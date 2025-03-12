The Players Championship 2025 live stream: how to watch the PGA Tour golf online

The Florida Swings continues at the 51st edition of The Players Championship. Scottie Scheffler is the two-time defending champion, but will face stiff competition from some of the world’s best players at TPC Sawgrass.

Read on to discover how you can watch The Players Championship 2025 live streams online and from anywhere with a VPN.

One year ago, Scheffler added to his legacy as he became the first player to win back-to-back titles at The Players Championship in 50 years. Shooting a final round of 64 that included a hole-out eagle and four birdies in a five-hole stretch, the two-time major champion matched the record for the biggest comeback and the lowest closing round by a winner.

The World No. 1 has yet to win this year, but did finish tied for third at The Genesis Invitational last month and will start as the overwhelming favorite in Florida. Hoping to dethrone Scheffler will be some of the world’s best players, including former champions Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Justin Thomas.

American Russell Henley will arrive in Florida full of confidence on the back of the biggest win of his career at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, while Collin Morikawa is another player to watch out for after his second-place finish at Bay Hill Golf Course.

With so many big hitters playing at TPC Sawgrass, you won’t want to miss any of the action. So read on below for a complete guide to where to watch The Players Championships 2025 live streams.

How to watch The Players Championship 2025 live streams from anywhere

The Players Championship 2025 live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN (virtual private network). A VPN enables you to tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the golf live as if you were in your own lounge. Our favorite service is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN — as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location — open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream — head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home.

How to watch The Players Championship 2025 live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., TV coverage of The Players Championship is split between, ESPN+ and NBC's Golf Channel, with streams on their respective streaming services as well as TV. The splits are as follow (times in ET):

• Thursday: Golf Channel (1 p.m.-7 p.m.)

• Friday: Golf Channel (1 p.m.-7 p.m.)

• Saturday: NBC (2 p.m.-7 p.m.)

• Sunday: NBC (1 p.m.-7 p.m.)

NBC is available on cable TV plans, as is the Golf Channel. If you already have the Golf Channel as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set. If not, try a cord-cutting TV service such as Sling TV, which comes with two plans: Sling Orange and Sling Blue, both starting at $45.99. To get the Golf Channel you'll need the Sports Extra add-on, which is an additional $11 per month. Both plans come with an up to half-price discount for your first month.

Fubo is another cord-cutting streaming service through which you'll be able to watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Subscriptions to the Pro Plan cost $84.99 per month but you can take advantage of a 7-day free trial.

NBC will also have a live stream on its streaming platform, Peacock. Peacock costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 for a year. The CBS streams will be on Paramount+, where you'll need the Showtime plan, which starts at $12.99/month.

ESPN+, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports App will also stream action from this year's Arnold Palmer Invitational. ESPN+ costs $12/month or $120/year and can be bundled in with Disney+ and Hulu.

If you have one of these subscriptions, but you're not at home when the golf is on, use NordVPN to access your usual stream from anywhere.

How to watch 2025 The Players Championships live streams in the U.K.

All four days of The Players Championships will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK, times in GMT:

• Thursday: Sky Sports Golf (11.30 a.m.-11 p.m.)

• Friday: Sky Sports Golf (11.30 a.m.-11 p.m)

• Saturday: Sky Sports Golf (1 p.m.-11 p.m.)

• Sunday: Sky Sports Golf (1 p.m.-10 p.m.)

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the golf on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or if you don't want to commit to a full Sky package, Now offers no-contract Sports packages, starting at £14.99 for a day pass or £34.99 monthly.

To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download our favorite VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch 2025 The Players Championships live streams in Australia

The Players Championship is being shown on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports. Kayo costs $25/month for Kayo One and $35/month for Kayo Basic, after a 7-day free trial.

• Round 1: Fox Sports 503 (Thursday, 10:30 p.m.-10 a.m.)

• Round 2: Fox Sports 503 (Friday, 10:30 p.m.-10 a.m.)

• Round 3: Fox Sports 503 (Sunday, 10.30 a.m.-10 a.m.)

• Round 4: Fox Sports 503 (Sunday, 10.30 p.m.-9 a.m.)

Not in Australia right now? Use NordVPN to unlock your domestic streams from anywhere.

The Players Championship: First and second round tee times

Round 1: No. 1 tee, Round 2: No. 10 tee

7:40 a.m., 12:45 p.m.: Chad Ramey, C.T. Pan, Vince Whaley

7:51 a.m., 12:56 p.m.: Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers, Chan Kim

8:02 a.m., 1:07 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Mark Hubbard, Ben Silverman

8:13 a.m., 1:18 p.m.: Rafael Campos, Davis Riley, Gary Woodland

8:24 a.m., 1:29 p.m.: Joe Highsmith, Brian Campbell, Matt McCarty

8:35 a.m., 1:40 p.m.: Patton Kizzire, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners

8:46 a.m., 1:51 p.m.: Sahith Theegala, Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris

8:57 a.m., 2:02 p.m.: Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger, Tom Hoge

9:08 a.m., 2:13 p.m.: Aaron Rai, Cam Davis, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

9:19 a.m., 2:24 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Max Homa, Sungjae Im

9:30 a.m., 2:35 p.m.: Nate Lashley, Will Gordon, Rico Hoey

9:41 a.m., 2:46 p.m.: Alejandro Tosti, Isaiah Salinda, Aldrich Potgieter

Round 1: No. 10 tee, Round 2: No. 1 tee

7:40 a.m., 12:45 p.m.: Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak, David Lipsky

7:51 a.m., 12:56 p.m.: Keith Mitchell, Justin Lower, Nicolai Højgaard

8:02 a.m., 1:07 p.m.: Michael Kim, Alex Smalley, Sam Stevens

8:13 a.m., 1:18 p.m.: Maverick McNealy, Brian Harman, Tony Finau

8:24 a.m., 1:29 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas

8:35 a.m., 1:40 p.m.: Russell Henley, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland

8:46 a.m., 1:51 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth

8:57 a.m., 2:02 p.m.: Thomas Detry, Sepp Straka, Nick Taylor

9:08 a.m., 2:13 p.m.: J.T. Poston, Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes

9:19 a.m., 2:24 p.m.: Chris Kirk, Luke List, Adam Svensson

9:30 a.m., 2:35 p.m.: Bud Cauley, Matti Schmid, Davis Skinns

9:41 a.m., 2:46 p.m.: Hayden Springer, Jesper Svensson, Will Chandler

Round 1: No. 1 tee, Round 2: No. 10 tee

12:45 p.m., 7:40 a.m.: Doug Ghim, Ryan Fox, Sami Valimaki

12:56 p.m., 7:51 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy

1:07 p.m., 8:02 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Højgaard

1:18 p.m., 8:13 a.m.: Harris English, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose

1:29 p.m., 8:24 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele

1:40 p.m., 8:35 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Tommy Fleetwood

1:51 p.m., 8:46 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay

2:02 p.m., 8:57 a.m.: Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia, Tom Kim

2:13 p.m., 9:08 a.m.: Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia

2:24 p.m., 9:19 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Matt Kuchar, Adam Hadwin

2:35 p.m., 9:30 a.m.: Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Mac Meissner

2:46 p.m., 9:41 a.m.: Max McGreevy, Ryan Gerard, Frankie Capan III

Round 1: No. 10 tee, Round 2: No. 1 tee

12:45 p.m., 7:40 a.m.: Henrik Norlander, Victor Perez, Ben Kohles

12:56 p.m., 7:51 a.m.: Eric Cole, Ben Griffin, Max Greyserman

1:07 p.m., 8:02 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Jacob Bridgeman, Chandler Phillips

1:18 p.m., 8:13 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk

1:29 p.m., 8:24 a.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Peter Malnati, Kurt Kitayama

1:40 p.m., 8:35 a.m.: Brice Garnett, Matthieu Pavon, Camilo Villegas

1:51 p.m., 8:46 a.m.: Austin Eckroat, Jake Knapp, Taylor Moore

2:02 p.m., 8:57 a.m.: Nico Echavarria, Kevin Yu, Erik van Rooyen

2:13 p.m., 9:08 a.m.: Karl Vilips, Sam Burns, Cameron Young

2:24 p.m., 9:19 a.m.: K.H. Lee, Carson Young, Patrick Fishburn

2:35 p.m., 9:30 a.m.: Trey Mullinax, Ryo Hisatsune, Laurie Canter

2:46 p.m., 9:41 a.m.: Kris Ventura, Kevin Roy, Jackson Suber

Times: ET (GMT)

