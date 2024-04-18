5 best movies to watch right now before they leave Netflix this month

Every month Netflix adds a slate of new movies that deserve a spot in your watchlist. But while the streaming service gives with one hand, it takes away with the other as at the same time plenty of the best Netflix movies are removed from the streamer’s library each month.

In April 2024, Netflix is waving goodbye to one of the most bonkers horror movies of the last five years, and that’s not all. “Joker” is also set to exit stage right, but you should watch the comic thriller before the final bow as its sequel arrives in theaters later this year. Plus, we’re losing a couple of Oscar favorites in “Silver Linings Playbook” and “Whiplash”.

At least in their place, Netflix has added a handful of excellent new movies, but still make sure you watch these five movies before they’re gone from Netflix for good (or, at least, gone for now, the streamer does love recycling its library).

"Malignant" (2021)

“Malignant” is one of the most over-the-top and memorable horror movies of the last few years. It's not particularly scary, but “Maligant” isn’t too worried about giving you nightmares. Instead, it's a madcap bloodfest with a high-concept story hiding a killer twist. Directed by James Wan, the creator of “The Conjuring” franchise”, it forgoes tension in favor of spooky fun, but the bizarre comedic element works well.

In “Maligant”, Annabelle Wallis plays Madison, a young woman dealing with a series of violent visions and a head injury that refuses to stop bleeding. Her increasing paranoia hits new heights when the murders she keeps seeing in her dreams begin to happen in real life. To be honest, there's a bit more to “Maligant” than the above very basic setup, but this is a movie that’s best enjoyed knowing as little as possible. I’d even recommend avoiding the trailer linked above if you're already sold.

Watch on Netflix until April 26

"Joker" (2019)

If my social media feed is any indication, “Joker” appears to have experienced a bit of a critical reevaluation in recent years. The dark comic book movie grossed more than a billion dollars at the global box office in 2019 and earned star Joaquin Phoenix a Best Actor Oscar for his performance as Arthur Fleck, a social outcast who adopts the Joker persona. Some have turned on the Todd Phillips-directed flick declaring it overhyped, but I still consider it among the best movies the superhero genre has offered over the last half a decade.

The real strength of “Joker” is the impressively committed performance from Phoenix. Fleck is a figure that invokes sympathy and revulsion at the same time. I’d also argue that Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy deserve plenty of praise for their supporting roles that help keep the story moving while also knowing when to stand back and let Phoenix shine. Now is a great time to watch, or rewatch, “Joker” as its sequel — "Joker: Folie à Deux" — just got a first trailer, and is due in theaters later this year.

Watch on Netflix until April 30

"Silver Linings Playbook" (2012)

“Silver Linings Playbook” is one of the only movies I’ve ever restarted immediately after finishing. Starring Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro, Jacki Weaver and Chris Tucker, it’s a real actors movie. It may be a little thin in the plot department, but it’s crammed with likable characters, sweet sentiment and a comforting sense of humor. It’s an extremely charming movie from start to finish.

Cooper plays Pat, a teacher who has spent the last few months in a mental health hospital trying to get his bipolar disorder under control. Struggling to come to terms with his recent divorce, Pat’s life is given new direction when he meets Tiffany (Lawrence), a widow with her own mental health struggles. Agreeing to be her partner for an upcoming dance contest, the two grow closer, and find solace in the other, but their personal demons could spoil this new budding romance.

Watch on Netflix until April 30

"Step Brothers" (2008)

One of the funniest and most quotable movies of not just the 21st century but cinema history as a whole. “Step Brothers” pairs together the comedic brilliance of Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly with Adam McKay behind the camera. With support from Adam Scott, Mary Steenburgen, Richard Jenkins and Kathryn Hahn, it’s no surprise that “Step Brothers” is utterly hilarious. It’s so stuffed with comedy that you can watch it multiple times and still find new jokes and gags you’d previously missed.

Ferrell and Reilly play Brennan and Dale, a pair of 40-year-old slackers that still live at home and enjoy having a monopoly on their single parent’s attention. But the seriously immature duo must quickly learn to share when Brennan’s mom and Dale’s dad get married, and the two become stepbrothers. At first, the overgrown man-babies are at odds, but eventually find some common ground and become friends. However, their cushy lives are thrown into turmoil when they are given a deadline of one month to find a job or find somewhere else to live.

Watch on Netflix until April 30

"Whiplash" (2014)

An electrifying drama with a towering performance from J. K. Simmons at its core, “Whiplash” turns 10 this year, and it remains as pulsating and engrossing as ever. Miles Teller plays Andrew Neiman, an ambitious young jazz drummer at the prestigious Shaffer Conservatory. Drafted into the school’s top Studio Band, Andrew thinks he’s on the fast track to fulfilling his musical potential, but soon finds himself locked into a battle with the band’s cruel instructor, Terence Fletcher (Simmons).

Fletcher is determined to push his students to their limits but does this by deploying psychological, and even physical, abuse to extract the best from his pupils. As Andrew becomes obsessed with earning Fletcher’s approval, he crosses dangerous lines into obsessive territory. Directed by Damien Chazelle, “Whiplash” is more tense and exhilarating than many action movies, and it’s all set within the surprisingly claustrophobic confines of a music academy. It’s a true modern masterpiece.

Watch on Netflix until April 30