A new month is almost upon us, which means it's a good time to take stock of our budgets. If you're looking to cut back a little, you might reconsider your streaming entertainment subscriptions. There are so many streaming services now, and paying for all of them really adds up.

Americans now pay an average of $61 a month for streaming services, according to a Deloitte report — or a hefty $732 a year. In 2025, streaming costs are higher than ever.

There is a way to save money on streaming, though, and still watch your favorite shows and new movies: churning. That term refers to the practice of canceling one or more services for a short time and re-subscribing later when a must-see title premieres.

For March 2025, I would cancel Netflix and here's why I think you should consider it.

Why I'd cancel Netflix in March 2025

As ubiquitous as it may seem, Netflix's value proposition keeps getting worse — it's getting more expensive while seeming to release less content. In January, the service announced yet another price hike, including the first increase for its ad-supported plan.

Yet, the price hikes haven't been accompanied by a massive upswell of shows and movies. In fact, the new on Netflix March 2025 schedule is looking pretty lackluster.

The flashiest title is the return of "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" for its seventh season on March 7. The racing docuseries has been a big hit for Netflix, yet it doesn't quite feel worth a month's subscription when it chronicles a season that's already over and whose results are known.

Fans can easily watch the new episodes next month without missing much of anything while saving a bit of money.

The most high-profile new Netflix project is "The Residence," a political mystery/thriller set in the White House that's produced by Shonda Rhimes. It follows an eccentric detective, Cordelia Cupp (Uzo Aduba), who investigates the "upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs" of the world's most famous house to solve a murder that took place during a state dinner.

"The Residence" looks like a terrific addition to the political mystery/thriller genre that's thriving right now (see: "Paradise," "Zero Day"). But it also doesn't premiere until March 20, so you'd only have to practice a little patience for 11 days — as long as you can avoid spoilers.

The Residence | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The other title that gives me real pause about canceling Netflix is "Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney," which follows up on the comedian's well-received talk show of last year.

It premieres March 12 and airs weekly for 11 more weeks. By canceling Netflix, I'll miss the first three episodes, which may result in some severe FOMO. But I hope clips make their way onto social media and then I can pick it up in April.

Another notable title in Netflix's March 2025 lineup is a movie, the sci-fi adventure "The Electric State" with Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt from the Russo brothers. Their previous Netflix movies have included "The Gray Man" and "Extraction," so take from that what you will.

The Electric State | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Of more personal interest is "Survival of the Thickest" season 2, the dramedy co-created by and starring Michelle Buteau (who I recently saw doing stand-up live). I love her and the show, but it doesn't come out until nearly the end of the month on March 27. I can wait four days and save some money in the process.

Survival of the Thickest: Season 2 | First Look | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

How much you'll save by canceling Netflix this month

How much you can save by canceling Netflix in March depends on which plan you have.

Currently, Standard with ads is $8, while the most popular plan, Standard without ads, is $18. The Premium plan is $25 for the month. And if you pay for an extra member, that's an additional $7 with ads or $9 for ad-free.

That may not sound like a lot, but it's not nothing either. Churning Netflix and other streaming services throughout the year can save you a few hundred dollars. And with the prices of everything skyrocketing these days, every dollar counts.