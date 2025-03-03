5 top new TV shows to stream this week on Netflix, Disney Plus and more (March 3-9)

Talk about March madness — the first week of the new month is running amok with new shows premiering on Netflix, Disney Plus and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV channels.

At the top of this week's TV lineup is the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Daredevil: Born Again." Charlie Cox reprises his role in the revival/continuation. Also debuting is the Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle show, "With Love, Meghan" (and yes, Prince Harry will make appearances).

Plus, fan-favorite "The Righteous Gemstones" kicks off its fourth and final season. Here are our top picks for new TV shows to watch this week.

‘With Love, Meghan’ (Netflix)

The former Meghan Markle, now Duchess of Sussex, only has to breathe to generate headlines. Despite having left royal duties and moved to the U.S., she and her husband Prince Harry are lightning rods for speculation and gossip.

Their Hollywood endeavors have yielded mixed results, and now Meghan is embarking on one of her own. (And no, this doesn’t mean the couple is getting divorced!)

This lifestyle show will feature segments on cooking, gardening and hosting as Meghan welcomes friends and guests including Mindy Kaling, Alice Waters, Roy Choi and, of course, Harry.

►All 8 episodes premiere Tuesday, March 4 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Daredevil: Born Again’ (Disney Plus)

Daredevil is back! This reboot/continuation throws Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) into the fire once more, balancing his fight for justice in the courtroom with bone-crunching battles in the streets of Hell’s Kitchen.

Meanwhile, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) swaps his criminal empire for political power, but old identities refuse to stay buried.

With tension crackling and fists flying, this revival honors the original while setting the stage for something even bigger. Gritty, relentless, and packed with heart-pounding action — this looks to be a return to form for Marvel television.

►Episodes 1-2 premiere Tuesday, March 4 at 9 p.m. ET on Disney Plus

‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ season 7 (Netflix)

The stakes have never been higher in this installment of the racing docuseries. The 2024 F1 season was a rollercoaster of fierce rivalries, shocking team shake-ups and a title fight that went down to the wire.

Red Bull and Max Verstappen seemed untouchable early on, but as the season unfolded, the competition closed in, making for the most intense championship battle since 2021.

And there’s plenty of behind-the-scenes drama: Expect high-stakes contract negotiations, emotional team conflicts, and a deep dive into the toughest race weekend of the year.

►All 10 episodes premiere Friday, March 7 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Dark Winds’ season 3 (AMC Plus)

This underrated thriller featuring a mostly Native American cast makes a welcome return — and fans will be happy to know that the show has been renewed for season 4, too.

Picking up six months after the explosive season 2 finale, Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) dive into a chilling new mystery — the disappearance of two boys, leaving only a blood-stained patch of earth and an abandoned bicycle behind.

Meanwhile, Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten), now with the U.S. Border Patrol, stumbles upon a deadly smuggling conspiracy.

►Episode 1 premieres Sunday, March 9 at 3 a.m. ET on AMC Plus

Also airs at 9 p.m. ET on AMC (via Sling or Fubo)

‘The Righteous Gemstones’ season 4 (HBO)

The fourth and final season of The Righteous Gemstones delivers one last wild ride with everyone's favorite dysfunctional televangelist dynasty.

As Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) drowns his sorrows on a yacht and dips his toe back into the dating pool, his bickering children — Jesse (Danny McBride), Judy (Edi Patterson), and Kelvin (Adam DeVine) — are less than thrilled.

Meanwhile, Baby Billy (Walton Goggins) is hell-bent on launching a TV show about a teenage Jesus. With their legacy on the line and their codependency tested like never before, the Gemstones must decide whether to embrace change or cling to their outrageous past.

►Episode 1 premieres Sunday, March 9 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and Max