Hurry! 5 awesome Roku streaming deals I'd recommend on Amazon now — starting at $17

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your streaming setup, now is the perfect time! Amazon has slashed prices on some of the best Roku streaming devices, making it easier than ever to enjoy your favorite movies and shows.

Roku devices are known for their user-friendly interface, wide app selection, and consistent performance, and with these discounts, you can get the best value for your money. For example, the Roku Express 4K+ is now over 40% off, meaning you can grab it for just $23 in the sale.

If you’re wanting to upgrade your internal speakers, the Roku Streambar and 4K HDR streaming device 2-in-1 bundle is now $108, down from the regular price of $129.

There are a lot more deals on offer though. I’ve rounded up the top five Roku streaming deals available right now on Amazon, so you don’t have to sift through countless listings. You can also use these Amazon promo codes to save some money and check out our general guide on the Amazon’s best sales right now.

Best Roku Deals

Roku Express: was $29 now $17 at Amazon The Roku Express (2022) is a budget-friendly streaming device that delivers smooth HD streaming on your TV. It’s compact, easy to set up, and comes with a simple remote. With access to tons of free and paid content, it’s perfect for casual streamers who want an affordable, no-fuss upgrade.

Roku Express 4K Plus: was $39 now $23 at Amazon If you want something a bit more premium, the Roku Express 4K+ is a compact, affordable streaming device that delivers crisp 4K picture quality with HDR. It also includes a voice remote for easy navigation. You can still access free and premium channels, plus smooth streaming via dual-band Wi-Fi, making it a solid upgrade without breaking the bank.