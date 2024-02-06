Wow! One of our favorite streaming devices just crashed to $39 at Amazon

Sit down, Fire TV Sticks, because Google has you beat in our best streaming devices ranking. If you want to give your TV a boost without buying a whole new set, a streaming stick is one of the best ways to do so. And this one is great for watching live TV and for users in the Google ecosystem.

Right now, the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) is $39 at Amazon. It's $10 off its usual price, making it even better value for money. It's currently $2 above its all-time price low of $37, and it's easily one of the best sales running at Amazon right now. (If you want to see more, don't miss this awesome Echo Dot sale.)

Chromecast with Google TV: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

All the Chromecast really needed, if you ask us, was a remote and some apps. And the 4K Chromecast with Google TV delivered those two standards. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Dolby Atmos (via passthrough HDMI), so your shows and movies will look and sound great.

Price check: $39 @ Best Buy

It's true we like Roku's streaming sticks more, but the Chromecast with Google TV is still a great choice of streaming device, especially if you're already using Google's ecosystem. It's one of the best streaming devices we've reviewed, and it offers a very easy-to-navigate interface, support for thousands of apps and it comes with a remote included.

In our Chromecast with Google TV 4K review, we praised this streaming device for its excellent overall performance. The Chromecast with Google TV was fast and responsive in our tests, and delivered excellent video quality. It streams in 4K, with support for HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, and Dolby Atmos.

The Chromecast with Google TV is also compatible with Google Assistant, meaning you can control your TV with your voice, plus ask for the weather, directions, and more. You can even control your other smart home devices, and view footage from a Nest Cam or Nest Video Doorbell right on your TV screen.

Plus, the included Google TV remote is simple but effective. It's got all the most important controls, plus shortcut buttons for YouTube and Netflix. If those aren't enough options, Google TV supports over 6,500 apps, including HBO Max, Disney Plus, Peacock, Peloton, and many more.

Make sure to snag this deal before it disappears. If you're hungry for more, check out our Super Bowl TV deals coverage.