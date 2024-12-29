7 shows I can't wait to see in 2025 — 'Severance' season 2, 'The White Lotus' season 3 and more

As the year comes to a close it's time to look at the most anticipated shows of next year. Year-end lists are done — I've already given you my best shows of 2024 and my top 10 episodes of the year. Now it's time to see what shows are already must-watch shows in 2025.

While I'm excited for quite a few shows that didn't make the cut here, including "The Bear" season 4 and others, I ultimately found myself pretty easily coming up with a shortlist of shows. So without further ado, here are the seven shows I can't wait to see in 2025, from Max, Apple TV Plus and more of the best streaming services.

‘Severance’ season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

Severance — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

It’s been almost three years since “Severance” season 1. But finally, season 2 is almost here and the anticipation is killing me. Last season, we delved into the depths of Lumon's “severed” floor and met Mark S. (Adam Scott), Dylan G. (Zach Cherry), Irving B. (John Turturro) and Helly R. (Britt Lower). Something seemed wrong from the moment we met these workers “Innies,” but nothing could have prepared us for season 1's bombshell ending.

Now, we get to see what fallout there is from the Innies getting loose and spilling Lumon's secrets to the outside world. Based on the trailers we've seen so far, it looks like Mark is initially assigned a new team, but it's clear his old crew is still around. And from the end of season 1, we know that Mark's supposedly dead wife is likely still around too, though based on one trailer we've seen so far, that doesn't seem to stop Mark and Helly from sharing a kiss. I can't wait to see how it all plays out.

Season 2 premieres Friday, Jan. 17 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus

'The White Lotus' season 3 (HBO/Max)

The White Lotus Season 3 | Official Teaser | Max - YouTube Watch On

"The White Lotus" was the perfect COVID-19-era show. Stick a bunch of people on a remote resort in Hawaii and suddenly you don't have to worry about quarantines and social distancing. But after season 1 of the murder mystery show was so successful, it was clear this show would outlive the pandemic. And season 2 was no less of a smash success for HBO and Max.

Now, we're back for season 3, and I can't wait to see who gets murdered — and why. Especially since one of the star-studded cast is none other than Walton Goggins of "Justified" and "Fallout," who is one of my favorite actors. I hope he's not the one that gets murdered, but morbidly ... I won't mind if he's doing the murdering. I won't have to wait much longer to find out.

Season 3 premieres Sunday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m ET on HBO and Max

‘Andor’ season 2 (Disney Plus)

Coming In 2025 | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

The current state of "Star Wars" is a bit sad, though I'm glad to hear people like "Skeleton Crew." Still, despite recent misses "The Acolyte," "Ahsoka" and even "The Mandalorian" season 3, it wasn't that long ago that this franchise was producing one of the best shows on television or any of the streaming services. I'm, of course, talking about "Andor" season 1. The season 1 finale was incredible, but my favorite part might have been the story arc focused around Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) time in prison unknowingly making parts for the Death Star.

In season 2 though, things are changing up a bit. Season 1 took place over one year, but season 2 will cover the remaining four years between its start and the events of "Rogue One." Time jumps are a tricky thing — just ask "House of the Dragon" — but I'm confident that showrunner Tony Gilroy can handle it.

Season 2 premieres Tuesday, April 22 on Disney Plus

'The Last of Us' season 2 (HBO/Max)

The Last of Us Season 2 | The Last of Us Day Official Teaser | Max - YouTube Watch On

"The Last of Us" season 1 was incredible, and it was one of my favorite shows of 2023. With the right team, adapting the popular zombie apocalypse always felt like a no-brainer given its relatively cinematic presentation and incredible storyline. But show creators Craig Mazin ("Chernobyl") and Neil Druckmann (creator of the "The Lasts of Us" video game franchise) exceeded even my wildest dreams. Episode 3, "Long, Long Time" is still the best episode of television I've seen in years.

But like "Andor" this show has a timeline problem. Unlike the "Star Wars" drama though, "The Last of Us" season 2 has to stretch its story out over multiple seasons, rather than struggle to compact it into a single season. This season will draw from the second game in the franchise but don't expect it to cover the whole game. In fact, don't be shocked if it doesn't even cover that moment — those who've played the game know what I'm talking about. Regardless of how far into "The Last of Us: Part II" it gets though, I cannot wait to see it.

Season 2 premieres in Spring 2025 on HBO and Max

'Peacemaker' season 2 (HBO/Max)

Coming to Max in 2025 | The White Lotus, Peacemaker, Hacks, The Last of Us & More - YouTube Watch On

If you know "Peacemaker" for one thing, it's for its earworm of an opening theme. And if it's known for a second thing, it's the outrageous accompanying dance number for the show's opening credits.

But if it's known for a third thing, it's for being an unexpectedly great spin-off from James Gunn's 2021 film "The Suicide Squad." It stars John Cena as the titular "hero," and I use those quotes intentionally because it's a stretch to call a hyper-patriotic murderer a hero, especially when he's got some bad tendencies from his white supremacist dad.

As the show's first season went on though, Peacemaker started to make a hero turn. I'm surprised that he's even getting a second season in the first place (I thought he'd be returning to film appearances) but I'm intrigued by where Gunn will take the character next.

Season 2 premieres August 2025 on HBO and Max

'Slow Horses' season 5 (Apple TV Plus)

"Slow Horses" is primarily in my top shows of the year, so it should be no surprise that it's one of my most anticipated shows of 2025. Even in a relatively down season for the British spy thriller, it was still a great show.

But I'm hoping we can bounce back with "Slow Horses" season 5, which based on the trailer should have no shortage of conspiracy, intrigue and action. It will adapt Mick Herron's "Slough House" novel "London Rules" and I cannot wait to see why on Earth Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) is standing on a balcony next to a shirtless Roddy Ho (Christopher Chung) while they're being shot at by men with automatic weapons.

Season 5 Apple TV Plus release date TBA

'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' (HBO/Max)

HBO Original Series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms | Coming In 2025 | Max - YouTube Watch On

"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is set right in between the events of "House of the Dragon" and "Game of Thrones." Well, more accurately it's set right after the events of the Targaryen civil war that we see play out in "House of the Dragon," so I'd be lying if I said I wasn't curious how HBO will avoid spoiling the ending of its ongoing fantasy drama. Then again, Joffrey Baratheon already spoiled it in an episode of "Game of Thrones," so maybe it won't even matter.

Regardless of whether or not we learn the fate of the Greens and the Blacks in this show though, we do know who are main characters are. Adapted from George R.R. Martin's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight" novella, this spin-off stars Peter Claffey as the titular knight Ser Duncan the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell as his squire Egg. The show will take us throughout the Seven Kingdoms as we follow these two on their myriad adventures. Will there be dragons? Probably not. But that's okay. I can wait until "House of the Dragon" season 3 for more dragons.

Series premiere release date TBA for HBO and Max