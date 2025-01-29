Hurry! 5 awesome Roku streaming deals I'd recommend on Amazon now — starting at $17
Grab these deals on our top Roku streaming device picks!
If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your streaming setup, now is the perfect time! Amazon has slashed prices on some of the best Roku streaming devices, making it easier than ever to enjoy your favorite movies and shows.
Roku devices are known for their user-friendly interface, wide app selection, and consistent performance, and with these discounts, you can get the best value for your money. For example, the Roku Express 4K+ is now over 40% off, meaning you can grab it for just $23 in the sale.
If you’re wanting to upgrade your internal speakers, the Roku Streambar and 4K HDR streaming device 2-in-1 bundle is now $108, down from the regular price of $129.
There are a lot more deals on offer though. I’ve rounded up the top five Roku streaming deals available right now on Amazon, so you don’t have to sift through countless listings. You can also use these Amazon promo codes to save some money and check out our general guide on the Amazon’s best sales right now.
Best Roku Deals
The Roku Express (2022) is a budget-friendly streaming device that delivers smooth HD streaming on your TV. It’s compact, easy to set up, and comes with a simple remote. With access to tons of free and paid content, it’s perfect for casual streamers who want an affordable, no-fuss upgrade.
If you want something a bit more premium, the Roku Express 4K+ is a compact, affordable streaming device that delivers crisp 4K picture quality with HDR. It also includes a voice remote for easy navigation. You can still access free and premium channels, plus smooth streaming via dual-band Wi-Fi, making it a solid upgrade without breaking the bank.
You won’t find a better Roku deal than this one on the Streaming Stick 4K. It’s not just our top Roku pick — it’s our favorite streaming device, hands down. In our Streaming Stick 4K review, we talked about its impressive 4K streaming quality, made even better with HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. Plus, it has practically every app you need.
The Roku Ultra 2024 is another great streaming device with 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos for a better viewing experience. It’s got faster navigation and search, Wi-Fi 6E, and a hands-free voice remote with a lost-remote finder. If you want smoother streaming and zero buffering, this deal is definitely worth grabbing!
The Roku Streambar is a 2-in-1 device that combines a powerful soundbar with a 4K streaming player, giving you crisp, room-filling audio and access to all your favorite streaming apps in one sleek package. It’s perfect for upgrading any TV’s sound without extra clutter.
Alix is a Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. Previously, she worked as a freelance writer for Screen Rant and Bough Digital, both of which sparked her interest in the entertainment industry. When she’s not writing about the latest movies and TV shows, she’s either playing horror video games on her PC or working on her first novel.