fishing boat case, and there’s a real sense of magic around the sea. We’ve got a murder mystery on a steam train, the school priest going missing and a medium predicting an arson attack. I feel like the stories come more out of the land this series."

Who is in the cast of 'Beyond Paradise' season 2? Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman

Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd

Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams

Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford

Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins

Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd

Melina Sinadinou as Zoe

Chris Jenks as Josh Woods

Eva Feiler as Lucy

Jade Harrison as Chief Superintendent Charlotte Woods

What makes 'Beyond Paradise' so popular? Kris Marshall (Di Humphrey Goodman) says: "I think it has an amazing foundation as it is part of the "Death in Paradise" universe, a franchise with a very strong following that is loved by audiences all over the world. "I’m extremely lucky that Humphrey was one of the show’s most popular characters. We had already had a head start from the fans, but I also hope we’ve brought on board our own fans. I hope people who haven’t watched "Death in Paradise" enjoy tuning in because "Beyond Paradise" is a completely unique and original show. It shares the same DNA, but it has its own identity. "We’ve also got a really hot production team who know exactly what they’re doing and a brilliant writer and creator, Tony Jordan, who has created a completely unique show that has the South-West at its core. I think it really encompasses the charm, the music and wildness of the area. So, I think it is all those elements which make it so successful, and 'Thank God!' is what I say and 'Long may it last!'" Sally Bretton (Martha Lloyd) says: "I think it has many things going for it. You have the crime and the puzzle aspect that viewers watch and try and work out alongside the Shipton Abbott police team. It also has so much warmth as the characters are so likeable. I think it’s got that light touch and humour that the audience can connect with. Of course, it is also set in the most beautiful surroundings, which you get immersed in when watching." Zahra Ahmadi (DS Esther Williams) says: "There’s a number of things. Most of the family can watch it, it really spans a huge range of ages. My family and friends said they really enjoyed the Christmas special. It’s stunningly shot and we have an amazing crew who make things look great, so it’s easy on the eye."

Where is 'Beyond Paradise' filmed? While set in the fictional Devon town of Shipton Abbott, "Beyond Paradise" is actually filmed just over the border in Looe, Cornwall, making use of it's bustling town center and thriving fishing community. The neighboring towns of Polperro and Fowey have also been used, with the fictional location being set more inland than Looe itself.

Is 'Beyond Paradise' a spin-off? "Beyond Paradise" is a spin-off of long running cozy crime show "Death in Paradise", picking up the story of Kris Marshall's DI Humphrey Goodman after he bowed out of the main show in 2017. The U.K.-set follow up finds Humphrey and fiancée Martha Lloyd settling in her hometown of Shipton Abbott in Devon, after the DI left Saint Marie to be with her during "Death in Paradise"'s sixth season, with Goodman joining the local police force. A second spin-off, the Australia set "Return to Paradise", was announced in 2023 and is set to air later this year.

What is the 'Beyond Paradise' theme song? Unlike its parent show, the "Beyond Paradise" theme was written especially for the series by Magnus (brother of Joseph and Ralph) Fiennes, who also composed the version of "You're Wondering Now" that's heard over the "Death in Paradise" opening titles. The sea shanty inspired song was recorded by British folk band Bellowhead.