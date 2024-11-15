Pluto TV just added a new free channel and it's now my favorite

Pluto TV is one of the best free streaming services, constantly adding new channels of free ad-supported shows and movies. Earlier this month it added 14 new shows and now it's bringing back a channel that might just be my new favorite.

As of this month, Pluto 007 is officially back on Pluto TV. This free streaming channel is all Bond — James Bond — all day long.

Sure, you could check out how to watch the James Bond movies in order. Or, if you're like me, you go to your James Bond Blu-ray box set and just start from the beginning. But with Pluto bringing back Pluto 007, now all you need to do is queue up the app for the free streaming service and start watching.

Everything you can watch on Pluto 007

With Pluto 007, you now have two ways to binge-watch all the James Bond you can handle — for free — as long as you're okay with some ads.

First, there's the free streaming channel Pluto 007. If you head to this channel, you can watch a 24-hour feed of James Bond movies without having to do anything else. Just sit back and enjoy.

For those like me who remember the "007 Days of Christmas" marathons from the 90s and 2000s, this viewing experience should be a pleasant blast of nostalgia. I may just queue up Pluto 007 over Thanksgiving weekend myself between NFL livestreams and think back to binge-watching Bond movies on Spike TV with a belly full of turkey. Sure, I could wait for Christmas, but ... why would I?

(Image credit: MGM)

For those who don't want to waste time suffering through Bond movies they don't like (I'm not big on Roger Moore), don't worry. Pluto is also offering all the movies from Pluto 007 free on-demand. Again, all you need to do is be willing to put up with some ads.

There are some omissions. While Pluto 007 offers 20 James Bond movies free with ads — and Pluto TV 007 en Español offers them in Spanish — not every Bond movie is available on this channel.

Unsurprisingly, "Never Say Never Again" starring Sean Connery is not available. This is just a remake of "Thunderball" that arose from a legal battle between Eon and writer Kevin McClory.

Surprisingly though, you cannot watch "From Russia with Love" or "Goldfinger," two of Sean Connery's best performances as James Bond. You also cannot watch "Casino Royale" (2006), "Skyfall" or "Spectre," all of which star Daniel Craig as Bond. This is likely due to a rights or licensing issue of some kind, but not one I have any knowledge about.

More surprisingly, you can watch "Casino Royale" (1967) starring David Niven as Bond on-demand from Pluto TV. It's just not part of Pluto 007. This movie was produced by Columbia Pictures and is separate from the Eon-produced Bond movies, which famously made their version of the film in 2006 debuting Daniel Craig as James Bond. As I already mentioned, unfortunately, that 2006 movie is not available on Pluto TV.

Still, despite these caveats, Pluto 007 gives you 20 James Bond movies to watch right now, for free. Here's everything you can watch on Pluto 007.

"Dr. No" (1962)

"Thunderball" (1965)

"You Only Live Twice" (1967)

"On Her Majesty's Secret Service" (1969)

"Diamonds Are Forever" (1971)

"Live and Let Die" (1973)

"The Man with the Golden Gun" (1974)

"The Spy Who Loved Me" (1977)

"Moonraker" (1979)

"For Your Eyes Only" (1981)

"Octopussy" (1983)

"A View to a Kill" (1985)

"The Living Daylights" (1987)

"Licence to Kill" (1989)

"GoldenEye" (1995)

"Tomorrow Never Dies" (1997)

"The World Is Not Enough" (1999)

"Die Another Day" (2002)

"Quantum of Solace" (2008)

"No Time to Die" (2021)