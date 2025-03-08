Paris-Nice 2025: how to watch the UCI World Tour stage race via live stream online

This year's Paris-Nice 2025 UCI World Tour stage race is one not to miss: Visma-Lease a Bike racing team have a dilemma on their hands at perhaps the most prestigious stage race of the year outside the Grand Tours.

One of their riders, the American Nice native Matteo Jorgenson, is the reigning champion, but his teammate and close friend, Danish star Jonas Vingegaard, is the GC favorite.

Read on to find out how to watch 2025 Paris-Nice live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

Vingegaard's only previous Paris-Nice bid unraveled on La Loge des Gardes, which features on Stage 4, while Jorgenson left things late last year, making his move on Stage 7 before completing the mission on the final day. So from a neutral perspective, the hope is that Jorgenson and Vingegaard will be allowed to race freely.

Having won last month's Volta ao Algarve, Vingegaard has had a stronger start to the season, with Jorgenson easing into things at last weekend's Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, but aside from the Visma-Lease a Bike duo, it'll be worth keeping tabs on João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) and Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) too.

You'll find the schedule and route at the bottom of this page. Here's how to watch Paris-Nice 2025 from anywhere — starting with free streams.

Free Paris-Nice live streams

Fans can look forward to free Paris-Nice coverage in select territories.

The race is available to watch for FREE on SBS On Demand in Australia, with English commentary.

You'll also find free live streams on RTVE in Spain, RAI in Italy, NOS in the Netherlands, RTBF in Belgium, France TV in France, and TV2 Direkte in Norway.

Away from home? You may not be able to watch the action like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch Paris-Nice for free — we’ll show you how to do that below.

How to watch a Paris-Nice live stream from abroad

It's only natural that you'll want to watch your usual home coverage of Paris-Nice, especially if it's free-to-air. But what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN (virtual private network). A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is NordVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're visiting the U.S. and want to view your usual Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to SBS or another streaming service and watch the action.

How to watch Paris-Nice live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., every stage of the 2025 Paris-Nice is being live streamed on Peacock.

A Peacock subscription starts at $7.99 per month, though you can pay $13.99 per month to get rid of some ads.

If you're currently out of the U.S., but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore NordVPN, as explained above.

How to watch Paris-Nice live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in Canada can watch Paris-Nice on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CA$203.88 for the year or CA$39.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to set your device to appear you're still in Canada.

How to watch Paris-Nice live streams in the U.K.

TNT Sports will host Paris-Nice coverage in the U.K., across multiple channels.

You can get TNT Sports online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Paris-Nice live streams in Australia

In Australia, Paris-Nice 2025 is free-to-air on SBS's streaming service, SBS On Demand. The only catch is that the action takes place in the early hours.

Use a VPN to unblock the free SBS stream if you're traveling outside of Oz. Details just above. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

How to watch Paris-Nice 2025 in Europe

Aside from in France, Italy, Spain, Norway, the Netherlands and Belgium, where public broadcasters are showing the race for free, European viewers wanting to watch Paris-Nice can do so through Eurosport, Discovery+, and Max — all part of the Warner Bros. Discovery stable.

Eurosport is available as part of a variety of satellite TV packages, but is also available to stream online, though the exact platform will depend which country you are in.

As with the U.K., Discovery+ is the service for viewers in Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, and Sweden. A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+, which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage, will set you back €6.99 per month.

Meanwhile, Max is the service for viewers in France and Spain, as well as Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canary Islands, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Faroe Islands, Finland, Greenland, Hungary, Madeira, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

To watch cycling on Max, the 'Sport' package costs €5 per month on top of a Max subscription that starts from €5.99 per month for the 'Basic' option.

Paris-Nice 2025 schedule and route

Stages

Stage 1 | 5:40 a.m. Sun, Mar 9 | Le Perray-en-Yvelines to Le Perray-en-Yvelines, 156.1km

| 5:40 a.m. Sun, Mar 9 | Le Perray-en-Yvelines to Le Perray-en-Yvelines, 156.1km Stage 2 | 6 a.m. Mon, Mar 10 | Montesson to Bellegarde, 183.9km

| 6 a.m. Mon, Mar 10 | Montesson to Bellegarde, 183.9km Stage 3 | 8:30 a.m. Tue, Mar 11 | Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours to Nevers, 28.4km TTT

| 8:30 a.m. Tue, Mar 11 | Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours to Nevers, 28.4km TTT Stage 4 | 6:15 a.m. Wed, Mar 12 | Vichy to La Loge des Gardes, 163.4km

| 6:15 a.m. Wed, Mar 12 | Vichy to La Loge des Gardes, 163.4km Stage 5 | 5:25 a.m. Thu, Mar 13 | Saint-Just-en-Chevalet to La Côte-Saint-André, 203.3km

| 5:25 a.m. Thu, Mar 13 | Saint-Just-en-Chevalet to La Côte-Saint-André, 203.3km Stage 6 | 5:20 a.m. Fri, Mar 14 | Saint-Julien-en-Saint-Alban to Berre l'Étang, 209.8km

| 5:20 a.m. Fri, Mar 14 | Saint-Julien-en-Saint-Alban to Berre l'Étang, 209.8km Stage 7 | 4:55 a.m. Sat, Mar 15 | Nice to Auron, 147.8km

| 4:55 a.m. Sat, Mar 15 | Nice to Auron, 147.8km Stage 8 | 7:50 a.m. Sun, Mar 16 | Nice to Nice, 119.9km



(All times ET)

Route

