Huge Echo Dot sale at Amazon slashes price of best smart speakers — deals from $24
These Echo deals start from just $24
If you're looking for one of the best Valentine's Day gifts for a loved one, or just a great deal for yourself, this Echo smart speaker sale at Amazon is for you. These deals can get Alexa into your room for as low as $24, and make listening to music, controlling your smart home devices and more a snap.
The deal I recommend most is the Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) for $39 at Amazon. It's the best smart speaker we've reviewed and it's currently $20 off. Or, you could pick up the Echo Pop for $24 at Amazon. There's even a Hearts cover for $19 at Amazon for the Echo Pop that makes it perfect for Valentine's Day.
Keep scrolling for more Echo deals.
Echo Dot deals — Quick links
- Echo Pop: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon
- Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49 now $34 @ Amazon
- Echo Dot with Clock: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon
- Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen): was $59 now $49 @ Amazon
- Echo (4th Gen): was $99 now $79 @ Amazon
Echo Dot deals — Best sales now
Echo Pop: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon
This is the cheapest Alexa speaker offered by Amazon and it's now been slashed to just $24. In our Echo Pop review, we said the speaker sounds great for its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control other smart home devices and more.
Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49 now $34 @ Amazon
Want an Alexa speaker on the cheap? The 5th-Gen Echo Dot offers all the Alexa skills you could want, plus a room temperature sensor and built-in Eero for better Wi-Fi coverage.
Echo Dot with Clock: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon
The Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also love the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor.
Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen): was $59 now $49 @ Amazon
The Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen) comes adorned with either an owl or dragon design, but otherwise has all the same features as the Echo Dot (5th Gen). You'll get access to kid-friendly Alexa skills, parental controls and a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus.
Echo (4th Gen): was $99 now $79 @ Amazon
The Amazon Echo (4th Gen) smart speaker has crashed to $79. This device packs strong audio and deep Alexa integration and is ideally suited to be the core of your smart home. Not only is it an Alexa smart speaker that can control other smart home devices by using your voice, but it's also a mesh Wi-Fi extender and can upgrade your TV's audio experience with an Alexa home theater sound experience.
