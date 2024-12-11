There’s been 25 Netflix No. 1 shows so far in 2024 — here’s the 7 worth watching now

As of this writing, 25 different Netflix shows have managed to snag the No. 1 spot on the streaming service in the 49 weeks of 2024 (based on data from Netflix's global streaming chart). That may not seem like a lot, given how many shows land on the streaming service in a given week. But you'd have to watch one every two weeks to have seen them all, so it starts to get overwhelming. Trust me — I've watched more than 50 seasons of TV shows this year, and that's pretty overwhelming.

Lucky for you though, you don't have to watch dozens of shows to know what's best, because Tom's Guide has you covered. Here are the seven Netflix No. 1 shows from this year that I think you need to be watching right now.

Best Netflix No. 1 Shows in 2024 (So Far)

'3 Body Problem' season 1

3 Body Problem | Final Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"3 Body Problem" is the latest show from David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, the team behind "Game of Thrones." For this science fiction series, they've added Alexander Woo ("True Blood") to the creative team, while bringing back some familiar faces. "Game of Thrones" actors Liam Cunningham and John Bradley both make appearances in the show's main cast.

The show is takes place in two timelines. In the past, Chinese astrophysicist Ye Wenjie (Zine Tseng) is conscripted into service after witnessing her father's death during a struggle session in the Cultural Revolution. Sent to a secret military base, she learns that her job will be to attempt first contact with an alien race.

In the present, her daughter Vera (Vedette Lim) is one of several prominent scientists found to commit suicide. This sparks an investigation by MI6 officer Clarence "Da" Shi (Benedict Wong) and his boss Thomas Wade (Cunningham), which ultimately leads them to recruit a group of friends that become known as the "Oxford Five." Their task is to solve the cause of these mysterious deaths, but it quickly transforms into something, much, much bigger.

Watch it on Netflix now

'A Man on the Inside' season 1

A Man on the Inside | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"A Man on the Inside" reunites "the Good Place" comrades Ted Danson and Mike Schur. In this crime comedy created by Schur, Danson stars as Charles Nieuwendyk, a widower retiree who has lost his way a bit. To give himself purpose again, he takes on a job as an investigative assistant for a San Francisco private detective (Lilah Richcreek Estrada).

His first job? Going undercover at the Pacific View Retirement Community to solve the case of a missing ruby necklace. While there, he'll make some new friends and some new enemies, all while juggling his new job with his existing relationship with his daughter Emily (Mary Elizabeth Ellis). Watch the whole first season now, then check out these shows like "A Man on the Inside."

Watch it on Netflix now

'Baby Reindeer'

Baby Reindeer | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Until recently, "Baby Reindeer" was probably the best show of the year I still hadn't watched. And now that I've started watching, I get why people like it, though I'm finding it almost too awkward for a show that's supposed to be uncomfortable.

This seven-episode black comedy stars Richard Gadd as the Donny Dunn, a struggling London comedian. He's largely failing to find a footing in the London comedy scene, and things hadn't exactly been kind to him leading up to this point.

But they take a notable turn for the worse once he gives a customer, Martha (Jessica Gunning), a cup of tea. That's because Martha proceeds to stalk him to the point he has to report her to the police. Don't miss this Netflix show based on Gadd's autobiographical one-man comedy routine and once you're done watching, don't miss these shows like "Baby Reindeer" either.

Watch it on Netflix now

'Cobra Kai' season 6

Cobra Kai Season 6: Part 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Cobra Kai" has been a hit for Netflix every time it drops. So it's no surprise that this latest season was also a major hit for the streaming service.

For those who aren't familiar, this show brings back Ralph Macchio and William Zabka as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, respectively, from the first "The Karate Kid" film. This show picks up more than 30 years later with Johnny struggling to quit living in the past and Daniel living the perfect life. But it has a twist on the original movie. Instead of Daniel being the main character, this time Johnny is the primary protagonist and initially turns his once-heroic rival Daniel into the antagonist.

As the show has gone on, though, they've been able to bury their animosity. That's in part out of a need to unite against Johnny's old sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove), who took the Cobra Kai dojo from Johnny in season 2 and has been a thorn in Johnny and Daniel's side ever since. but it's also partially due to personal growth. Season 6 part 2 is the penultimate batch of episodes for the popular series and it has the former rivals leading the Miyagi-Do dojo at the Sekai Taikai tournament in Barcelona, where they'll be forced to face off against old nemeses — and old friends.

Watch it on Netflix now

'Griselda'

Griselda | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Griselda Blanco was a notorious Colombian drug lord who rose to prominence in the Miami underworld during the 1970s. Think "Scarface" era Miami. But this kingpin is the real deal, not some fictional character.

"Griselda" stars Sofia Vergara as the titular criminal and the six-part miniseries follows her rise through the Miami drug scene as well as her ultimate downfall. It even goes beyond her downfall, including her time in prison and more. If you love a crime drama, this one is a must-watch, based on an incredible true story.

Watch it on Netflix now

'Supacell'

Supacell | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Supacell" was a surprise hit for Netflix earlier in the year, but people loved it. It still has a perfect 100% critic's rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and that's no small feat. So it's no surprise that this British superhero show has already been renewed for season 2.

This show stars an ensemble cast of Tosin Cole, Nadine Mills, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Calvin Demba and Josh Tedeku. These five Black actors portray characters from South London who unexpectedly start developing superpowers. The one unifying characteristic? Each of them has a family history of sickle cell disease. The show is notable for delving into themes such as knife crime, racial profiling, poverty, the exploitation of Black bodies, and sickle cell disease. The superhero show genre is known for addressing underserved topics, but few delve into the ones on display in "Supacell."

Watch it on Netflix now

'The Gentlemen'

The Gentlemen Season 1 Trailer | 'A Guy Ritchie Series' - YouTube Watch On

Full disclosure: I loved Guy Ritchie's 2019 movie "The Gentlemen." I thought it was an instant classic for the director, and Colin Farrell's performance was excellent. He wasn't alone either. Whether it was Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Jeremy Strong or Hugh Grant (especially Hugh Grant), the movie was filled with incredible actors and I couldn't get enough.

Except, I didn't actually want more from this world. When it was announced that Netflix was making a spin-off show, I was immediately out, dismissing it as a retread not worth the time.

Well, I was wrong. The show has turned out to be a big hit for Netflix and was well-liked. It's already been renewed for a second season. Loosely connected to the world of the original film, it stars Theo James as Edward "Eddie" Horniman, a British aristocrat looking to build a budding weed empire. By all accounts, if you like the original movie, you'll also like "The Gentlemen."

Watch it on Netflix now

