The Walking Dead universe is expanding again. It's almost time to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon online to see Norman Reedus reprise his role as the fan-favorite fighter who's taken down numerous zombies with his crossbow. AMC's latest Walking Dead spinoff takes viewers to a new location: France.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon start time, channel The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premieres Sunday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC (via Sling or Fubo)

It's already streaming on AMC Plus

After his exit from the Commonwealth, Daryl washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient country as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

Clémence Poésy also stars as a fierce nun named Isabelle, while Louis Puech Scigliuzzi is a young boy whose special nature may be the key to stopping the zombie virus from spreading.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon online. Scroll down for the trailer and cast info.

How to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon online, from anywhere on Earth

Just because AMC Plus and AMC aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

Exclusive Tom's Guide discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premiere on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.

The first episode is already streaming on AMC Plus, which gives subscribers early access.

AMC Is available with most cable TV packages. If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can access AMC on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

We recommend Sling and Fubo, two of the best streaming services. Sling is the more affordable option, but Fubo offers a broader channel lineup.

Sling TV : Both the Sling Orange and Blue packages carry AMC and many other top channels. Right now, new subscribers get half off their first month. After that, the service starts at $40 per month, a very reasonable price for live TV.

Fubo is one of the best live TV services out there. With the Pro Plan ($75 per month), you get over 180 channels, including local broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, HGTV, FX, ESPN and Paramount Network.

AMC Plus : Get the the best of AMC, BBC America, IFC, and Sundance TV with this streaming bundle that also includes Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited. And subscribers get early access to new episodes of The Walking Dead and other AMC shows.

How to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon in the UK

Bad news for Brits — The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon doesn't have a U.K. release date yet. In fact, the previous spinoff series The Walking Dead: Dead City hasn't started streaming in the U.K. either. So, it may be some time before British fans can see Daryl's new adventures.

The silver lining is that when Daryl Dixon is released in the U.K., it will likely stream on the Disney Plus Star channel.

If you're traveling abroad and want to use the streaming services you already pay for, ExpressVPN will help you use the service you already pay for.

How to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon in Canada

AMC Plus is available in Canada, so that's where Walking Dead fans in the Great North can watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

How to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon in Australia

Aussies can watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon on Stan, which offers a free 30-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs $10 AUD a month and gives you access to over 600 TV shows and 1,000 movies.

Another option is AMC Plus, which is available in Australia.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon trailer

Though Walking Dead fans know and love Daryl Dixon, he's a stranger in a strange land when he washes ashore France. "A bunch of bad decisions" led him there, he tells nun Isabelle. But perhaps he can make some good ones now, like protecting a young boy on a journey to a refuge.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon cast

The cast of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is led by Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, a skilled hunter who was part of the Alexandria and Commonwealth communities in the United States.

He's joined by Clémence Poésy as Isabelle, a member of a progressive religious group in France; Adam Nagaitis as Quinn, the owner of an underground nightclub in Paris; and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent, a boy with a special nature.

Melissa McBride will make a cameo as Carol Peletier, Daryl's longtime friend and companion.