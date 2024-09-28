Vikings vs Packers live stream: How to watch NFL game online from anywhere

Sunday's Vikings vs Packers live stream is an all-NFC North grudge match between two of the top-performing teams in the conference, if not the league, through these opening weeks — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Vikings vs Packers live stream, date, time and channels The Vikings vs Packers live stream takes place on Sunday, September 29.

► Time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST / 3 a.m. AEST (Sep. 30)

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Sam Darnold's resurgence is the feel-good story of the season, yet it's being eclipsed by Brian Flores' defense. After earning the plaudits of the 49ers' Brock Purdy, it left C.J. Stroud in a tailspin to propel the Vikings to a jaw-dropping 34-7 victory over the Texans. He was sacked four times and forced into throwing two interceptions, while Darnold, Justin Jefferson and Aaron Jones took care of the offense.

The Packers' D sees the Vikings' four and raises them eight. That's how many sacks they unleashed upon Will Levis during the 30-14 beatdown of the Titans. And yet that wasn't the key takeaway from the game. Malik Willis threw for more than 200 yards, rushed for more than 50 yards and scored both through the air and on the ground in a remarkable performance, one that's tempered the urgency of Jordan Love's return.

Right now DraftKings has the Packers as 3-point favorites at home. We have all the information on how to watch Vikings vs Packers below, and all of this season's football with our 2024/25 NFL live streams guide.

How to watch Vikings vs Packers in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Vikings vs Packers live stream will be broadcast on CBS, which is available over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you want to stream the game instead, we recommend you check out Fubo, which has full support for all broadcast channels, including CBS. We consider Fubo one of the best streaming services.

Since the game airs on CBS, you can also watch local games via Paramount Plus, which starts at $7.99 per month and offers an NFL on CBS live feed.

How to watch Vikings vs Packers live streams in the U.K.

Sky Sports is showing the Vikings vs Packers game in the U.K., so if you have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

NFL Game Pass is also providing coverage of the Vikings vs Packers game. NFL Game Pass typically costs £150.99 per year — payable in four £37.75 instalments — or £14.99 a week for those with commitment issues. However, you might spot it discounted at the moment.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Vikings vs Packers live streams in Australia

In Australia, the Vikings vs Packers live stream will be shown on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the Vikings vs Packers, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of NBA basketball, cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

The Vikings vs Packers live stream, along with every game of the season, will also be shown on NFL Game Pass. A subscription costs AU$279.99 for the full campaign — payable in four instalments of AU$70 — or AU$28.99 a week.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Vikings vs Packers live streams in Canada

There are a couple of options for watching Vikings vs Packers live streams in Canada.

The game will be shown on CTV Network.

DAZN, however, will live stream Vikings vs Packers, along with every game of the NFL season.

A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$29.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

