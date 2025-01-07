How to watch TGL: live stream golf online from anywhere, format, teams, schedule

The debut season of Tomorrow’s Golf League (TGL) gets underway today in Florida as New York Golf Club take on The Bay Golf Club. The brainchild of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, the match will take place at the high-tech indoor facility at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch TGL golf live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

TGL golf 2025 live streams, TV schedule, dates The 2025 TGL runs from Tuesday, January 7 until Tuesday, March 25.

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN+ or via Fubo

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

A brand new tournament aimed at attracting a new audience to the sport, Tomorrow’s Golf League (TGL) will feature six teams, each made up of four PGA Tour players. Rather than being played on a traditional golf course, the action will take place in the SoFi Center, a purpose-built indoor venue.

More than 1,500 fans will be inside the center to watch some of the world’s best golfers compete in the tech-infused venue. Three players from each team will compete in 15-hole matches that blend virtual and real golf.

Longer shots will be hit from tee boxes and real grass into a 3,400-square-foot screen, roughly 24 times the size of a standard golf simulator. From around 50 yards in, players will transition to live action and finish each hole within a 22,475-square-foot short game complex that features sand bunkers and adjustable greens.

A total of 15 matches will take place in the regular season before the top four in the standings progress to the semi-finals. The top two will then compete to win the SoFi Cup in a best-of-three final on March 24-25.

Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch TGL golf live streams from anywhere in the world.

Watch TGL golf live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching TGL golf live streams on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the golf live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're away in the U.K., and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select an American-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ESPN+ or another service listed below and stream the golf live just like you would at home.

How to watch TGL golf 2025 live streams in the U.S.

Full coverage of the TGL will be shown over the next ten weeks on ESPN and ESPN2, with matches taking place at various times, starting on January 7 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. The full schedule can be found on the TGL website.

Those looking to watch online can do so via ESPN+ where monthly subscriptions start from $11.99, while an annual subscription starts at $119.99.

You can also try a cord-cutting TV service such as Fubo which starts from $74.99 a month.

Away from home when the golf is on? You can still follow TGL live streams by using one of the best VPN services.

If you love sports, you'll want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial, so you don't need to pay up front, and features dozens of channels including CBS, ESPN and the Golf Channel.

How to watch TGL golf 2025 live streams in the U.K.

Sky Sports is the official broadcaster of the TGL in the U.K.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. The TGL will be shown on its Sky Sports Golf channel.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £6/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or £34.99/month.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow TGL live streams on Sky Go by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch 2025 TGL golf live streams in Canada

Golf fans in Canada can get all the TGL golf action on Sportsnet, which is available through most cable and satellite providers. Sportsnet+ is the streaming platform, with a Standard subscription costing $19.99/month and a Premium one $34.99/month

Not at home right now? Use a VPN or another VPN service to make your device appear to be back home in Canada so you can watch your usual services as normal.

How to watch TGL golf live streams 2025 in Australia

As ever in Australia, the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports. Not only can you watch the action from the TGL, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events, LPGA and the Majors too.

Kayo also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some of its big-name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's good value at either $25/month for Kayo One, $30/month for Kayo Basic or $35/month for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Kayo Sports, as if you were back home.

TGL teams

The TGL teams are as follows:

Atlanta Drive GC: Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover, Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas

Boston Common Golf: Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott

Jupiter Links Golf Club: Max Homa, Tom Kim, Kevin Kisner, Tiger Woods

Los Angeles Golf Club: Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose

New York Golf Club: Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young

The Bay Golf Club: Ludvig Åberg, Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee, Shane Lowry

What is the TGL match format? Teams will play 15 holes of golf each match, divided into two sessions, with nine holes of triples, three against three playing alternate shot, and six holes of head-to-head singles golf. In the singles format, each of the three players involved in a team will play two matches each. Each hole in both sessions is worth one point and the team with the fewest shots on a hole wins the point. A tied hole is worth no points, while the team with the most points at the end of the night wins the match. If the scores are tied, then a closest to the pin competition will decide the match winner.

When will the matches take place? The full schedule is as follows: January 7 - New York Golf Club vs The Bay Golf Club January 14 - Los Angeles Golf Club vs Jupiter Links Golf Club January 21 - New York Golf Club vs Atlanta Drive GC January 26) - Boston Common Golf vs Jupiter Links Golf Club February 4 - Boston Common Golf vs Los Angeles Golf Club February 16 - Atlanta Drive GC vs Los Angeles Golf Club February 16 - Atlanta Drive GC vs The Bay Golf Club February 17 - The Bay Golf Club vs Boston Common Golf February 18 - Jupiter Links Golf Club vs New York Golf Club February 23 - Los Angeles Golf Club vs New York Golf Club February 24 - Boston Common Golf vs Atlanta Drive GC February 25- The Bay Golf Club vs Jupiter Links Golf Club March 2- The Bay Golf Club vs Los Angeles Golf Club March 3 - New York Golf Club vs Boston Common Golf March 4 - Jupiter Links Golf Club vs Atlanta Drive March 17 - Semi-final 1 March 18 - Semi-final 2 March 23 - Final - Game 1 of 3 March 25 - Final - Game 2 of 3 March 25 - Final - Game 3 of 3 (if needed)

