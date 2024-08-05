5 top new shows to stream this week on Netflix, Max, TV and more (Aug. 5-11)

The first full week of August is hot, hot, hot with new shows premiering on Netflix, Prime Video and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable channels.

This week's new TV lineup brings back two fan-favorite shows for their final seasons: "The Umbrella Academy" season 4 and "SEAL Team" season 7. Also returning is "Industry" season 3 with more finance drama and relationship mess. Plus, Steph Curry tries his hand at comedy in "Mr. Throwback." Here's our guide on the top new TV shows to check out this week.

‘Dance Moms: A New Era’ (Hulu)

The reality show about dancing girls and mama drama gets a reboot. Coach Glo Hampton takes the spotlight from the controversial Abby Lee Miller. She and her team at Studio Bleu appeared a couple of times in the original series. She’s training eight tiny dancers to compete at the national level every week. Along for the ride are the titular moms, who are more demanding, tantrum-throwing, and competitive than their kids. Glo will have her hands full creating new routines and cultivating the girls’ skills while engaging in discreet diplomacy.

Premieres Wednesday, August 7 at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu

‘Mr. Throwback’ (Peacock)

Basketball star Steph Curry is recording a lot of firsts this summer — first time playing in the Olympics and first time playing a scripted role on a TV show. Curry appears in “Mr. Throwback” as a version of himself, so it’s not exactly a huge stretch. Adam Pally headlines the mockumentary as a down-on-his-luck memorabilia dealer who reunites with his sixth-grade teammate, Steph. The NBA star wants to help Danny get redemption by filming a documentary with the help of his production company director Kimberly (Ego Nwodim). Maybe Danny will return to his former glory days, or maybe he’ll just fail even harder.

Premieres Thursday, August 8 at 3 a.m. ET on Peacock

‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 4 (Netflix)

It’s the end of the world as we know it — again. And the Hargreeves siblings are the only ones who can stop it — again. After the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion in the season 3 finale, the superhero siblings have scattered in a new timeline where they have no powers. They struggle to adjust to their new normal, which includes their alive-and-well father, Reginald, who oversees a nefarious business empire. But a mysterious organization known as the Keepers believes this reality is a lie and are preparing for a great reckoning. The Umbrella Academy must come together one more time to finally set things right, once and for all.

Premieres Thursday, August 8 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘SEAL Team’ season 7 (Paramount Plus)

The seventh and final season of the military drama sees the members of the Navy SEALs’ most elite unit at various crossroads in their personal lives, even as they continue to execute dangerous operations around the world. Bravo team leader Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) struggles to reconcile his job with single fatherhood. Second-in-command Ray Perry (Neil Brown Jr.) ponders his future as retirement nears. That leaves Sonny Quinn (A.J. Buckley) shouldering more responsibilities. And no-nonsense Lieutenant Lisa Davis (Toni Trucks) looks to usher the team into a new era of warfare.

Premieres Sunday, August 11 at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus

‘Industry’ season 3 (HBO)

In an article about “Industry , I wrote, “if ‘The Bear,’ ‘Succession’ and ‘Euphoria’ had a threesome, ‘Industry’ would be their wild child.” The drama is an adrenaline rush that mixes workplace pressure, cutthroat competition, sex, drugs and lots of money — and season 3 doesn’t tap the brakes at all. International bank Pierpont is looking to the future and betting on ethical investing, so Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey) and Eric (Ken Leung) are tasked with the splashy IPO of a green tech energy company led by Sir Henry Muck (“Game of Thrones” alum Kit Harrington). Meanwhile, after leaving Pierpont, Harper (Myha’la) seeks a way back into the addictive world of finance and finds it through FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig (“Barry” alum Sarah Goldberg).

Premieres Sunday, August 11 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max