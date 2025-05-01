Pluto TV just added 4 'Mission: Impossible' movies for free — and one more is coming before 'The Final Reckoning' hits theaters later this month

"Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" will hit theaters later this month. So to celebrate, the free streaming service Pluto TV has added several "Mission: Impossible" movies that you can watch right now.

Even better, it's adding one more later this month, with "Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation" arriving on May 13.

So your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to stream all these incredible action movies starring the incomparable Tom Cruise — for free.

Here are the 'Mission: Impossible' movies coming to Pluto TV this month.

'Mission: Impossible' (1996)

"Mission: Impossible" rebooted the spy franchise following a failed attempt in 1988 to reboot the original 1966 show. It also introduces us to Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt.

The movie begins with the Impossible Mission Force (IMF) in Prague to prevent rogue agent Alexander Golitsyn (Marcel Iureș) from selling a CIA NOC list. The operation ends in disaster, leaving Hunt as the sole survivor.

That raises the suspicions of IMF director Eugene Kittridge (Henry Czerny), who now believes Hunt is a mole within the IMF. Hunt realizes this and has to make a quick escape with explosive chewing gum.

As Hunt tries to prove his innocence, the plot does get a bit convoluted. Still, the special effects in this movie are worth a slightly messy story.

Stream it free on Pluto TV

'Mission: Impossible II' (2000)

"Mission: Impossible 2" has Cruise reprising as Hunt, no longer a suspected mole within the IMF. The movie starts with an incredible shot of Hunt hanging from the side of the Grand Canyon, which is one of several iconic Tom Cruise stunts from the film series.

Hunt's mission this time around is to stop a plot to threaten the world with a biological weapon known as the Chimera virus, led by rogue IMF agent Sean Ambrose (Dougray Scott).

"Mission: Impossible 2" is complicated. It brought in a new director, John Woo. In characteristic Woo fashion, the action scenes are incredible. Unfortunately, the story and plot that take us from action sequence to action sequence leave something to be desired.

Stream it free on Pluto TV

'Mission: Impossible III' (2006)

"Mission: Impossible III" is the first movie where the franchise shows the potential for something more than a compilation of action sequences.

It also sets the stage for the modern "Mission: Impossible" movies we know and love. The movie begins with Hunt now out of the IMF and trying to live a normal life with Julia (Michelle Monaghan), a nurse.

But, of course, Hunt's forced back into action when one of his trainees (Keri Russell) is held captive. Now, maniacal arms dealer Owen Davian (Philip Seymour Hoffman) stands between Hunt and a normal life, setting up an epic showdown between two phenomenal actors.

This movie is where we meet Benji (Simon Pegg), who joins the team of Hunt (Cruise) and Luther (Ving Rhames). That trio would be the core of the following movies in the franchise, making this movie quite important in retrospect.

Stream it free on Pluto TV

'Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol' (2011)

If "Mission: Impossible III" is responsible for laying the groundwork for the "Mission: Impossible" movies of today, then "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol" marks the true beginning of that new era.

By this, I mean that there are lots of new, absolutely insane stunts from this movie on.

Seriously, if you thought Tom Cruise had been doing wild stunts in the previous "Mission: Impossible "movies, you haven't seen anything until you watch Cruise as Hunt scale the side of the massive Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai in this movie.

In terms of plot, things kick off with a causal bombing of the Kremlin in Moscow. This leads to the Impossible Missions Force (IMF) being shut down and Hunt and his team having to go without resources while trying to clear their names.

Stream it free on Pluto TV

COMING LATER THIS MONTH

'Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation' (2015)

"Mission: Impossible 3" set up the team of Cruise, Rhames and Pegg. "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol" turned the franchise into a critically acclaimed series and turned the stunts up to 11.

But "Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation" brought in writer/director Christopher McQuarrie and he and Cruise have had total control of the franchise ever since.

In "Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation," the IMF has been absorbed into the CIA, meaning that Hunt's associates from his IMF days are now working for the agency under close watch.

That's a problem for Hunt, who could use the help. He's on the run from the treacherous Syndicate organization with MI6 agent Ilsa Faust (Ferguson), and they are not an enemy to be trifled with.

Stream it free on Pluto TV starting May 13