Tottenham vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Tottenham vs Man City live stream features two sides enduring challenging seasons as Ange Postecoglou's Spurs seek a third win of the season against Pep Guardiola's men — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Tottenham vs Man City live stream, Date, Time, TV Channels The Tottenham vs Man City live stream takes place on Wednesday, February 26.

► Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 a.m. AEDT (Thursday)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

Have Spurs finally turned a corner in a chastening campaign? Three Premier League wins in a row for the first time in 2024/25 suggest they may have, but now comes the acid test. Postecoglou's 12th-placed side have already beaten City twice this term – 2-1 in the Carabao Cup and pulsating 4-0 win at the Etihad in November – and if they make it a third, they'll become the first team in history to beat both City and Manchester United three teams each in the same season. As the treatment table in N17 empties, Brennan Johnson's weekend brace against Ipswich at the weekend also saw a couple of assists for back-in-form Son Heung-min. James Maddison is expected to return.

City were insipid in losing 2-0 to Liverpool, the latest defeat in a worrying season that still has months until it ends. Still fourth in the table, Guardiola will hope a win against Spurs can inject some life into his listless squad, which could again be without Erling Haaland, who is battling a knee injury. The Cityzens seemed to have forgotten how to play without their forward focal point against both Liverpool and Real Madrid a week ago in their Champions League exit, so much will rest on Omar Marmoush to continue his fine recent form as the lights turn out around him.

How to watch Tottenham vs Man City live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

How to watch Tottenham vs Man City live streams in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Tottenham vs Man City live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're currently outside of the U.S. but have a Peacock subscription, you can still watch the Tottenham vs Man City live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN to help unblock the service.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

How to watch Tottenham vs Man City live streams in the U.K.

TNT Sports hosts the Tottenham vs Man City live stream in the U.K., as part of the full Premier League Gameweek 27 it is showing in its entirety. It's on TNT Sports 3 on TV.

You can get TNT Sports online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Tottenham vs Man City live streams in Canada

Canadians can watch the Tottenham vs Man City live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$31.49/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$83.97, which means you'll pay CA$27.99 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan, which costs CA$293.99 (that's CA$24.50 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also let you watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians traveling abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Tottenham vs Man City live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch the Tottenham vs Man City game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Tottenham vs Man City live streams in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Tottenham vs Man City live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Kick-off is at 8:30 a.m. NZDT on Thursday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

