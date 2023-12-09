How to watch Vigil season 2 online: stream the hit detective drama from anywhere

Detective Amy Silva is back to solve an explosive new case – and risk life and limb in the process. Big things are expected of Vigil season 2 with the first run a ratings smash in the UK when it debuted in 2021. This sophomore season promises even more subterfuge, A-list actors, and murder, with a nail-biting mystery that goes to the heart of another military conspiracy.

Read on below for how to watch Vigil season 2 online now for free. And, should you find yourself away from home, you can stream the series from anywhere with a VPN.

Stream Vigil season 2 online FREE on BBC iPlayer: channel, start time, and streaming options U.K. date and time: Vigil season 2 begins on Sunday, December 10 at 9:00 p.m. GMT, with new episodes added to BBC iPlayer every Sunday.

► FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

► Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The debut episode of Vigil, BBC One's police procedural, raked in over 10 million viewers in its first week and went on to grab Best Drama at the 2022 International Emmy Awards.

Suranne Jones takes the lead once again in season 2 as Detective Amy Silva, starring alongside Rosie Leslie as DI Kirsten Longacre, Amy’s partner in life and profession.

Now a committed couple about to start a family together, season 2 sweeps them up in a dark investigation involving “seven murders on Scottish soil,” rogue drones, and international arms dealing. It's a momentous case that threatens to stall their future – if not put it permanently on ice.

But perhaps the biggest addition to the cast is Dougray Scott, whose career straddles Hollywood films and Emmy-winning TV dramas like the Irvine Welsh drama, Crime. He’ll play Marcus Grainger, a proud military man who believes there's a saboteur hidden within Air Force ranks.

Excellent cast, gripping drama: does that sound like your kind of show? Then simply read our guide below, where we explain how to watch Vigil season 2 online and stream every episode FREE from anywhere.

FREE Vigil season 2 stream

How to watch Vigil season 2 online and FREE with BBC iPlayer

Vigil season 2 returns to BBC One from Sunday, December 10 at 9:00 p.m. GMT. New episodes air every Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at the same time, with the climactic final episode being broadcast on Tuesday, December 19. Read our episode schedule below for get a more detailed breakdown. You can also watch Vigil season 2 through the BBC’s FREE on-demand service, BBC iPlayer, with three new episodes available every Sunday from 6:00 a.m. GMT. Episodes can be live streamed or watched on-demand from the date of broadcast. However, a valid TV license is required if you want to watch the series as it airs. Travelling outside the U.K.? Don't worry — as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand when you download a VPN.

Watch from anywhere

How to watch Vigil season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN

Currently traveling in a country where BBC iPlayer isn’t available? With the right VPN (Virtual private network), you can continue to access your usual platforms and watch your favorite shows online no matter where in the world you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more down to a minimum of $6.67).

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out. Check out the 12-month plan for the best value.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer and stream new episodes of Vigil season 2 online.

How to watch Vigil season 2 online FREE in the U.S.

Vigil is exclusive to Peacock for in the U.S. but, as of yet, there’s no release date for the highly-anticipated second season. We do know that all six episodes of season 1 were added about 3-4 months after their U.K. debut. That could mean American fans might have to wait until Spring 2024 before being reunited with DI Amy Silva.

We’ll update this space with further details when we get them. Until then, you can catch up with Vigil season 1 with a Peacock subscription, starting from $5.99 a month with the Peacock Premium plan. Alternatively, pay $59.99 for the money-saving annual option.

A U.K. citizen travelling abroad? With a VPN you can connect to BBC iPlayer from anywhere, and stream hit shows like Vigil season 2 online no matter where you are.

How to watch Vigil season 2 online in Canada

Bell Media have the rights to season 2 of the U.K. detective drama. That means that Vigil season 2 will eventually arrive on Crave in Canada. However, there hasn’t yet been any information as to exactly what date we might might expect the new episodes.

When the show does arrive, you’ll want a Crave subscription with the Starz add-on to be able to watch Vigil season 2 episodes. Crave memberships start at CA$9.99 per month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads). But you'll need to shell out an additional CA$5.99 for the Starz add-on.

Abroad and unable to access BBC iPlayer? As mentioned above, a VPN will let you stream Vigil season 2 online no matter where you are.

How to watch Vigil season 2 online in Australia

Good news: Aussies can watch Vigil season 2 from Monday, December 11 on Binge. Plans start from AU$10 per month, and anyone new to the streaming service are entitled to a 2-week free trial before paying anything.

Remember: if you're based in the U.K. but aren't there at the moment, you could still connect to BBC iPlayer and stream Vigil season 2 live or on-demand. All you need is a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Vigil season 2 episode guide and schedule

Vigil season 2 episode 1 – Sunday, Dec. 10

Vigil season 2 episode 2 – Monday, Dec. 11

Vigil season 2 episode 3 – Tuesday, Dec. 12

Vigil season 2 episode 4 – Sunday, Dec. 17

Vigil season 2 episode 5 – Monday, Dec. 18

Vigil season 2 episode 6 – Tuesday, Dec. 19

Watch Vigil season 2 trailer

Before you check out how to watch Vigil season 2 online, take a look at the explosive trailer, below: