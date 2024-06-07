7 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus and more (June 7-9)

June is off to a hot start, with a sizzling mix of new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix , Paramount Plus and other top streaming services .

The weekend lineup is led by "Hit Man," starring Star of the Summer Glen Powell and directed by Richard Linklater. Netflix's best original film in ages is a fizzy blend of romance, comedy, noir and thriller that's not to be missed.

On the TV side, book another trip to the galaxy far, far away with "Star Wars: The Acolyte," or head to paradise to see singles mingle in "Perfect Match" season 2. Plus, tune into the final seasons of "Sweet Tooth" and "Power Book II: Ghost." Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV

‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ (Disney Plus)

“The Acolyte” goes where "Star Wars" has never gone before — into the distant past. It's a welcome change after the disappointing efforts of “Ahsoka,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and “The Book of Boba Fett," all of which take place within the decades around the Skywalker saga. Creator Leslye Headland has set her show in the High Republic era, approximately a century before “The Phantom Menace." Respected Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) begins investigating a disturbing crime spree that brings him into contact with his former Padawan (Amandla Stenberg), revealing sinister forces at work in the galaxy.

Streaming now on Disney Plus

‘Sweet Tooth’ season 3 (Netflix)

The fantasy drama unveils a final season that concludes the journey of Gus (Christian Convery), the boy-deer hybrid, and his companions. Gus, Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), Becky (Stefania LaVie Owen), and Wendy (Naledi Murray) head to Alaska in search of Gus’ mother, Birdie (Amy Seimetz), who has been working to uncover the mysterious origins of the deadly Sick. But a new threat emerges in the form of Helen Zhang (Rosalind Chao), her daughter Rosie (Kelly Marie Tran) and the ferocious Wolf Boys, who have nefarious plans for Gus that could determine the fate of humanity and hybrids.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ season 4 (Starz)

The "Power” spinoff closes the book on the story of Ghost's son, Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.), who is facing dangerous challenges from all angles. He must decide whether to embrace the St. Patrick name and the legacy of his father, for better or worse. Not only are the Tejada family, ex Effie (Alix Lapri) and the drug lord Noma (Caroline Chikezie) gunning for him, but so is the New York Police Department. Tariq may have no choice but to become an “apex predator” to survive — just like Ghost. Like father, like son.

Premieres Friday, June 7 at 8 p.m ET on Starz

‘Perfect Match’ season 2 (Netflix)

Netflix's most famous singles mingle in the hope of finding their person (for now). Host Nick Lachey oversees the proceedings as cast members from “Love Is Blind,” “Too Hot to Handle,” “The Ultimatum” and other Netflix reality shows gather in a tropical location, where they’ll form couples, go on dates, make out, break up and generally create romantic chaos — the kind that make all of them thrive.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ season 2 (Paramount Plus)

The revival of the crime procedural has been a success for Paramount Plus. Not only is it returning for a new season, but another installment has already been ordered. The Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU), the FBI’s elite team of profilers, is investigating the mysterious conspiracy known as Gold Star — all while dealing with the unexpected complication of having serial killer Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) transferred to federal custody in their own backyard. The team faces their biggest threat yet — and not all may come through the other side.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus

New movies

‘Hit Man’ (Netflix)

Let the summer of Glen Powell begin! The actor has already demonstrated he can ooze charisma in “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Anyone But You,” but just in case you missed those two movies, he’s putting on a charm clinic in Richard Linklater’s neo-noir romantic comedy “Hit Man.” Beyond the screen, Powell co-wrote the screenplay with Linklater based on a Texas Monthly article. Next month, he’ll headline the disaster flick “Twisters,” but before then, catch him playing a college professor who moonlights as a fake hitman for the New Orleans Police Department. Gary Johnson has a gift for adopting different personas, complete with accents, costumes and wigs. But when he falls for a potential criminal named Madison (Adria Arjona), the line between what’s real and what’s an act becomes very blurry.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Am I OK?’ (Max)

Dakota Johnson had to grin and bear it through the press tour for the odious “Madame Web” but she can hold her head up high again with this comedy-drama from directors Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne and written by Lauren Pomerantz based on her own life story. Lucy is a 32-year-old woman living in Los Angeles who makes the late realization that she’s a lesbian. Her best friend Jane (Sonoya Mizuno) is supportive, but is moving to London. Lucy must learn to navigate these big changes and accept her new normal.

Streaming now on Max