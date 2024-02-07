Amazon has a huge sale on Fire TV Sticks — deals from $21

In the mood to stream? This Amazon sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your entertainment center without splurging on a new TV. This Fire TV Stick sale at Amazon has discounted all the major models, so now's the perfect time to pick one up.

If you need help choosing, I recommend the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $39 at Amazon. It's $20 off, its lowest price ever and it's our choice for the best streaming device made by Amazon. Meanwhile, the Fire TV Stick Lite is $21 for Amazon is the cheapest deal of the bunch. It's $8 off its usual price — just note that it doesn't stream in 4K.

These streaming sticks are even better value after a discount, so keep scrolling to see more of the best deals. Or, if you're more of a Google fan, the Chromecast with Google TV just crashed to $39 at Amazon.

Best Fire TV Stick deals right now

Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $21 @ Amazon

Fire TV Stick Lite is the most affordable device in the Fire TV Stick range, and while it doesn't offer 4K Ultra HD support and it does support Full HD resolution and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote Lite. If budget is your sole concern, it could be the right device for you. Otherwise, a 4K pick is best.

Fire TV Stick: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

The standard Fire TV Stick has been surpassed by its 4K predecessors, but it is still a very capable streaming device for shoppers on a strict budget. If you don't have a 4K television, it offers instant access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

EDITOR'S CHOICE! The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) is one of the best streaming devices available. It sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band connectivity. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said that it offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance and access to every app you could want.