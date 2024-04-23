First look at ‘Wednesday’ star leading her own crime mystery series — and it’s set to premiere on Netflix this year

It’s always exciting news when another intriguing show is set to stream on Netflix, one of the best streaming services. While watching the same shows and movies over again is somewhat therapeutic, it’s good to find something fresh. And if you’re eager for a good crime mystery story, then you’re in luck.

“Wednesday” star Emma Myers is actually the lead in an upcoming show “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder”, based on the successful novel by Holly Jackson. This series will follow Myers’ character Pip as she investigates a murder. The police closed the case, but Pip believes there is more to the story, and she’s determined to learn the truth no matter the consequences.

Having read Jackson’s crime mystery novels, I can safely say that this adaptation has a very interesting premise to go on. Myers’ performance as Enid in “Wednesday” was excellent, so there’s no doubt she’ll assume the role of Pip Fitz-Amobi just as well.

This upcoming series will be released on Netflix later in the year for those in the U.S. If you live in the U.K. then you can stream it on BBC Three earlier, with a potential release date of July.

Take a peek at the first official photos

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: BBC)

(Image credit: BBC) (Image credit: BBC) (Image credit: BBC) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)



These new photos have already increased my excitement for the show, and it’s only a matter of time until we get the trailer. I’m sure more details will be revealed the closer we get to watching the series, but for now, these photos will just have to do. If anything, the teaser photos give you a good idea of the group’s dynamic.

As you can see, there are plenty more characters joining Pip. This cast includes Zain Iqbal as Ravi Singh, Anna Maxwell Martin as Leanne Amobi, Gary Beadle as Victor Amobi, Yali Topol Margalith as Lauren Gibson, Henry Ashton as Max Hastings, Mathew Baynton as Elliot Ward, and more.

Other characters will probably be revealed in a trailer, along with a brief timeline of how this crime mystery show unfolds on the small screen. For now, it looks like Myers has captured the innocence and joy of Pip perfectly, so I’m eager to watch her depiction of the character since this universe stems from a novel.

Here is a teaser to really pique your interest

The only teaser we have should be enough to make you intrigued. Although we don’t see much, it still gives us some information and clues on what to expect in “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder”.

If you’ve read the books (yes, it's a trilogy), then you might recognize this as the potential calamity party Pip and her friends go to during the investigation. I won’t go into any spoilers but just know that this particular party scene kicks off the investigation with some very telling clues and interactions.

First of all, Pip panicking as she walks through a crowded party could mean something has already gone down, and this is a scene I’m looking forward to! However, that’s all we get in a matter of ten seconds, other than the bright neon lights and oblivious partygoers in the background.

This teaser could set up the trailer, which should be arriving any day now if the U.K. release is sometime in July. If you’re in the mood to watch other book adaptations, check out our guide on the 5 best Netflix movies based on books with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes . It’s also worth watching these best movies before they leave Netflix in April 2024 .