We reported that Disney Plus was tipped to add sports content in 2025 at the beginning of the month. Now, we know when the first sports streaming show is coming to the streaming service.

As reported by Variety, Disney is launching "SC+" on March 3. This will be a Disney Plus exclusive version of ESPN's legendary sports highlights show "SportsCenter."

What to expect from "SC+"

(Image credit: Sling)

According to the announcement, the new "SC+" will be a “fast-paced daily update” and built around the iconic "SportsCenter" Top 10 segment. It's currently for U.S. Disney Plus customers only.

Each show will run at least 15 minutes in length and feature "exclusive commentary and analysis from ESPN insiders and reporters." Disney says that this show is "designed for a more casual, entertainment-focused audience" rather than aimed at sports junkies.

Episodes will be available to stream starting at 9 a.m. ET daily and available to watch on demand for 24 hours.

Monday through Friday, the show will be hosted by Gary Striewski and Randy Scott, who currently anchor the 7 a.m. ET "SportsCenter." Meanwhile, weekend shows will be hosted by "SportsCenter:AM" anchors Hannah Storm and Jay Harris.

Expect sports streaming news to keep coming

(Image credit: Future)

While this is the first step in getting more ESPN content on Disney Plus, don't expect it to be the last. Disney still plans to integrate ESPN Plus within the Disney Plus app similar to what Disney has done with Hulu.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Disney is also planning to launch a direct-to-consumer ESPN streaming service. And yes, that streaming service would be different from ESPN Plus. It's expected to come sometime in early fall.

But those aren't the only movies we expect to come later this year either. We know Fox is working on a new sports and news streaming service that it hopes to launch later this year, and there are growing rumors that Netflix could end up with the U.S. broadcast rights to Formula 1 by the end of the year.

So stay tuned for the latest updates on the quickly changing sports streaming landscape. If this year so far's been any indication, we won't be waiting long for more news.