7 top new shows to stream this week on Netflix, Apple TV and more (July 7-13)

The TV landscape heats up with a fresh lineup of new shows premiering on Netflix, Apple TV Plus and other streaming services, as well as on broadcast and cable TV. Whether you’re craving a crime drama, a space opera or reality TV, this week’s lineup has something for everyone.

Spinoffs are everywhere, with the sequel series "Dexter: Resurrection” bringing back the dark and twisted world of the infamous serial killer, "Ballard" expanding the world of "Bosch" and "Bachelor in Paradise" season 10 upping the beachside drama with "Golden" cast members.

Plus, "Foundation” season 3 continues to unfold its epic saga of survival and rebellion. And a new Netflix rom-com, "Too Much," explores the messiness of new love. Here are our top picks for new TV shows to watch this week.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 10 (ABC)

Bachelor In Paradise - Week 1 Cast Announcement - YouTube Watch On

The reality dating spinoff hits the big 10 this summer and celebrates by soaking up the sun in a new locale: Costa Rica. Jesse Palmer is back as host, Wells Adams is still mixing drinks behind the bar, and Hannah Brown joins in the role of “Paradise Relations.”

This season promises fresh drama thanks to a new twist: For the first time ever, fan favorites from “The Golden Bachelor” and “Golden Bachelorette” are hitting the beach alongside the usual twentysomethings. Hey, age is nothing but a number. Drama transcends generations.

Episode 1 premieres Monday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC (via Sling or Fubo) and next day on Hulu

‘Ballard’ (Prime Video)

BALLARD - Official Trailer | Prime Video | July 9 - YouTube Watch On

Maggie Q steps into the “Bosch” universe int his spinoff as Detective Renée Ballard, leading the LAPD’s scrappy cold case unit with grit and empathy. When a string of long-forgotten murders — including a John Doe tied to a serial killer — points to a deeper conspiracy inside the department, Ballard digs in.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She has help from none other than Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), who brings his own history to the case. Fans of Michael Connelly’s books will find plenty to savor in this dark L.A. crime drama.

All 10 episodes premiere Wednesday, July 9 at 3 a.m. ET on Prime Video

‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ season 17 (FXX)

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia | Season 17 Official Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

The Gang is back for more hijinks and questionable choices in season 17. Things kick off with the second part of the “Abbott Elementary” crossover, which sees Mac, Charlie, Dennis, Dee, and Frank volunteering (read: ruining) at the school.

They’re also joining the corporate rat race, shamelessly chasing money and power with absolutely zero dignity. Two decades in, the Paddy’s Pub misfits are even more absurd and ridiculous than ever. And that’s very comforting.

Episode 1-2 premiere Wednesday, July 9 at 9 p.m. ET on FXX (via Sling or Fubo) and next day on Hulu

‘Too Much’ (Netflix)

TOO MUCH | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This isn’t your picture-perfect Notting Hill fantasy; it’s the version with bad decisions, hangovers, and a meet-cute in a grimy pub bathroom. Created by Lena Dunham and Luis Felber, this romantic comedy knows that the course of true love never runs smooth.

“Hacks” standout Megan Stalter plays Jessica, a burned-out New Yorker who runs to London to brood like a Brontë sister after blowing up her life. There she meets Felix (Will Sharpe), a scruffy musician who’s a blaring red flag factory yet completely irresistible.

All 10 episodes premiere Thursday, July 10 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Foundation’ season 3 (Apple TV Plus)

Foundation — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

“Foundation” returns to continue doing the impossible: turning Isaac Asimov’s famously dense, cerebral sci-fi into absorbing TV. Season 3 doubles down on its reputation among fans as “Game of Thrones” in space — minus the dragons, plus a telepathic warlord.

Set 152 years after season 2, the new episodes find the Empire in shambles, Lee Pace’s cloned emperor losing his grip, and Jared Harris’s Hari Seldon still predicting doom with unsettling accuracy. Enter the Mule (Pilou Asbæk), a mind-controlling warlord ready to topple everything.

Episode 1 premieres Friday, July 11 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus

‘Dexter: Resurrection’ (Paramount Plus)

Dexter: Resurrection | Official Trailer | Paramount+ with SHOWTIME - YouTube Watch On

Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) just can’t stay dead — even when his own son shoots him. In the second sequel series after “New Blood,” our favorite blood-spatter expert wakes from a coma to find Harrison gone without a trace.

He heads to New York City to find his son and make amends, but Miami Metro’s Angel Batista (David Zayas) is hard on his tail with questions he really doesn’t want to answer. Hall is joined by a stacked cast, including Uma Thurman and Peter Dinklage, for another foray into darkness. The past won’t stay buried and there will be blood.

Episodes 1-2 premiere Friday, July 11 at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus Premium

‘The Institute’ (MGM Plus)

The Institute (MGM+ 2025 Series) Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Stephen King’s “The Institute” is no bedtime story. It’s a horror show where kids are snatched from their beds and locked in a facility where psychic powers mean torture in the name of science.

When teenage genius Luke Ellis (Joe Freeman) is kidnapped, he wakes up in a nightmare perpetrated by the chilling Ms. Sigsby (Mary Louise Parker), the Institute’s cruel tormentor. Meanwhile, in town, ex-cop Tim Jamieson (Ben Barnes) is trying to mind his own business … until he’s pushed to look into the shadowy facility. Think “Stranger Things” but even more terrifying.

Episode 1 premieres Sunday, July 13 at 9 p.m. ET on MGM Plus