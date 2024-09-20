West Ham vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League 2024/25 game online

The West Ham vs Chelsea live stream sees two London rivals renew hostilities in the EPL — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. AEST

► Time: 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports or Discovery+ Premium

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

After collecting seven points from the last nine available in the EPL, Chelsea have quietened some of the noise surrounding the club. With each passing week Enzo Maresca is learning more and more about the many players at his disposal, although the Italian is still trying to put his stamp on his new team. The Chelsea boss will want to see more control against West Ham after seeing his team give up several chances to Bournemouth in a 1-0 win last time out.

West Ham are also finding their feet under a new manager. Julen Lopetegui's team salvaged a point with a last-gasp equalizer against Fulham last weekend, but this will be a sterner examination of their credentials. Although Lopetegui is attempting to make West Ham more of a possession-based team, a counter-attacking approach could work well against a Chelsea side that still looks vulnerable defensively.

It's set to be an intriguing game to get this weekend's top-flight action started. Read on to find out how to watch West Ham vs Chelsea live streams where you are. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere.

How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch West Ham vs Chelsea live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Not sure which is right for you? Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a West Ham vs Chelsea live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for the first month) and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, which gives you 150+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a West Ham vs Chelsea live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month ($20 for your first month). The plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN in select regions.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As it does with all the Saturday lunchtime kick-offs, TNT Sports hosts the West Ham vs Chelsea live stream in the U.K..

If you don't get TNT Sports as part of your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package and don't intend to add it, you can get access buy subscribing to a Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month. This combo subscription allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual West Ham vs Chelsea live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the West Ham vs Chelsea live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the West Ham vs Chelsea game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a West Ham vs Chelsea live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. Kick-off is at 11:30 p.m. NZST late on Saturday night.

Those looking to watch live on TV can tune in on Sky Sport Premier League.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

