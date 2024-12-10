7 best Netflix shows with 30-minute episodes to binge watch right now

From award-winning picks to side-splitting comedies to edge-of-your-seat thrillers, Netflix offers a plentiful array of TV shows for viewers everywhere. It's one of the most popular streaming services out there, and for good reason, considering all the quality content available. However, sometimes you aren't in the mood for an hourlong drama that you might get sucked into for an entire day. In that case, you'll want to check out their shows with 30-minute episodes.

Whether you want to watch on a bus ride to work or as a send-off before you go to bed, these shows will fuel your need for entertainment without the lengthy commitment. But even if these TV shows are shorter, the quality is still just as good. So sit back and relax and enjoy some bite-sized entertainment.

'Seinfeld'

Whether you are a longtime fan of the '90s show about nothing or have only just heard of the famous comedy, "Seinfeld" is at the top of our list for must-watch shows with only 30-minute episodes. Jerry Seinfeld stars as a version of himself who is navigating life as a comedian. At the same time, he hangs out with three of his best friends: former girlfriend Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), childhood buddy George Costanza (Jason Alexander) and neighbor Kramer (Michael Richards).

You can expect plenty of laughs while watching this show. It delivers famous lines like "No soup for you!" and "Master of your domain." Of course, you'll have to watch and find out what they all mean before you quote them. Be prepared, though: If you become a dedicated fan and start quoting lines from "Seinfeld," today's younger generation will likely have no idea what you're saying.

'Loudermilk'

Ron Livingston stars as titular character Sam Loudermilk, a recovering alcoholic who doesn't have the greatest attitude about life. He happens to unleash his acid tongue on friends, loved ones and strangers. The series focuses on Sam's experience going through the 12-step program, the highs and lows of everybody in the group and their personal lives outside of their sessions. However, despite the potential for a negative overtone, "Loudermilk" manages to be pretty hilarious.

Sadly, we only got three seasons out of this show, although there have been rumors that Netflix will pick it up. Even so, you'll find a lot of enjoyment throughout the 30 episodes. Make sure to keep an eye out for the talented Will Sasso, whose presence is unforgettable in this show.

'A Man on the Inside'

Netflix's recent comedy stars Ted Danson in a delightfully hilarious role as Charles, a retired professor who takes on a gig with a private investigator to infiltrate a nursing home. His mission? Finding a missing ruby necklace. Of course, the series goes beyond the case as it explores themes of loss, loneliness and the challenges of aging. Also, much like "Grace and Frankie" (see below), this show moves beyond stereotypes of the elderly, making it a must-watch for those tired of the typical shows about older people.

What makes this show unique is that it doesn't go for the typical corny or goofball laughs. Despite the brevity of each episode, there's plenty of heart, but not so much that you feel like you've been scolded or have to worry about being brought down mood-wise.

'How I Met Your Mother'

Navigating life post-college can seem a bit awkward, especially when you realize that you are now the adult you've been waiting to become one day. "How I Met Your Mother" is the perfect show to explore this weirdness as Ted Mosby (played by Josh Radnor with the older version narrated by Bob Saget) reflects on his life in New York City, telling his kids the story of how he met his wife aka their mother (hence the name).

He chronicles all the people he meets, including his ongoing crush and off-and-on-and-off relationship with Robin Scherbatsky (Cobie Smulders); his best friend and frequent womanizer, Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris); and loving couple Lily Aldrin (Alyson Hannigan) and Marshall Eriksen (Jason Segel). Unlike "Seinfeld," there are occasional life lessons found throughout. However, at its core, it's a funny early millennium show that will entertain you through its nine seasons.

'Grace and Frankie'

Growing older and reaching your upper years can seem scary, especially with all that can happen at that age. But it doesn't have to be that way, as proven by "Grace and Frankie." It stars real-life friends Jane Fonda as Grace Hanson and Lily Tomlin as Frankie Bergstein, who are figuring out life in their late 70s after learning their husbands are not only work partners but lovers.

After just the first few episodes, you'll warm up to all the characters involved, including their husbands Robert Hanson (Martin Sheen) and Sol Bergstein (Sam Waterston). It's fun to see actors in their older years not playing into the stereotypes we're all so used to seeing in Hollywood. This show is a breath of fresh air and has all the fun, drama and warmth you hope to find. It's no surprise here that it was nominated for numerous Primetime Emmy awards.

'Files of the Unexplained'

If you want something more surreal, check out "Files of the Unexplained." Each episode explores a bizarre phenomenon that happened to someone, such as UFOs, strange disappearances, weird encounters, and more.

While it doesn't have the same spooky effect you would expect with classics such as "Unsolved Mysteries," there is plenty to enjoy, especially if you're into paranormal encounter-level of entertainment. Each episode stands alone, so if one doesn't meet your expectations, just hit "next." So far, Netflix hasn't announced the next season yet, but here's hoping they continue it as it's a unique premise that deserves exploring.

'Sex and the City'

This late '90s and early 2000s show was a groundbreaking show that completely changed how television portrayed women. Depicting women in their 30s and 40s who were open about their romantic relationships was not commonly seen on the small screen at the time. Sarah Jessica Parker plays the now-iconic Carrie Bradshaw, a sex columnist in love with shoes and a man she refers to as Mr. Big. Alongside Carrie are her closest friends: lawyer Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), art gallery curator Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and public relations rep Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall).

Netflix has all six original seasons (although you'll have to venture off to Max for the newest iteration of the series, "And Just Like That," as well as the movies). It's only a matter of time before you feel like you're part of the brunch crew.

